

How To Change Camera Angle In Madden 17 PS4: A Comprehensive Guide

Madden 17 is a popular football video game that offers an immersive gaming experience to its players. One key aspect that enhances this experience is the ability to change the camera angle. By adjusting the camera angle, players can view the game from different perspectives, making it more enjoyable and realistic. In this article, we will guide you on how to change the camera angle in Madden 17 on the PS4 and provide you with six interesting facts about the game. Additionally, we will address 15 common questions related to the camera angle in Madden 17.

How to Change the Camera Angle in Madden 17 on PS4:

1. Start by launching Madden 17 on your PS4 console.

2. Once the game has loaded, navigate to the main menu.

3. From the main menu, select “Settings.”

4. In the settings menu, locate and select “Visual Feedback.”

5. Within the Visual Feedback options, you will find “Camera Toggle.”

6. Select “Camera Toggle” to access the available camera angles.

7. You will be presented with various camera angle options such as “Standard,” “Broadcast,” “Wide,” “Zoom,” and more.

8. Choose the camera angle that suits your preference by highlighting it and pressing the X button on your controller.

9. Exit the settings menu and start playing Madden 17 with your newly selected camera angle.

Interesting Facts About Madden 17:

1. Madden 17 introduced a new commentary duo, Brandon Gaudin and Charles Davis, to enhance the realism of the game.

2. The game features improved graphics and animations, making it one of the most visually appealing Madden titles to date.

3. Madden 17 includes a revamped franchise mode, allowing players to experience the thrill of managing their own NFL team.

4. The game introduced a new game mode called “Play the Moments,” enabling players to jump into key moments of a game rather than playing the full match.

5. Madden 17 introduced the “Target Passing” feature, allowing players to throw the ball to a specific receiver by utilizing a unique passing mechanic.

6. The game received positive reviews from critics and fans alike, praising its improved gameplay mechanics and realistic presentation.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Can I change the camera angle during a game?

Yes, you can change the camera angle during a game by pausing the game and accessing the settings menu.

2. Are there any camera angles that provide a wider view of the field?

Yes, the “Broadcast” and “Wide” camera angles offer a broader view of the field, allowing you to see more players and strategic positioning.

3. Can I customize the camera angles in Madden 17?

No, Madden 17 does not provide the option to customize camera angles. However, it offers a variety of preset angles to choose from.

4. Will changing the camera angle affect gameplay?

No, changing the camera angle will not affect gameplay mechanics. It merely alters your viewing perspective.

5. Can I switch between camera angles in real-time during a game?

No, you cannot switch between camera angles in real-time during a game. You can only change the angle when the game is paused.

6. Is there a first-person camera angle in Madden 17?

No, Madden 17 does not include a first-person camera angle. The available angles are designed to provide a better overall view of the game.

7. How do I reset the camera angle to default settings?

To reset the camera angle to the default settings, navigate to the settings menu and select “Camera Toggle.” Then choose the “Standard” camera angle.

8. Can I use a custom camera angle from Madden 16 in Madden 17?

No, custom camera angles from previous Madden games are not compatible with Madden 17. You can only choose from the preset angles available in the game.

9. Are there any camera angles that focus solely on the quarterback?

Yes, the “Quarterback” camera angle provides a close-up view of the quarterback, allowing you to focus on their movements and decision-making.

10. Does changing the camera angle affect the AI of the opposing team?

No, changing the camera angle does not impact the AI of the opposing team. It only changes your viewing perspective.

11. Can I change the camera angle in online multiplayer matches?

Yes, you can change the camera angle in online multiplayer matches.

12. Are there any camera angles that mimic a television broadcast?

Yes, the “Broadcast” camera angle is specifically designed to replicate the perspective of watching a football game on television.

13. Can I change the camera angle mid-play?

No, you cannot change the camera angle mid-play. You can only do so when the game is paused.

14. Can I save my preferred camera angle for future games?

Yes, your selected camera angle will be saved as the default for future games until you decide to change it.

15. Can I switch camera angles during instant replays?

No, you cannot switch camera angles during instant replays. The replay will be shown from the same angle as the live game.

In conclusion, changing the camera angle in Madden 17 on the PS4 offers a more immersive and enjoyable gaming experience. By following the steps provided, you can easily switch between different camera angles to find the perspective that suits you best. Madden 17, with its improved gameplay mechanics and realistic presentation, continues to captivate football fans worldwide. Whether you prefer a wider view of the field or a closer look at specific players, Madden 17 provides various camera angles to cater to your preferences.





