

How To Change Costumes in Batman Arkham City Xbox 360: A Guide to Unlocking New Looks

Batman Arkham City, the critically acclaimed action-adventure game, allows players to step into the shoes of the Dark Knight himself. One of the exciting features of this game is the ability to change Batman’s costumes. In this article, we will guide you through the process of changing costumes in Batman Arkham City on Xbox 360, along with some interesting facts about the game. Additionally, we have compiled a list of frequently asked questions and their respective answers to assist you further. Let’s dive in!

Changing Costumes in Batman Arkham City Xbox 360:

1. Start by accessing the main menu of the game.

2. Navigate to the “Extras” option and select it.

3. In the Extras menu, choose “Batman Skins.”

4. A list of available costumes will be displayed.

5. Select the desired costume and confirm your selection.

6. Once confirmed, the game will prompt you to save your progress.

7. After saving, your new costume will be equipped, and you can start playing with it.

Interesting Facts about Batman Arkham City:

1. Batman Arkham City is the sequel to the highly successful game Batman Arkham Asylum, released in 2009.

2. The game was developed by Rocksteady Studios and released in 2011 for multiple platforms, including Xbox 360.

3. Arkham City is an open-world environment that allows players to explore Gotham City and its various districts.

4. The game received critical acclaim for its compelling storyline, immersive gameplay, and stunning graphics.

5. Batman Arkham City won several awards, including Game of the Year in 2011.

6. The game introduces iconic Batman villains, such as Joker, Penguin, Two-Face, and Catwoman, making it a treat for fans of the Dark Knight.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q1: Can I unlock all costumes from the beginning of the game?

A1: No, you need to progress through the game and complete specific challenges to unlock new costumes.

Q2: Are there any special abilities associated with different costumes?

A2: While costumes don’t provide special abilities, they offer a unique visual experience and allow players to feel like different versions of Batman.

Q3: Can I change costumes during gameplay?

A3: No, you can only change costumes from the main menu or before starting a new game.

Q4: Are there any hidden costumes that can be unlocked?

A4: Yes, some costumes are unlockable by completing specific in-game tasks or by purchasing downloadable content.

Q5: Can I change costumes for Catwoman or other playable characters?

A5: No, the costume change option is only available for Batman.

Q6: Do the costumes affect the gameplay difficulty?

A6: No, the difficulty level remains the same regardless of the chosen costume.

Q7: Are there any benefits to changing costumes?

A7: Apart from visual changes, there are no additional benefits or advantages to changing costumes.

Q8: Can I use costumes obtained in Batman Arkham Asylum in Arkham City?

A8: No, the costumes are specific to each game and cannot be transferred.

Q9: Are all costumes available in the base game, or do I need additional content?

A9: Some costumes are available in the base game, while others require additional downloadable content or special editions of the game.

Q10: Can I unlock costumes through cheat codes?

A10: No, costumes can only be unlocked through gameplay achievements or by purchasing the necessary content.

Q11: Can I obtain costumes by playing the game on different difficulty levels?

A11: No, difficulty levels do not have any impact on unlocking costumes.

Q12: Can I mix and match different costume pieces?

A12: No, costume changes are limited to selecting predefined full costumes.

Q13: Can I change costumes in the middle of a challenge or side mission?

A13: No, costume changes can only be made before starting a new game or from the main menu.

Q14: Can I change my costume back to the default one?

A14: Yes, you can always switch back to the default costume from the Batman Skins menu.

Q15: Can I use costumes in the New Game Plus mode?

A15: Yes, any unlocked costumes can be used in the New Game Plus mode, offering a fresh experience.

As you embark on your journey through Batman Arkham City, don’t forget to experiment with different costumes to enhance your gameplay experience. Let your inner Dark Knight shine as you uncover the mysteries of Gotham City. Enjoy the game!





