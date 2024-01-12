

How to Block Someone From Seeing Your Instagram Posts

Instagram is a popular social media platform that allows users to share photos and videos with their followers. However, there may be times when you want to restrict certain individuals from seeing your posts. Whether it’s an ex-partner, a toxic friend, or a nosy coworker, blocking someone on Instagram can provide you with the privacy and peace of mind you need. In this article, we will guide you through the process of blocking someone on Instagram and provide you with five unique facts about the platform.

Blocking someone on Instagram is a straightforward process that can be done in a few simple steps. Here’s how you can do it:

1. Open the Instagram app on your mobile device and go to the profile of the person you want to block.

2. Tap on the three horizontal dots located at the top right corner of their profile page.

3. From the options that appear, select “Block.”

4. A confirmation message will appear, asking if you’re sure you want to block the person. Tap “Block” again to confirm your decision.

Once you block someone on Instagram, they will no longer be able to see your posts, stories, or even search for your profile. Additionally, they won’t receive any notifications about your activities on the platform. However, it’s important to note that blocking someone won’t remove their likes or comments from your previous posts. If you want to remove them, you can do so manually.

Now, let’s delve into five unique facts about Instagram:

1. Instagram was initially launched as a photo-sharing app exclusively for iOS devices in October 2010. It rapidly gained popularity and was later made available for Android users in April 2012.

2. The most-followed person on Instagram is Cristiano Ronaldo, a renowned Portuguese soccer player, with over 300 million followers. He surpassed Selena Gomez in 2021.

3. Instagram’s “Explore” page is personalized based on your interests and the accounts you follow. It suggests posts, stories, and IGTV videos that align with your preferences.

4. Instagram introduced the “Stories” feature in August 2016, allowing users to share photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours. This feature was inspired by Snapchat’s disappearing content.

5. Instagram is not just a platform for personal use; it has become a powerful tool for businesses and influencers to promote their products and connect with their target audience. With over one billion active monthly users, it offers immense marketing potential.

Now, let’s address some common questions about blocking someone on Instagram:

1. Will the person I block be notified?

No, the person you block will not receive any notification about being blocked. However, if they try to visit your profile, they will notice that they are unable to access your posts.

2. Can a blocked person still mention me in comments or captions?

No, once you block someone, they won’t be able to mention you in comments or captions. It effectively cuts off their ability to interact with your posts.

3. Can a blocked person still message me on Instagram?

Yes, a blocked person can still send you messages on Instagram. However, these messages will be filtered into a separate “Message Request” folder, and you won’t receive any notifications for them.

4. Can I unblock someone later if I change my mind?

Yes, you can unblock someone on Instagram at any time. Simply go to their profile, tap on the three horizontal dots, and select “Unblock.”

5. Will blocking someone remove their likes and comments from my previous posts?

No, blocking someone on Instagram will not remove their likes and comments from your previous posts. If you want to remove them, you will need to do it manually.

6. Can I still see the blocked person’s posts on Instagram?

Yes, you will still be able to see the posts of the person you have blocked. However, they won’t be able to see your posts, stories, or activities.

7. Can a blocked person create a new account to view my posts?

Yes, it’s possible for a blocked person to create a new account to view your posts. However, you can block their new account as well to maintain your privacy.

8. Will blocking someone on Instagram remove them from my followers list?

No, blocking someone on Instagram will not remove them from your followers list. However, they won’t be able to see your posts or interact with your account in any way.

9. Can I block someone on Instagram without them knowing?

Yes, you can block someone on Instagram without them knowing. Since there is no notification sent to the blocked person, they won’t be aware of being blocked unless they try to visit your profile.

10. Can a blocked person still see my tagged photos?

No, a blocked person will not be able to see your tagged photos on Instagram. They will be completely restricted from accessing any content related to your account.

11. Can I block multiple accounts at once on Instagram?

No, you will need to block each account individually on Instagram. There is currently no option to block multiple accounts simultaneously.

12. Can I block someone on Instagram through the web version?

No, the option to block someone on Instagram is only available on the mobile app. You won’t be able to block someone through the web version or desktop interface.

13. Can a blocked person still see my location on Instagram?

No, once you block someone on Instagram, they will lose access to all your activities, including your location. They won’t be able to see any location-related information on your profile.

14. Can a blocked person mention me in their posts or stories?

No, a blocked person cannot mention you in their posts or stories once you have blocked them. They won’t be able to tag you or include you in any content they share on Instagram.

Blocking someone on Instagram is an effective way to maintain your privacy and control who can access your posts. By following the simple steps outlined above, you can easily block someone and enjoy a more secure and personalized Instagram experience.





