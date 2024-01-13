How To Catch Politoed Ultra Sun And Moon



How to Catch Politoed in Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon: A Complete Guide

Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon introduce a wide array of new Pokémon and features to the popular franchise. One of the Pokémon that trainers will undoubtedly come across during their journey is Politoed, the evolved form of Poliwhirl. Capturing this Water-type Pokémon can prove to be a challenging task for some trainers, but with the right strategy and knowledge, you can add Politoed to your team. In this article, we will provide you with a complete guide on how to catch Politoed in Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, along with six interesting facts about this unique Pokémon.

How to Catch Politoed:

1. Evolution: Politoed evolves from Poliwhirl when traded while holding a King’s Rock. To obtain Poliwhirl, you can find it in various locations such as Brooklet Hill and Seaward Cave.

2. Trade with a Friend: To evolve Poliwhirl into Politoed, you will need to trade it with a friend who also has a Nintendo 3DS and Pokémon Ultra Sun or Ultra Moon. Ensure that your Poliwhirl is holding a King’s Rock during the trade.

3. GTS: If you don’t have a friend to trade with, you can try your luck on the Global Trade System (GTS). Deposit a Pokémon on the GTS requesting a Politoed, and someone may trade with you.

4. Island Scan: Once you have completed the main story and obtained the National Dex, you can use the Island Scan feature. Each day, scan a QR code to reveal a Pokémon that can be found on a specific island. Politoed can appear on Route 17 and Poni Plains on Poni Island during Island Scan.

5. SOS Battle: Politoed can also be encountered through SOS battles. Find a wild Poliwag or Poliwhirl in the grassy areas of Brooklet Hill or Seaward Cave, and defeat or capture it. The defeated Pokémon may call for help, and there’s a chance that a Politoed will appear as an ally.

Interesting Facts about Politoed:

1. Politoed’s Signature Move: Politoed has a unique move called “Drizzle,” which summons rain upon entering battle. This move boosts the power of Water-type moves and activates abilities like Swift Swim.

2. King’s Rock Evolution: Poliwhirl’s evolution into Politoed requires it to hold a King’s Rock during a trade. This evolutionary item can also be used to evolve other Pokémon like Slowpoke into Slowking.

3. Pokémon of the Day-Care: By leaving a male Politoed and a female Pokémon compatible with Poliwhirl in the Pokémon Day-Care, you may receive a Poliwag egg, which can later evolve into Politoed.

4. Competitive Play: Politoed is a popular choice in competitive Pokémon battles due to its ability to summon rain with Drizzle. This allows Water-type moves to deal more damage and provides speed boosts to Pokémon with the Swift Swim ability.

5. Politoed’s Appearance: Politoed resembles a frog with a blue body, white belly, and a large mouth with a curling tongue. Its crown-like structure on its head is believed to be the source of its unique abilities.

6. Pokémon Anime: Politoed made several appearances in the Pokémon anime series, most notably as Misty’s Politoed. Its energetic and mischievous personality added a fun dynamic to Misty’s team.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Can I catch Politoed in Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon without trading?

Answer: Yes, you can find Poliwag and Poliwhirl in various locations and evolve them into Politoed through SOS battles or Island Scan.

2. What is the best strategy to defeat Politoed in battle?

Answer: Politoed is weak to Grass and Electric-type moves. Pokémon with these move types can deal significant damage to it.

3. How do I obtain a King’s Rock?

Answer: You can find a King’s Rock in various locations, such as Route 14 or by defeating certain trainers. Another way is to send a Mantine to the Mantine Surfing mini-game on each island and hope to receive one as a reward.

4. Can I breed a Politoed with a Ditto?

Answer: Yes, you can breed a Politoed with a Ditto to obtain more Poliwag eggs.

5. Does Politoed have any exclusive moves?

Answer: Yes, Politoed can learn moves like Perish Song, Endeavor, and Bounce, which can be useful in battles.

6. Can I use Politoed in the Pokémon Global Link competitions?

Answer: Yes, Politoed is eligible for use in Pokémon Global Link competitions, including online battles and tournaments.

7. Can Politoed learn any TMs or HMs?

Answer: Yes, Politoed can learn various TMs and HMs, including Surf, Ice Beam, and Psychic.

8. Is Politoed a rare Pokémon?

Answer: Politoed is considered a rare Pokémon due to the specific requirements for its evolution. However, with patience and the right strategy, it is attainable.

9. Can I use Politoed in Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon’s Battle Tree?

Answer: Yes, Politoed can be used in the Battle Tree for both single and double battles.

10. How does Politoed’s Drizzle ability affect battles?

Answer: Politoed’s Drizzle ability summons rain, boosting the power of Water-type moves and activating abilities like Swift Swim, which increases the speed of Pokémon during rain.

11. Can I find a shiny Politoed in the wild?

Answer: Yes, there is a chance of encountering a shiny Politoed in the wild, but the odds are extremely rare.

12. What is Politoed’s base experience points (EXP) yield?

Answer: Politoed yields 225 base EXP points when defeated in battle.

13. Can I use Politoed in Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon’s Battle Royal?

Answer: Yes, Politoed is eligible for use in Battle Royal matches.

14. Can I use Politoed in the Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon story mode?

Answer: Yes, you can use Politoed as a part of your team throughout the entire story mode.

15. Are there any alternative ways to evolve Poliwhirl into Politoed?

Answer: No, currently, trading with a friend or using the GTS is the only known method to evolve Poliwhirl into Politoed.

Now armed with this comprehensive guide, go forth and capture the elusive Politoed to enhance your Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon team. Good luck, trainers!





