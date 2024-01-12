

How to Add Etsy Link to Instagram Story plus 5 Unique Facts

In today’s digital age, social media platforms like Instagram have become essential tools for promoting businesses and connecting with customers. For small business owners, platforms like Etsy provide a platform to showcase and sell their unique products. Integrating these two platforms can be a powerful way to drive traffic and boost sales. In this article, we will explore how to add an Etsy link to Instagram Story, along with five unique facts about the process.

Adding an Etsy link to your Instagram Story is a simple yet effective way to direct your followers to your Etsy shop. Here’s how you can do it:

Step 1: Open the Instagram app on your mobile device and tap on your profile picture in the top-left corner. This will take you to your Instagram Story camera.

Step 2: Take a photo or video that you want to include in your story. You can also choose to upload an image or video from your camera roll.

Step 3: Once you have your content ready, tap on the chain icon located at the top of the screen.

Step 4: A pop-up window will appear, asking you to enter a URL. Copy the link to your Etsy shop and paste it into the provided field.

Step 5: Instagram will automatically recognize that the link is from Etsy and display a preview of your shop. You can customize the appearance of the link by tapping on the preview.

Step 6: Once you are satisfied with the preview, tap “Done” in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 7: You can now add any additional text, stickers, or filters to your story as desired. Once you’re done, tap on “Your Story” to share it with your followers.

Now that you know how to add an Etsy link to your Instagram Story, here are five unique facts about this feature:

1. Swipe Up Feature: Instagram offers a “Swipe Up” feature that allows users to add links directly to their stories. However, this feature is currently only available to accounts with over 10,000 followers or verified accounts. Adding an Etsy link is a great alternative for smaller businesses without access to the Swipe Up feature.

2. Tracking Performance: Etsy provides analytics tools that allow you to track the performance of your links. By using these tools, you can gain insights into how many people are clicking on your links and make informed decisions about your marketing strategies.

3. Limited Link Duration: The links added to Instagram Stories have a limited duration of 24 hours. After this period, the link will expire and will no longer be clickable. It’s important to keep this in mind and regularly update your stories with fresh content and links.

4. Engagement Boost: Adding an Etsy link to your Instagram Story can significantly boost engagement and drive traffic to your shop. By providing a direct link, you eliminate the need for users to search for your shop manually, making it easier for them to make a purchase.

5. Using Bitly: To make your Etsy link more visually appealing and less cluttered, you can use a link shortening service like Bitly. These services allow you to create custom, shortened links that are easier to remember and share.

Now, let’s address some common questions about adding an Etsy link to Instagram Stories:

1. Can I add an Etsy link to a regular Instagram post?

No, currently, Instagram only allows clickable links in the bio section of a profile or within Instagram Stories.

2. Can I add multiple Etsy links to one Instagram Story?

No, you can only add one link per Instagram Story. However, you can create multiple stories and add different links to each of them.

3. Can I add an Etsy link to someone else’s Instagram Story?

No, only the original creator of the story can add a link to it.

4. Can I add an Etsy link to a highlight?

No, currently, Instagram does not allow clickable links in highlights.

5. Can I add an Etsy link to a sponsored Instagram Story?

Yes, you can add an Etsy link to a sponsored Instagram Story, provided you adhere to Instagram’s advertising policies.

6. Can I track the performance of my Etsy link on Instagram?

No, Instagram does not provide built-in analytics for links added to stories. However, you can use Etsy’s analytics tools to track the performance of your shop.

7. Can I add an Etsy link to an Instagram Story from my computer?

No, currently, Instagram only allows the addition of links to stories from the mobile app.

8. Can I add an Etsy link to an Instagram Story if I have a business account?

Yes, the process of adding an Etsy link to an Instagram Story is the same for both personal and business accounts.

9. Can I customize the appearance of the Etsy link preview?

Yes, you can customize the appearance of the Etsy link preview by tapping on it and selecting from available options.

10. Can I add an Etsy link to a Story highlight?

No, currently, Instagram does not allow clickable links in Story highlights.

11. Can I add an Etsy link to an Instagram Story if I don’t have an Etsy shop?

No, the ability to add an Etsy link is specific to Etsy sellers who have an active shop.

12. Can I add an Etsy link to an Instagram Story if I’m not located in the United States?

Yes, the ability to add an Etsy link to Instagram Stories is not limited to sellers in the United States. It is available to sellers worldwide.

13. Can I edit the Etsy link after adding it to an Instagram Story?

No, once the link is added to your Instagram Story, you cannot edit it. However, you can delete the story and add a new one with the updated link.

14. Can I add an Etsy link to an Instagram Story if I have less than 10,000 followers?

Yes, adding an Etsy link to your Instagram Story is available to all users, regardless of their follower count.

In conclusion, integrating your Etsy shop with your Instagram account can significantly enhance your online presence and drive traffic to your shop. By adding an Etsy link to your Instagram Story, you can provide a seamless shopping experience for your followers, ultimately boosting your sales and growing your business.





