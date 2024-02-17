How Rare Is Tyrunt In Pokemon Go

Tyrunt is a Rock/Dragon-type Pokémon that was introduced in Generation VI of the Pokémon series. In Pokémon Go, Tyrunt is a rare Pokémon that can be difficult to find and capture. In this article, we will explore just how rare Tyrunt is in Pokémon Go, as well as provide some interesting facts and tricks about this elusive creature.

Interesting Facts and Tricks about Tyrunt in Pokémon Go:

1. Tyrunt is a fossil Pokémon, which means it can only be obtained by reviving it from a fossil item. In Pokémon Go, Tyrunt can be obtained by collecting and reviving a Tyrunt Fossil.

2. Tyrunt evolves into Tyrantrum at level 39. Tyrantrum is a powerful Rock/Dragon-type Pokémon with high Attack and Defense stats.

3. Tyrunt is a rare spawn in Pokémon Go, meaning it is not commonly found in the wild. Players may need to visit specific locations or complete certain tasks in order to encounter Tyrunt.

4. Tyrunt is weak to Fairy, Dragon, Ice, and Steel-type moves, so players should use Pokémon with these move types to effectively battle and capture Tyrunt.

5. Tyrunt has the ability Strong Jaw, which increases the power of biting moves. Players should use Pokémon with biting moves such as Crunch or Bite to deal extra damage to Tyrunt.

6. Tyrunt can be shiny in Pokémon Go, which means it has a different coloration than normal. Shiny Tyrunt has a blue body instead of a brown body, making it a highly sought-after Pokémon for collectors.

7. Tyrunt can be used in PvP battles in Pokémon Go, as it has decent stats and a diverse movepool. Players should consider adding Tyrunt to their PvP team to take advantage of its unique typing and abilities.

Common Questions about Tyrunt in Pokémon Go:

1. How rare is Tyrunt in Pokémon Go?

Tyrunt is considered a rare spawn in Pokémon Go, meaning it is not commonly found in the wild. Players may need to visit specific locations or complete certain tasks in order to encounter Tyrunt.

2. How can I obtain a Tyrunt in Pokémon Go?

Tyrunt can be obtained by collecting and reviving a Tyrunt Fossil. Players can find Tyrunt Fossils by completing research tasks, visiting PokéStops, or participating in special events.

3. What are the best moves for Tyrunt in Pokémon Go?

The best moves for Tyrunt in Pokémon Go include Crunch, Dragon Claw, and Rock Slide. These moves take advantage of Tyrunt’s typing and abilities to deal the most damage in battles.

4. How do I evolve Tyrunt into Tyrantrum in Pokémon Go?

Tyrunt evolves into Tyrantrum at level 39. Players can evolve their Tyrunt by leveling it up through battles, feeding it rare candies, or using evolution items such as a King’s Rock.

5. Is Tyrunt a good Pokémon for PvP battles in Pokémon Go?

Tyrunt can be a decent choice for PvP battles in Pokémon Go, as it has high Attack and Defense stats and a diverse movepool. Players should consider adding Tyrunt to their PvP team to take advantage of its unique typing and abilities.

6. Can Tyrunt be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Yes, Tyrunt can be shiny in Pokémon Go. Shiny Tyrunt has a blue body instead of a brown body, making it a highly sought-after Pokémon for collectors.

7. What are Tyrunt’s weaknesses in Pokémon Go?

Tyrunt is weak to Fairy, Dragon, Ice, and Steel-type moves in Pokémon Go. Players should use Pokémon with these move types to effectively battle and capture Tyrunt.

8. Where is the best place to find Tyrunt in Pokémon Go?

Tyrunt can be found in a variety of locations in Pokémon Go, including parks, forests, and mountainous areas. Players may also encounter Tyrunt during special events or raids.

9. How can I increase my chances of finding Tyrunt in Pokémon Go?

Players can increase their chances of finding Tyrunt in Pokémon Go by using Incense, Lure Modules, and other items that attract rare Pokémon. Players can also try visiting different locations or participating in special events.

10. Can I trade for a Tyrunt in Pokémon Go?

Yes, players can trade for a Tyrunt in Pokémon Go. Players can trade with friends or participate in trading events to obtain a Tyrunt for their collection.

11. What are some good counters for Tyrunt in Pokémon Go?

Good counters for Tyrunt in Pokémon Go include Fairy, Dragon, Ice, and Steel-type Pokémon such as Gardevoir, Dragonite, Lapras, and Steelix. Players should use these Pokémon to effectively battle and capture Tyrunt.

12. How rare is a shiny Tyrunt in Pokémon Go?

Shiny Tyrunt is considered a rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go, with a low chance of appearing in the wild. Players may need to encounter and capture multiple Tyrunt in order to find a shiny version.

13. Can I use Tyrunt in raids in Pokémon Go?

Tyrunt is not typically used in raids in Pokémon Go, as it is a rare spawn and may not have the best stats for raid battles. Players should consider using other Pokémon with higher Attack and Defense stats for raids.

14. What are some good movesets for Tyrantrum in Pokémon Go?

Good movesets for Tyrantrum in Pokémon Go include Stone Edge, Dragon Claw, and Crunch. These moves take advantage of Tyrantrum’s high Attack stat and typing to deal the most damage in battles.

15. Is Tyrunt a good choice for Gym battles in Pokémon Go?

Tyrunt can be a decent choice for Gym battles in Pokémon Go, as it has high Attack and Defense stats and a diverse movepool. Players should consider adding Tyrunt to their Gym battle team to take advantage of its unique typing and abilities.

16. How can I power up my Tyrunt in Pokémon Go?

Players can power up their Tyrunt in Pokémon Go by feeding it rare candies, using stardust, and participating in battles. Players should focus on increasing Tyrunt’s Attack and Defense stats to make it more effective in battles.

Final Thoughts:

In conclusion, Tyrunt is a rare and elusive Pokémon in Pokémon Go that can be difficult to find and capture. Players should use the tips and tricks provided in this article to increase their chances of encountering Tyrunt and adding it to their collection. With its unique typing, abilities, and shiny form, Tyrunt is a valuable addition to any Pokémon Go team. Players should continue to explore and adventure in order to find and capture this rare and powerful creature.