

How To Call Your Ship In Assassinʼs Creed Odyssey: A Comprehensive Guide

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey takes players on an epic journey through ancient Greece, allowing them to experience the life of a Spartan mercenary. One of the most important aspects of the game is the naval combat, which requires you to have your ship at your disposal at all times. In this article, we will guide you on how to call your ship in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and provide you with six interesting facts about the game. Additionally, we will address 15 common questions players often have, providing answers to help you navigate the game smoothly.

How to Call Your Ship:

1. Unlock the Adrestia: To call your ship, the Adrestia, you must first unlock it. This occurs early in the game’s main storyline, so progress through the initial quests until you have access to the ship.

2. Open the World Map: You can call your ship from any location by opening the world map. This can be done by pressing the touchpad on PlayStation, the view button on Xbox, or the M key on PC.

3. Select the Ship Icon: On the world map, look for the ship icon, which represents your current location. Click or press the corresponding button to select it.

4. Choose “Call Ship”: Once you’ve selected the ship icon, a menu will appear with various options. Choose the “Call Ship” option to summon the Adrestia to your location.

Interesting Facts About Assassin’s Creed Odyssey:

1. Historical Accuracy: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is known for its attention to historical accuracy. The game’s developers consulted with historians and archaeologists to create an authentic depiction of ancient Greece.

2. Multiple Endings: The game offers players the opportunity to shape their own story through choices and branching narratives. This results in multiple endings, giving the game high replayability.

3. Mythical Creatures: In addition to historical accuracy, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey incorporates mythical elements. Players can encounter legendary creatures like Medusa and Cyclops as they explore the vast open-world.

4. Romance Options: The game allows players to engage in romantic relationships with various characters, regardless of their chosen protagonist’s gender. This inclusion of diverse romance options is a notable aspect of the game.

5. Naval Battles: Naval combat plays a significant role in the game. Players can upgrade their ship, recruit crew members, and engage in epic battles against other ships while sailing through the Aegean Sea.

6. Cult of Kosmos: The main storyline revolves around the Cult of Kosmos, an ancient secret organization. Players must uncover their identities and eliminate them to restore peace to Greece.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Can I call my ship from anywhere in the game?

Yes, you can call your ship from any location by opening the world map and selecting the ship icon.

2. Can I customize my ship?

Yes, you can upgrade and customize your ship, including its appearance, crew, and weaponry.

3. How do I recruit crew members?

To recruit crew members, you need to rescue them from enemy ships or complete certain quests that reward you with recruits.

4. Can I fast travel using my ship?

Yes, once you have unlocked the ability to call your ship, you can use it to fast travel to any synchronization point you have discovered.

5. Are there any unique ship upgrades?

Yes, you can obtain legendary ship upgrades throughout the game. These upgrades provide unique bonuses and abilities.

6. Can I engage in naval battles with other players?

No, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is a single-player game, so naval battles are limited to encounters with AI-controlled ships.

7. How do I repair my ship?

To repair your ship, dock at a harbor or beach and interact with the ship upgrade menu. From there, you can repair and upgrade your ship.

8. Can I explore underwater locations?

Yes, you can dive underwater and explore sunken ruins, shipwrecks, and hidden treasures.

9. Can I call my ship in the middle of a mission?

No, you can only call your ship when you are not engaged in a mission. However, you can fast travel to your ship from synchronization points during missions.

10. Can I change the ship’s appearance?

Yes, you can change the appearance of your ship by visiting a ship customization menu. Different cosmetic options are available for the hull, sails, figurehead, and crew.

11. Can I have multiple ships?

No, you can only have one ship in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, which is the Adrestia.

12. How do I improve my ship’s performance?

You can improve your ship’s performance by upgrading its hull, weapons, and crew. These upgrades can be purchased or obtained through completing quests.

13. Can I recruit historical figures as crew members?

No, you can only recruit generic crew members. However, historical figures play significant roles in the game’s story.

14. Can I change my ship’s name?

No, the ship’s name is predetermined and cannot be changed.

15. Can I call my ship in DLC content?

Yes, you can call your ship in all DLC content, including the additional storylines and expansions.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey offers an immersive and exciting naval experience, with the Adrestia becoming an essential part of your journey. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can easily call your ship whenever needed. With its historical accuracy, branching narratives, and intriguing gameplay, the game provides an unforgettable adventure through ancient Greece. So, set sail, explore the Aegean Sea, and become a legendary Spartan mercenary.





