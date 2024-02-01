How Old Was Joe Burrow When He Was Drafted



Title: Joe Burrow’s Age When He Was Drafted: A Rising Star in the Making

Introduction:

Joe Burrow’s journey from college football standout to the number one overall pick in the NFL Draft has captivated sports fans worldwide. This article delves into the age at which Joe Burrow was drafted, providing interesting facts and tricks along the way. We will also address some common questions surrounding his draft selection, shedding light on this remarkable athlete’s early career.

I. Background:

Joe Burrow, born on December 10, 1996, hails from Ames, Iowa. He spent his childhood in Athens, Ohio, where he excelled in football, basketball, and baseball. Burrow’s talent was evident from a young age, and his skills on the field continued to develop as he progressed through high school and college.

II. Joe Burrow’s College Journey:

1. Joe Burrow began his college career at Ohio State University, where he redshirted his first year before becoming a backup quarterback.

2. In search of more playing time, Burrow transferred to Louisiana State University (LSU) in 2018. It was here that he truly made his mark, leading the LSU Tigers to an undefeated season and winning the Heisman Trophy in 2019.

3. During his senior year at LSU, Burrow set numerous records, including the most touchdown passes in a single season (60) and the highest completion percentage in a season (76.3%).

III. The NFL Draft and Joe Burrow’s Age:

1. Joe Burrow declared for the 2020 NFL Draft after his historic season at LSU, where he showcased his remarkable skills as a quarterback.

2. Burrow’s age when he was drafted was 23 years old. He turned 24 on December 10, 2020, just a few months after being selected as the first overall pick.

3. Burrow’s relatively older age for a rookie quarterback can be attributed to his decision to redshirt during his freshman year at Ohio State, as well as his transfer to LSU.

IV. Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Joe Burrow’s father, Jimmy Burrow, was also an accomplished football player, having played as a defensive back at the University of Nebraska.

2. Burrow’s decision to transfer to LSU proved to be a turning point in his career, as he obtained more playing time and the opportunity to showcase his skills on a larger stage.

3. Joe Burrow’s leadership qualities were widely recognized, as he was unanimously elected team captain during his time at LSU.

4. Burrow’s impressive performance in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship game against Clemson solidified his status as a top prospect in the NFL Draft.

5. Despite being a rookie, Joe Burrow showcased incredible poise and maturity on the field, earning him the respect of his teammates and opponents alike.

V. Common Questions and Answers:

1. What position does Joe Burrow play? – Joe Burrow is a quarterback.

2. Was Joe Burrow the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft? – Yes, he was selected as the first overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals.

3. How many years did Joe Burrow play in college? – Burrow played four years of college football, including one redshirt year.

4. How did Joe Burrow perform in his rookie season? – Burrow had an impressive rookie season, showing promise and potential before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

5. Did Joe Burrow win any awards in college? – Yes, he won the Heisman Trophy, awarded to the best player in college football, in 2019.

VI. Final Thoughts:

Joe Burrow’s age at the time of his draft selection is just a testament to his perseverance and dedication to the sport. Despite a slightly older rookie age, Burrow’s experience and leadership qualities have shone through in his performances. His remarkable college career and early success in the NFL demonstrate that age is just a number, and talent can flourish at any stage.

As Joe Burrow continues to recover from his injury and prepares for future seasons, fans eagerly await his return to the field. With his impressive skill set and unwavering determination, it is safe to say that Joe Burrow has a bright future ahead in professional football.



