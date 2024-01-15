

How To Beat Trilla In Jedi Fallen Order: A Guide for Gamers

Introduction:

Jedi Fallen Order, developed by Respawn Entertainment, is an action-adventure game that takes players on an epic journey as a young Jedi named Cal Kestis. Throughout the game, Cal faces numerous challenges, including intense boss battles. One of the most formidable adversaries in the game is Trilla, a former Jedi Padawan turned Sith Inquisitor. In this article, we will provide you with tips and strategies on how to defeat Trilla and emerge victorious. Additionally, we will also share six interesting facts about Jedi Fallen Order to enhance your gaming experience.

How To Beat Trilla:

1. Learn her attack patterns: Trilla has a set of attack patterns that she repeats throughout the battle. Observe her moves carefully and anticipate her attacks to effectively dodge or parry them.

2. Utilize Force powers: Cal has various Force powers at his disposal, and using them strategically can give you an advantage over Trilla. Abilities like Force Push and Force Slow can interrupt her attacks and create openings for your own strikes.

3. Dodge and parry: Timing is crucial when fighting Trilla. Dodge her attacks by rolling or sidestepping and counter with a well-timed parry. Parrying not only blocks her attacks but also leaves her vulnerable for a brief period, allowing you to strike back.

4. Use your lightsaber wisely: Cal’s lightsaber is a powerful weapon that can deal significant damage to Trilla. Focus on landing precise strikes and combos, but be careful not to get too greedy, as Trilla can punish excessive aggression.

5. Stay on the move: Trilla’s attacks can be devastating, but by staying constantly on the move, you can avoid taking unnecessary damage. Circle around her, keeping a safe distance, and strike when the opportunity arises.

6. Watch out for her unblockable attacks: Trilla has a few unblockable attacks that require specific actions to avoid. When she charges up for a red, unblockable attack, either dodge away or use Force Slow to give yourself more time to react.

Interesting Facts about Jedi Fallen Order:

1. The game is set in the Star Wars universe, between Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Episode IV: A New Hope. It explores the aftermath of Order 66 and the Jedi Purge.

2. Jedi Fallen Order received critical acclaim for its engaging story, challenging gameplay, and beautifully designed environments. It won several awards, including Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2019.

3. The game features a unique combat system that combines lightsaber combat with exploration and puzzle-solving elements. Players must master both combat and platforming skills to progress.

4. Respawn Entertainment worked closely with Lucasfilm to ensure the game’s story and lore fit seamlessly into the Star Wars universe. The game’s narrative is considered canon within the Star Wars universe.

5. Jedi Fallen Order allows players to customize Cal’s lightsaber, choosing from various hilt designs and colors. This feature adds a personal touch to the gameplay experience.

6. The game’s protagonist, Cal Kestis, is portrayed by actor Cameron Monaghan, known for his role as Ian Gallagher in the TV series Shameless. Monaghan’s performance brings depth and emotion to the character.

Common Questions about Jedi Fallen Order:

1. Is Jedi Fallen Order a multiplayer game?

No, Jedi Fallen Order is a single-player game with a strong focus on storytelling and exploration.

2. Can I play Jedi Fallen Order on PC?

Yes, the game is available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the next-generation consoles.

3. How long does it take to complete Jedi Fallen Order?

The game’s main story takes approximately 20-25 hours to complete, depending on the player’s skill level and exploration choices.

4. Are there different difficulty levels in Jedi Fallen Order?

Yes, the game offers four difficulty levels: Story Mode, Jedi Knight, Jedi Master, and Jedi Grand Master. Players can choose the level that suits their preference.

5. Can I revisit previously explored locations in the game?

Yes, after certain story points, players can freely explore previously visited planets and discover hidden secrets or complete unfinished tasks.

6. Are there any alternative endings in Jedi Fallen Order?

No, the game follows a linear narrative, and there is only one ending.

7. Can I upgrade Cal’s abilities and powers?

Yes, as you progress, you can earn skill points to unlock new abilities and upgrade existing ones. These upgrades enhance Cal’s combat prowess and Force powers.

8. Are there any hidden Easter eggs or references to other Star Wars media in the game?

Yes, Jedi Fallen Order is filled with references to other Star Wars movies, TV shows, and even other video games. Keep an eye out for these hidden gems as you explore the galaxy.

9. Is there any post-game content in Jedi Fallen Order?

After completing the main story, players can continue exploring the galaxy to find collectibles, complete side quests, and achieve 100% completion.

10. Can I change Cal’s appearance in Jedi Fallen Order?

No, players cannot change Cal’s physical appearance, but they can customize his lightsaber as mentioned earlier.

11. Are there any microtransactions in Jedi Fallen Order?

No, the game does not include any microtransactions. Once you purchase the game, all content is available to you without any additional costs.

12. Can I save my progress manually in Jedi Fallen Order?

Yes, the game features both an autosave system and the option to manually save your progress at designated save points.

13. Are there any New Game Plus or replayability features in Jedi Fallen Order?

No, currently, there is no New Game Plus mode or specific replayability features. However, players can start a new game to experience the story and gameplay again.

14. Can I play Jedi Fallen Order without any prior knowledge of the Star Wars universe?

Yes, the game’s story is designed to be accessible to both hardcore Star Wars fans and newcomers to the franchise.

15. Is Jedi Fallen Order a canon part of the Star Wars universe?

Yes, the events and storylines depicted in Jedi Fallen Order are considered canon within the Star Wars lore.

Conclusion:

Defeating Trilla in Jedi Fallen Order requires patience, skill, and a good understanding of her attack patterns. By utilizing your Force powers wisely, observing her movements, and staying on the move, you can emerge victorious. Remember to enjoy the journey and explore the beautifully crafted Star Wars universe in Jedi Fallen Order. May the Force be with you!





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.