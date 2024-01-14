

How To Catch Fish In Horizon Forbidden West: Tips and Tricks

Horizon Forbidden West, the highly anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed Horizon Zero Dawn, promises to take players on another breathtaking adventure in a post-apocalyptic world. As players explore the vast and diverse landscapes, they will encounter various wildlife, including fish. In this article, we will discuss how to catch fish in Horizon Forbidden West, along with some interesting facts about the game. Additionally, we will answer some commonly asked questions regarding fishing in the game.

How to Catch Fish:

1. Locate Fishing Spots: Look for bodies of water such as rivers, lakes, and ponds to find fishing spots. These areas are marked by shimmering water and can be identified by their distinct visual cues.

2. Equip the Fishing Spear: Before attempting to catch fish, make sure you have the fishing spear equipped. You can equip it from your inventory or the weapon wheel.

3. Approach Stealthily: Fish are easily startled, so approach the water’s edge slowly and cautiously. Avoid making sudden movements or loud noises that could scare fish away.

4. Observe Fish Behavior: Take a moment to observe the fish’s movement patterns. Fish tend to swim in circles or follow specific routes. Understanding their behavior will help you predict their movements and plan your strategy accordingly.

5. Aim and Throw: Once you have identified a suitable target, aim at the fish using the reticle and throw your fishing spear. Timing is crucial, so practice your aim to increase your chances of a successful catch.

6. Reel in the Fish: After successfully spearing a fish, quickly reel it in by pressing the designated button prompt. Be mindful of the fish’s resistance, as larger and stronger fish may require more effort to reel in.

7. Upgrade Fishing Skills: As you progress in the game, you will have the opportunity to upgrade your fishing skills. These upgrades will improve your chances of catching rare and valuable fish.

8. Utilize Bait: Certain fish species may require bait to increase your chances of catching them. Experiment with different types of bait to lure in specific fish species.

9. Use Traps: In some cases, setting up traps can be an effective way to catch fish. Craft and deploy traps strategically in areas where fish frequently swim to increase your chances of success.

10. Complete Fishing Challenges: Keep an eye out for fishing challenges and quests in the game. Completing these challenges will not only reward you with valuable items but also enhance your fishing abilities.

Interesting Facts about Horizon Forbidden West:

1. Vast Open World: Horizon Forbidden West boasts a massive open world, featuring stunning landscapes ranging from lush forests to treacherous deserts. Exploring this world will reveal hidden secrets, stunning vistas, and a diverse range of wildlife.

2. Aquatic Ecosystem: Fish play a crucial role in the game’s ecosystem. They not only provide a source of food but also serve as a crafting resource for various items. Catching fish will be essential for survival and progression.

3. Underwater Exploration: In Horizon Forbidden West, players will have the opportunity to dive into underwater environments. These underwater sections will introduce new mechanics, challenges, and even more diverse marine life to encounter.

4. Unique Fish Species: The game features a wide variety of fish species, each with its own behavior, rarity, and characteristics. From small and common species to large and elusive ones, players will have the chance to encounter and catch them all.

5. Fishing as a Skill: Fishing is not just a recreational activity in the game; it is also a skill that can be developed and improved. As players gain experience and upgrade their fishing abilities, they will have a higher chance of catching rare and valuable fish.

6. Conservation Efforts: In Horizon Forbidden West, players will have the opportunity to contribute to the conservation of the game’s wildlife. Ethical fishing practices and the preservation of fish populations will play an important role in maintaining the ecosystem’s balance.

Common Questions about Fishing in Horizon Forbidden West:

1. Can I fish anywhere in the game?

– No, fishing spots are specific areas marked by shimmering water. Look for rivers, lakes, and ponds to find these spots.

2. Can I sell the fish I catch?

– Yes, you can sell fish for shards, the in-game currency. Some fish may also be used for crafting purposes.

3. Are there different sizes of fish?

– Yes, fish come in various sizes. Larger fish species will provide more resources and potentially greater rewards.

4. Can I fish from a boat?

– While fishing from a boat is not confirmed, players may have the option to use boats for transportation in the game.

5. Can I fish with friends in multiplayer mode?

– Horizon Forbidden West does not currently offer multiplayer functionality. Fishing is a single-player experience.

6. Are there any legendary or rare fish?

– Yes, there are rare and legendary fish species in the game. These fish will require advanced fishing skills and strategies to catch.

7. Can I fish during nighttime?

– Fishing can be done at any time, including nighttime. However, visibility may be reduced, making it slightly more challenging.

8. What is the best bait for catching rare fish?

– The best bait for catching rare fish may vary depending on the species. Experiment with different bait types to find what works best for each fish.

9. Can I catch fish using weapons other than the fishing spear?

– No, the fishing spear is the dedicated tool for catching fish in the game.

10. Are there any fishing tournaments or competitions?

– While fishing tournaments or competitions have not been confirmed, fishing challenges and quests may provide opportunities for players to showcase their fishing skills.

11. Are there any special rewards for completing fishing challenges?

– Completing fishing challenges can reward players with valuable items, resources, and potentially unique fishing gear.

12. Can I cook the fish I catch?

– Yes, cooking is a gameplay mechanic in Horizon Forbidden West. You will be able to cook and consume fish for various benefits.

13. Are there any dangerous creatures in the water that can harm me while fishing?

– While some underwater creatures may pose a threat, fishing spots are generally safe from aggressive wildlife. However, caution is always advised.

14. Can I use fishing as a source of income in the game?

– Yes, selling fish can provide you with shards, the in-game currency, and serve as a consistent source of income.

15. Can I catch fish while riding a mount?

– While riding a mount, fishing may not be possible. However, you can dismount and fish from the water’s edge.

As players embark on their journey through Horizon Forbidden West, mastering the art of fishing will prove essential for survival, progression, and discovering the secrets of this extraordinary world. By following these tips and exploring the depths of the game’s aquatic ecosystem, players will unlock a whole new dimension of gameplay, adventure, and discovery.





