

Title: How Tall Was “Too Tall” Jones: An Icon of Height in Sports

Introduction:

In the world of sports, there have been numerous athletes who have stood out for their exceptional height, but none quite like Ed “Too Tall” Jones. Standing at a remarkable 6 feet 9 inches (206 cm), Jones was a towering figure on the football field. This article explores the life and career of “Too Tall” Jones, delving into interesting facts, tricks, and answering common questions about this legendary sports figure.

Interesting Facts about “Too Tall” Jones:

1. Early Life and Nickname:

Born on February 23, 1951, in Jackson, Tennessee, Ed Jones earned his famous nickname, “Too Tall,” during his high school basketball days. As he towered over his teammates, a local sportswriter aptly described him as “just too tall to play basketball.”

2. College Career at Tennessee State University:

Jones attended Tennessee State University, where he played both football and basketball. He excelled in football as a defensive end, earning All-American honors and leading his team to two consecutive undefeated seasons.

3. NFL Career with the Dallas Cowboys:

Jones was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the 1974 NFL Draft. He went on to have an illustrious career with the Cowboys, playing as a defensive end for 15 seasons (1974-1978, 1980-1989). His exceptional height, along with his strength and agility, made him a formidable force on the field.

4. Transition to Boxing:

In 1979, at the peak of his football career, Jones decided to take a hiatus from the NFL and pursue a career in professional boxing. He trained under the famed boxing coach Angelo Dundee and competed as a heavyweight. Jones won all six of his professional boxing matches, including a victory over fellow NFL player Reggie White.

5. Return to Football and Retirement:

After a successful stint in the boxing ring, Jones returned to the Dallas Cowboys in 1980, where he continued to dominate as a defensive end. He eventually retired from football after the 1989 season, leaving an indelible mark on the sport.

Tricks of the Trade:

1. Utilizing Height for Pass Defense:

One of Jones’ key strengths was his ability to disrupt passing plays. His exceptional height allowed him to bat down passes and make it difficult for quarterbacks to find open receivers. Jones mastered the art of timing his jumps to swat down the ball at the line of scrimmage, often leading to incomplete passes or interceptions.

2. Speed and Agility:

Despite his towering stature, Jones possessed remarkable speed and agility for a player of his size. His quickness off the line of scrimmage and ability to change direction rapidly made him a nightmare for offensive linemen tasked with blocking him.

3. Hand Technique:

Jones developed a variety of hand techniques to gain an advantage over offensive linemen. He used his long arms to keep blockers at bay, and his powerful hands to shed blocks and make tackles. His hand technique, combined with his raw strength, made him a force to be reckoned with on the field.

4. Study and Preparation:

Jones was known for his meticulous study and preparation. He would analyze film, study opponents’ tendencies, and work tirelessly to perfect his technique. This dedication to his craft allowed him to anticipate plays and make impactful contributions to his team’s defense.

5. Leadership and Mentoring:

Beyond his physical abilities, Jones was also recognized for his leadership skills and mentoring of younger players. He served as a role model for many aspiring athletes, providing guidance and inspiration both on and off the field.

Common Questions about “Too Tall” Jones:

1. How did Ed “Too Tall” Jones get his nickname?

Jones received his famous nickname during his high school basketball days when a sportswriter described him as “just too tall to play basketball.”

2. Was Jones successful in both football and boxing?

Yes, Jones excelled in both sports. He enjoyed a highly successful career as a defensive end in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys, and he also won all six of his professional boxing matches.

3. How tall was “Too Tall” Jones?

Jones stood an impressive 6 feet 9 inches (206 cm) tall.

4. What made Jones such a dominant player on the football field?

Jones’ combination of height, strength, agility, and speed made him a formidable force on the field. His ability to disrupt passing plays and make tackles was unmatched.

5. Did Jones ever win a Super Bowl?

Yes, Jones won three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XII (1978), Super Bowl XXVII (1992), and Super Bowl XXVIII (1993).

6. How many seasons did Jones play in the NFL?

Jones played a total of 15 seasons in the NFL, all with the Dallas Cowboys.

7. Did Jones have any major injuries during his career?

Despite his physical style of play, Jones remarkably avoided any major injuries throughout his career, which allowed him to maintain a high level of performance.

8. How did Jones contribute to his team’s defense?

Jones was a dominant force at the line of scrimmage, disrupting passing plays, stopping the run, and putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks. His presence alone commanded double-teams, opening up opportunities for his teammates.

9. Did Jones ever consider pursuing a career in boxing full-time?

While Jones did take a hiatus from football to pursue professional boxing, he ultimately returned to the NFL and retired as one of the greatest defensive ends of all time.

10. What impact did Jones have on the sport of football?

Jones revolutionized the position of defensive end with his unique combination of size, speed, and agility. He set a new standard for the position, inspiring future generations of players.

11. Was Jones inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Yes, Jones was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1994, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history.

12. How did Jones transition from football to boxing and back?

Jones’ transition from football to boxing and back was a testament to his exceptional athleticism and drive. His success in both sports highlighted his versatility and determination to excel in any endeavor.

13. Did Jones have any memorable rivalries or matchups?

Jones had several memorable matchups throughout his career, notably against offensive tackles such as Hall of Famer Anthony Muñoz and Jackie Slater. These battles showcased his immense talent and competitiveness.

14. What legacy did Jones leave behind?

Jones left behind a lasting legacy as one of the most dominant and versatile players in NFL history. His impact on the game is still felt today, and his name remains synonymous with greatness.

15. What did Jones do after retiring from football?

After retiring from football, Jones pursued a successful career as an actor and commercial spokesperson. He also remained involved in various charitable endeavors, giving back to his community.

Final Thoughts:

Ed “Too Tall” Jones was not only a towering figure on the football field but also a true icon of height in sports. His remarkable career, both in football and boxing, showcased his exceptional athletic abilities and unyielding determination. Jones’ impact on the game of football cannot be overstated, as he redefined the position of defensive end and inspired future generations of players. His legacy as one of the greatest to ever play the game is firmly cemented in the annals of sports history.



