How to Block People From Seeing Instagram Post



How to Block People From Seeing Instagram Posts

Instagram is a popular social media platform that allows users to share their photos and videos with the world. While it’s a great way to connect with friends and family, sometimes there are people you may not want to share your posts with. Luckily, Instagram offers a feature that allows you to block specific individuals from seeing your content. In this article, we will guide you through the process of blocking people from seeing your Instagram posts, along with providing some unique facts about the platform.

1. Open the Instagram app: Launch the Instagram app on your mobile device. Ensure that you are logged into your account.

2. Go to your profile: Tap on the profile icon located at the bottom right corner of the screen. This will take you to your personal profile.

3. Access settings: On your profile, you will find a three-lined icon at the top right corner of the screen. Tap on it to access your account settings.

4. Select “Settings”: Scroll down the options and select “Settings” located at the bottom of the list.

5. Go to “Privacy”: Under the “Account” section, you will find the “Privacy” option. Tap on it to proceed.

6. Choose “Blocked Accounts”: In the “Privacy” settings, you will find the option “Blocked Accounts.” Select it to view the list of accounts you have blocked.

7. Block an account: To block an account from seeing your Instagram posts, tap on the blue “Block” button next to their username. You will be prompted to confirm your decision.

8. Unblock an account: If you change your mind and want to unblock someone, go back to the “Blocked Accounts” section, and tap on the “Unblock” button next to the respective username.

9. Confirm unblocking: A pop-up will appear asking you to confirm the unblocking. Tap on “Yes, I’m sure” to complete the process.

10. Check if someone is blocked: If you are unsure whether you have blocked someone or not, you can search for their username in the “Blocked Accounts” section. If their profile appears, it means they are not blocked.

Unique Facts about Instagram:

1. Instagram Stories: Instagram launched its Stories feature in 2016, allowing users to share photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours, similar to Snapchat.

2. Boomerang: Boomerang, an app developed by Instagram, creates short looping videos by taking a burst of photos and stitching them together.

3. Instagram Direct: In addition to posting publicly, Instagram also offers a private messaging feature called Instagram Direct, allowing users to send photos, videos, and messages to individuals or groups.

4. IGTV: IGTV is a standalone app developed by Instagram that allows users to upload and watch long-form vertical videos, up to one hour in length.

5. Influencer Marketing: Instagram has become a popular platform for influencer marketing, where brands collaborate with influential users to promote their products or services.

Common Questions about Blocking People on Instagram:

1. Will the person I blocked be notified?

No, the person you block will not receive any notification.

2. Can a blocked person see my profile?

Yes, a blocked person can still see your profile, but they will not be able to view your posts or stories.

3. Will blocking someone remove their comments from my posts?

No, blocking someone will not remove their comments from your posts. You will need to manually delete them.

4. Can a blocked person mention me in their posts or comments?

No, a blocked person cannot mention you in their posts or comments.

5. Can I still view the blocked person’s posts and stories?

Yes, you can still view the blocked person’s posts and stories unless they have also blocked you.

6. Will blocking someone remove their likes from my posts?

No, blocking someone will not remove their likes from your posts.

7. Can a blocked person send me direct messages?

No, a blocked person cannot send you direct messages.

8. Can a blocked person tag me in their photos?

No, a blocked person cannot tag you in their photos.

9. Can I block multiple accounts at once?

No, you need to block individual accounts one by one.

10. Can a blocked person see my mutual friends/followers?

No, a blocked person cannot see your mutual friends or followers.

11. Can a blocked person still search for my profile?

Yes, a blocked person can still search for your profile, but they will not be able to view your posts or stories.

12. Will blocking someone remove our direct message conversation?

No, blocking someone will not remove your direct message conversation with them.

13. Can a blocked person see my comments on other people’s posts?

No, a blocked person cannot see your comments on other people’s posts.

14. Can a blocked person mention me in their stories?

No, a blocked person cannot mention you in their stories.

Blocking unwanted individuals from seeing your Instagram posts ensures that you maintain control over who has access to your content. By following the simple steps outlined above, you can easily block and unblock accounts on Instagram. Remember to use this feature responsibly and respect the privacy of others.





