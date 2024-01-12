

How to Add Multiple Hashtags to Instagram Story: A Complete Guide

Instagram stories have become a popular way to engage with your audience and share moments from your daily life or business. One effective way to increase the visibility of your stories is by using hashtags. By adding multiple hashtags to your Instagram story, you can reach a wider audience and potentially gain more followers. In this article, we will guide you through the process of adding multiple hashtags to your Instagram story, along with some unique facts about hashtags. Additionally, we will answer 14 commonly asked questions related to Instagram story hashtags.

Adding Multiple Hashtags to Your Instagram Story:

1. Create your story: Start by creating your Instagram story, whether it’s a photo, video, or a combination of both.

2. Tap the sticker icon: After capturing or selecting the content for your story, tap the sticker icon located at the top of the screen.

3. Select the hashtag sticker: From the sticker options, choose the hashtag sticker.

4. Type your hashtags: A text box will appear where you can type your desired hashtags. You can include up to 10 hashtags in your Instagram story.

5. Customize the appearance: You can resize, rotate, or change the color of the hashtag sticker to match your story’s aesthetic.

6. Position the sticker: Drag and position the hashtag sticker anywhere on your story. You can also place it behind other elements to make it less intrusive.

7. Add more hashtags: If you wish to add more hashtags, repeat steps 3 to 6 until you reach the maximum of 10 hashtags.

8. Post your story: Once you are satisfied with your story and hashtags, click on the “Your Story” button to post it.

Unique Facts About Hashtags:

1. Hashtags originated on Twitter: The use of hashtags originated on Twitter in 2007 and was later adopted by other social media platforms, including Instagram.

2. Hashtags can be followed: Users can follow specific hashtags on Instagram, resulting in their posts appearing in the followers’ feed, even if they don’t follow the account.

3. Hashtags increase engagement: Posts with at least one hashtag receive more engagement than those without any. Including relevant hashtags in your Instagram story can help increase your reach and interactions.

4. Hashtags have limits: Instagram allows up to 30 hashtags per post, but it’s best to use a moderate number to maintain the quality of your content.

5. Hashtags can be banned: Instagram has a list of banned hashtags that you should avoid using to prevent your content from being hidden or flagged. Be mindful of using inappropriate or spammy hashtags.

Common Questions About Instagram Story Hashtags:

1. Can I edit hashtags after posting my Instagram story?

No, once you’ve posted your story, you cannot edit or modify the hashtags. You’ll have to delete the story and repost it with the desired changes.

2. Do hashtags in my Instagram story affect my feed posts?

No, the hashtags used in your Instagram story are separate from your feed posts. They don’t affect each other’s visibility.

3. Can I hide hashtags in my Instagram story?

You can strategically place the hashtag sticker behind other elements or make it smaller to make it less visible, but it will still be functional.

4. Should I use popular or niche hashtags in my Instagram story?

Using a mix of popular and niche hashtags can be beneficial. Popular hashtags may expose your story to a wider audience, while niche hashtags can help you reach a more targeted audience.

5. How do hashtags in Instagram stories impact my reach?

Using hashtags in your Instagram story can help your story appear in the Explore section, increasing your reach to potential followers who do not already follow you.

6. How can I find relevant hashtags for my Instagram story?

You can discover relevant hashtags by researching popular hashtags in your niche, exploring related accounts, or using Instagram’s search function.

7. Can I use the same hashtags in every Instagram story?

While you can reuse hashtags in multiple stories, it’s recommended to use a mix of different hashtags to maximize your reach and avoid being repetitive.

8. Should I include hashtags in the caption or only in the sticker?

Including hashtags in both the caption and the sticker can increase the discoverability of your story. However, it’s not necessary to duplicate them.

9. Can I use emojis as hashtags in my Instagram story?

Yes, you can use emojis as hashtags in your story to add a creative touch and enhance engagement.

10. Do hashtags in my Instagram story expire?

Hashtags in your Instagram story will expire after 24 hours, along with the story itself.

11. Can I add hashtags to a story that I’m sharing from another account?

No, you can only add hashtags to stories that you create or are tagged in.

12. Can I add hashtags to a story that I’m sharing from my camera roll?

No, you can only add hashtags to stories that you create directly on the Instagram app.

13. Can I track the performance of hashtags in my Instagram story?

Unfortunately, Instagram does not provide specific analytics for hashtags used in stories. However, you can track the overall performance of your story using the Insights feature if you have a business or creator account.

14. How can I tell if my hashtags are working effectively?

Monitoring the engagement on your story, such as views, interactions, and new followers, can indicate whether your hashtags are driving more visibility and engagement.

In conclusion, adding multiple hashtags to your Instagram story is a powerful way to enhance its visibility and reach a wider audience. By following the steps mentioned above and considering the unique facts and answers to common questions provided in this article, you can effectively utilize hashtags and make the most out of your Instagram stories.





