

How to Add More Than One Hashtag on Instagram Story

Instagram stories are a great way to engage with your followers and reach a wider audience. Adding hashtags to your stories can help increase visibility and make it easier for users to find your content. While Instagram typically allows only one hashtag per story, there are a few clever workarounds that can help you include multiple hashtags. In this article, we will discuss how to add more than one hashtag on Instagram stories, along with five unique facts about hashtags on this popular social media platform.

1. Utilize the text tool: One way to include multiple hashtags is by using the text tool in Instagram stories. Simply type out your desired hashtags in a text box, and then resize and reposition them as needed. This method allows you to include several hashtags discreetly within your story.

2. Hide hashtags behind other elements: Another trick is to cover up your hashtags with stickers, GIFs, or other elements available on Instagram stories. By strategically placing these elements over your hashtags, you can hide them while still benefiting from their searchability.

3. Create a hashtag sticker: Instagram now allows you to create custom stickers, including hashtag stickers. To do this, type out your desired hashtag in the text tool, select the text, and then tap on the “create sticker” option. You can resize and reposition the sticker as needed, making it a convenient way to include multiple hashtags.

4. Use the hashtag sticker multiple times: While you can only use one hashtag sticker per story, you can use the same sticker multiple times. Type out your desired hashtags in the text tool, create a hashtag sticker from each one, and then add them to your story. This method allows you to include several hashtags without cluttering your story.

5. Utilize Instagram’s location tags: Another effective way to include multiple hashtags indirectly is by using Instagram’s location tags. When you add a location sticker to your story, Instagram automatically includes a relevant hashtag for that location. By tagging different locations in your story, you can indirectly include multiple hashtags.

Unique Facts about Hashtags on Instagram:

1. Hashtags are not case-sensitive: Whether you type your hashtags in uppercase or lowercase letters, Instagram treats them the same way. So, #instafood and #InstaFood will yield the same results.

2. You can follow hashtags: Instagram allows users to follow specific hashtags, similar to how you follow accounts. This feature helps you discover new content related to your interests and stay updated with the latest trends.

3. Hashtags can be added to old posts: Did you know that you can add hashtags to your previously published Instagram posts? Simply edit the caption and include relevant hashtags to increase their discoverability.

4. Instagram suggests related hashtags: When you search for a specific hashtag on Instagram, the platform provides a list of related hashtags. This feature is handy for finding additional hashtags to include in your posts or stories.

5. Hashtags have their own insights: Instagram provides insights for individual hashtags, allowing you to see how many impressions and engagements your posts received from each hashtag. This data can help you refine your hashtag strategy and identify which ones are generating the most visibility.

Common Questions about Hashtags on Instagram:

1. How many hashtags can you use on an Instagram story?

Instagram allows only one hashtag sticker per story, but you can use other methods mentioned above to include multiple hashtags.

2. Should I use popular or niche hashtags?

It’s recommended to use a mix of both popular and niche hashtags to maximize your reach and target specific audiences.

3. Are there banned hashtags on Instagram?

Yes, Instagram restricts certain hashtags that violate its community guidelines. Using such hashtags can lead to reduced visibility or even account suspension.

4. Can I hide hashtags within my story to make it look cleaner?

Yes, you can hide hashtags by using stickers, GIFs, or other elements available on Instagram stories.

5. Do hashtags on stories work the same way as in regular posts?

Yes, hashtags on stories function similarly to those in regular posts. They help increase discoverability and engagement.

6. Can I remove or edit hashtags on my posts or stories after publishing?

Yes, you can edit or remove hashtags from your posts or stories even after publishing them.

7. How do I know which hashtags are performing well for my posts?

Instagram provides insights for individual hashtags, allowing you to track their performance and engagement.

8. Should I use the same hashtags repeatedly in every post or story?

It’s recommended to use a mix of relevant and targeted hashtags for each post or story. Using the same hashtags repeatedly may result in reduced visibility.

9. Can I use special characters or spaces in hashtags?

Hashtags cannot contain spaces, but you can use numbers and underscores within the word.

10. Should I include hashtags in the caption or comments section?

Both options work, but including hashtags in the caption can make them more visible to your audience.

11. Can I use hashtags from other languages in my posts or stories?

Yes, you can use hashtags from other languages as long as they are relevant to your content.

12. Do hashtags increase engagement on Instagram stories?

Yes, using relevant hashtags can increase the visibility of your stories and potentially attract more engagement from users.

13. Can I use emojis in hashtags?

Yes, you can use emojis in hashtags to make them more visually appealing and engaging.

14. How often should I change my hashtag strategy?

It’s a good practice to regularly evaluate and update your hashtag strategy to stay relevant and keep up with current trends.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.