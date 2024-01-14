

How to Beat Level 79 on Candy Crush: Tips and Strategies

Candy Crush is a highly addictive puzzle game that challenges your skills and strategic thinking. Level 79, in particular, has proven to be quite tricky for many players. If you find yourself stuck on this level, fear not! In this article, we will provide you with some helpful tips and strategies to overcome this challenging stage. Additionally, we will share six interesting facts about Candy Crush and answer 15 common questions to further enhance your gameplay.

Tips and Strategies for Level 79:

1. Focus on clearing the meringues: The primary objective of Level 79 is to clear all the meringue blocks. Concentrate your efforts on eliminating them as quickly as possible to open up space on the board.

2. Create special candies: Special candies, such as striped candies, wrapped candies, and color bombs, are your best friends in this level. Combining them will help you clear large numbers of meringues and achieve your goals faster.

3. Prioritize moves near the bottom: Making moves near the bottom of the board will often trigger cascades and create chain reactions, leading to more opportunities for matches and special candies.

4. Utilize vertical striped candies: Vertical striped candies can be particularly effective in clearing meringues in the middle and bottom rows. Focus on creating and using them strategically.

5. Combine special candies for maximum impact: Combining two special candies can create a powerful effect on the board. Experiment with different combinations to find the most effective ones for each situation.

6. Use the reset button wisely: If you find yourself in a difficult position, don’t hesitate to use the reset button. It allows you to restart the level without losing a life, giving you a chance to rethink your strategy.

Interesting Facts about Candy Crush:

1. Revenue powerhouse: At its peak, Candy Crush generated over $1 billion in revenue per year. It remains one of the most successful mobile games of all time.

2. Global popularity: Candy Crush has been downloaded over 3 billion times worldwide. Its addictive gameplay and colorful design have attracted players from all corners of the globe.

3. Sweet saga: Candy Crush Saga, the original game, was released in 2012 by King. It quickly gained popularity, leading to the development of numerous spin-offs and sequels.

4. Impressive player count: Candy Crush boasts a staggering 273 million monthly active players, making it one of the most widely played games in the world.

5. Massive level count: With over 8,000 levels available, Candy Crush offers an endless supply of challenges to keep players engaged.

6. Cross-platform compatibility: Candy Crush can be played on various platforms, including mobile devices, Facebook, and even Windows 10. This accessibility has contributed to its widespread success.

Common Questions about Candy Crush:

1. How many lives do I have in Candy Crush?

– You start with five lives, and each life is replenished every 30 minutes.

2. How do I get extra lives in Candy Crush?

– You can ask your Facebook friends for lives or purchase them using gold bars.

3. What are boosters in Candy Crush?

– Boosters are power-ups that help you during levels. They can clear obstacles, add extra moves, or provide special candies.

4. How do I unlock new episodes in Candy Crush?

– To unlock new episodes, you need to complete a set number of levels or ask friends for tickets.

5. What are the different types of candies in Candy Crush?

– There are seven types of candies: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, purple, and pink.

6. How can I earn gold bars in Candy Crush?

– Gold bars can be earned by completing certain levels, winning the daily spin wheel, or purchasing them with real money.

7. What is the sugar crush in Candy Crush?

– The sugar crush occurs at the end of a level when any remaining special candies are activated, resulting in bonus points.

8. How do I sync my progress in Candy Crush across devices?

– Connect your game to your Facebook account, and your progress will be synced automatically.

9. What are the jelly, ingredient, and timed levels in Candy Crush?

– Jelly levels require you to clear all the jelly on the board, ingredient levels involve bringing specific items to the bottom, and timed levels have a time limit for completion.

10. How do I create a color bomb in Candy Crush?

– To create a color bomb, match five candies of the same color in a row or column.

11. What are sugar keys in Candy Crush?

– Sugar keys are used to unlock the sugar chest on some levels. Match candies next to the sugar chest to collect the keys.

12. Can I play Candy Crush offline?

– No, Candy Crush requires an internet connection to sync your progress and access the latest levels.

13. What is the Dreamworld in Candy Crush?

– The Dreamworld is an additional game mode that unlocks after level 50. It introduces new challenges and mechanics to keep the gameplay fresh.

14. Are there any cheats for Candy Crush?

– Cheating is not encouraged, as it takes away from the challenge and fairness of the game. It’s best to enjoy the game as intended.

15. How many levels are there in Candy Crush?

– As of now, there are over 8,000 levels available in Candy Crush, with more being added regularly.

By following these tips and strategies, you’ll be well-equipped to conquer Level 79 and continue your Candy Crush journey. Remember, perseverance and a strategic mindset are key to overcoming the challenges this addictive game presents. Good luck and happy crushing!





