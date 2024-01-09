

How to Block People From Seeing Instagram Posts: A Step-by-Step Guide

Instagram is a popular social media platform that allows users to share their photos and videos with their followers. While it’s a great way to connect with friends and family, you may sometimes encounter individuals you’d rather not have access to your content. Luckily, Instagram provides a feature that allows you to block specific users from seeing your posts. In this article, we will guide you through the process of blocking people from seeing your Instagram posts, as well as provide you with some unique facts about Instagram.

Blocking Someone on Instagram:

1. Open the Instagram app on your mobile device.

2. Tap on your profile icon at the bottom right corner of the screen.

3. Tap on the three horizontal lines at the top right corner of the screen to open the menu.

4. Select “Settings” from the menu options.

5. Tap on “Privacy” and then choose “Blocked Accounts.”

6. Tap on “Add Account” and type in the username of the person you want to block.

7. Select the user from the list that appears and then tap on “Block.”

8. A confirmation message will appear, asking if you want to block the user. Tap on “Block” again to confirm.

Once you’ve blocked someone on Instagram, they will no longer be able to see your posts, stories, or interact with your account. They won’t receive any notification about being blocked, but they may notice that they can no longer access your content.

Now, let’s dive into some unique facts about Instagram:

1. Instagram was initially launched in 2010 and gained popularity rapidly, reaching 1 million users within two months.

2. It was acquired by Facebook in 2012 for $1 billion, making it one of the biggest tech acquisitions of that time.

3. Instagram introduced Instagram Stories in 2016, allowing users to share temporary photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours.

4. The most-followed celebrity on Instagram is currently Cristiano Ronaldo, with over 240 million followers.

5. Instagram has more than 1 billion active users worldwide, making it one of the most popular social media platforms globally.

Now, let’s address some common questions about blocking people on Instagram:

1. Will the blocked user know that I’ve blocked them?

No, Instagram does not notify users when they have been blocked.

2. Can a blocked user still see my old posts?

No, once you block someone, they will no longer have access to your posts, even the ones you shared before blocking them.

3. Can a blocked user still mention me in their posts or comments?

No, a blocked user will not be able to mention you in any posts or comments.

4. Can a blocked user still see my stories?

No, once you block someone, they will no longer be able to see your stories, nor will they be able to reply or react to them.

5. Can I unblock someone if I change my mind?

Yes, you can unblock someone at any time by going to your blocked accounts list and tapping on “Unblock” next to their username.

6. Can a blocked user still message me?

Yes, blocking someone on Instagram only restricts their access to your posts and stories. They can still send you direct messages, but you won’t receive any notifications from them.

7. Can I still see the blocked user’s posts?

Yes, you can still see the posts of a user you have blocked unless they have a private account and haven’t accepted your follow request.

8. Can a blocked user create a new account to view my content?

Yes, if a blocked user creates a new account, they may be able to see your content unless you block their new account as well.

9. Will blocking someone remove their likes and comments from my posts?

No, blocking someone will not remove their previous likes or comments from your posts.

10. Can a blocked user still see my profile and bio information?

Yes, a blocked user can still see your profile and bio information unless you have a private account.

11. Can a blocked user still see my followers and following list?

No, a blocked user will no longer be able to see your followers or the accounts you follow.

12. Can a blocked user mention me in their bio or username?

No, a blocked user cannot mention you in their bio or username.

13. Can I block multiple users at once?

No, you have to block users individually.

14. Can a blocked user see my posts through a mutual friend’s account?

No, a blocked user will not be able to see your posts even through a mutual friend’s account.

Blocking someone on Instagram provides peace of mind and ensures that your content remains accessible only to those you want to share it with. By following the step-by-step guide provided and being aware of these unique facts, you can control your Instagram experience and enjoy the platform to its fullest.





