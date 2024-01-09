How to Change Font Size on Facebook Post IPHONE



How to Change Font Size on Facebook Post on iPhone: A Step-by-Step Guide

Facebook has become an integral part of our daily lives, allowing us to share our thoughts, experiences, and memories with friends and family. While the default font size on Facebook is suitable for most users, sometimes you might want to emphasize certain posts or make them more eye-catching by changing the font size. In this article, we will guide you through the process of changing the font size on Facebook posts using an iPhone. But before we dive into the steps, here are five unique facts about Facebook:

1. Facebook’s Like button was originally going to be called the “Awesome” button. However, during the development phase, the name was changed to “Like” as it was deemed simpler and more universal.

2. Facebook’s iconic blue color scheme was not chosen intentionally. Mark Zuckerberg, the company’s co-founder, is red-green colorblind, and blue is the color he sees most vividly. Therefore, he chose blue as the main color for Facebook.

3. The average Facebook user spends about 35 minutes per day on the platform, liking posts, commenting, and scrolling through their news feed. This amounts to nearly 2 hours per week and roughly 18 days per year.

4. Facebook has over 2.8 billion monthly active users as of 2021, making it the largest social media platform in the world. To put this number into perspective, it means that approximately one in three people worldwide use Facebook.

5. Facebook’s “Like” button is clicked around 4 million times per minute, indicating the significant impact and engagement that the platform generates.

Now, let’s move on to the steps involved in changing the font size on Facebook posts using an iPhone:

Step 1: Launch the Facebook app on your iPhone. If you don’t have the app installed, download it from the App Store and log in to your account.

Step 2: Tap on the “What’s on your mind?” text box at the top of the News Feed or your profile page to create a new post.

Step 3: Type your desired post text.

Step 4: To increase the font size, highlight the text by touching and holding it until the magnifying glass appears, then release your finger. You’ll notice that small blue dots appear at the beginning and end of the selected text.

Step 5: Drag these blue dots to adjust the selection as needed. This will determine the scope of your font size change.

Step 6: At the top of the text selection, you’ll see a pop-up menu with options such as “Copy,” “Paste,” and “BIU” (Bold, Italic, Underline). Tap on “BIU.”

Step 7: A new menu will appear with different font formatting options. Among these options, you’ll find “Text Size.” Tap on it.

Step 8: Now, you can choose from three different font sizes: Small, Medium, or Large. Select the size that suits your preferences.

Step 9: Once you’ve chosen the desired font size, tap outside the menu to close it. Your text will now be displayed in the selected size.

Here are the answers to some common questions about changing the font size on Facebook posts:

1. Can I change the font size on Facebook posts using an Android device?

Unfortunately, the process described in this article is specifically for iPhones. However, Android users can try third-party keyboard apps that offer font customization features.

2. Will changing the font size affect how my posts appear to others?

No, the font size change only affects how you view the text on your own device. Others will still see your post in the default font size.

3. Can I change the font size for existing posts?

No, you can only change the font size for new posts. Font size changes cannot be applied retroactively.

4. Do the font size options vary based on the Facebook app version?

The options for changing font size may slightly differ based on the app version. However, the general process remains the same.

5. Is it possible to change the font size for comments on Facebook?

No, currently, there is no built-in feature to change the font size for comments on Facebook.

6. Can I choose a custom font size?

No, Facebook only offers three predefined font sizes: Small, Medium, and Large.

7. Can I change the font size for individual words within a post?

No, the font size change applies to the entire selected text only.

8. Will the font size change be visible in mobile and desktop views?

Yes, the font size change will be visible to both mobile and desktop users.

9. Can I undo or revert the font size change?

Yes, you can undo the font size change by reselecting the text and choosing the default font size option.

10. Can I change the font size for posts made on Facebook Pages?

Yes, the process for changing font size on posts made on Facebook Pages is the same as for personal posts.

11. Can I change the font size on Facebook Messenger?

No, the font size change described in this article is only applicable to Facebook posts, not Messenger conversations.

12. Will the changed font size be reflected when sharing the post?

Yes, if you share your post, the font size change will be visible to those who see the shared content.

13. Can I change the font size for Facebook Stories?

No, currently, there is no built-in feature to change the font size for Facebook Stories.

14. Will changing the font size affect the reach or engagement of my posts?

No, changing the font size does not impact the reach or engagement of your posts. It only alters the visual appearance of the text.

Changing the font size on Facebook posts can help you draw attention to important messages or make your posts stand out. By following the steps outlined in this article, you can easily customize the font size on your iPhone and enhance your Facebook experience.





