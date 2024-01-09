

How to Change Twitter Joined Date: A Step-by-Step Guide

Twitter is a popular social media platform that allows users to share their thoughts, engage with others, and stay updated on current events. One important aspect of a Twitter profile is the joined date, which indicates when a user first created their account. While Twitter does not allow users to manually change their joined date, there are a few workarounds that can help you achieve this. In this article, we will guide you through the process of changing your Twitter joined date, along with providing five unique facts about the platform.

Changing Your Twitter Joined Date:

1. Understand the Limitations: It’s important to note that Twitter does not provide an official way to change your joined date. The date displayed on your profile is based on the account’s creation date and cannot be altered directly.

2. Create a New Account: The most effective way to change your joined date is to create a new Twitter account. By creating a fresh account, you can set a new joined date as per your preference.

3. Inform Your Followers: If you decide to create a new account, it is crucial to inform your followers about the change. You can do this by posting a tweet on your old account, informing them about your new username and requesting them to follow your new profile.

4. Export and Import Your Tweets: If you wish to retain your old tweets on your new account, you can use third-party tools like Tweet Archivist or TweetDownload to export your old tweets and import them into your new account. This way, you can maintain your tweet history while starting fresh with your joined date.

5. Update Your Bio and Profile Picture: Once you have created your new account, make sure to update your bio and profile picture to reflect your current information. This will help your followers recognize your new account easily.

Five Unique Facts about Twitter:

1. The First Tweet: The first-ever tweet was sent on March 21, 2006, by co-founder Jack Dorsey. It read, “just setting up my twttr.”

2. The Blue Bird: Twitter’s iconic logo, a little blue bird named Larry, is named after Larry Bird, the former professional basketball player.

3. Hashtag Origins: The use of hashtags on Twitter was first proposed by user Chris Messina in 2007. Today, hashtags have become a popular way to categorize and discover tweets on various topics.

4. The Power of Retweets: According to Twitter, posts that include photos receive 35% more retweets than those without. Additionally, tweets with videos are six times more likely to be retweeted.

5. The Most Followed: As of September 2021, the most followed Twitter account is that of former U.S. President Barack Obama, with over 130 million followers.

Common Questions about Twitter Joined Date:

1. Can I change my Twitter joined date?

No, Twitter does not provide an official method to change your joined date. However, you can create a new account if you wish to have a different joined date.

2. Why is the joined date important?

The joined date indicates how long a user has been on Twitter, which can provide context to their profile and tweets.

3. Can I hide my joined date on Twitter?

No, the joined date is a permanent feature on Twitter profiles and cannot be hidden.

4. Can I request Twitter to change my joined date?

No, Twitter does not entertain requests to change joined dates.

5. Will creating a new account delete my old tweets?

Yes, creating a new account means starting fresh, and your old tweets will be lost. Make sure to export and save them before creating a new account if you wish to keep them.

6. Can I transfer my followers to a new account?

No, Twitter does not provide a direct way to transfer followers from one account to another. You will need to inform your followers about your new account and request them to follow you there.

7. Can I change my username without creating a new account?

Yes, you can change your username on Twitter without creating a new account. However, this will not change your joined date.

8. Can I change my joined date on other social media platforms?

The joined date is specific to each social media platform and cannot be changed on any platform, including Twitter.

9. Can I change my joined date on a business account?

No, whether it’s a personal or business account, Twitter does not allow users to change their joined date.

10. Can I change the order of my tweets to modify the timeline?

No, Twitter does not provide an option to change the order of your tweets. The timeline is displayed based on the chronological order of your tweets.

11. Is there a way to customize the appearance of the joined date?

No, Twitter does not offer customization options for the joined date.

12. Can I edit the joined date on my developer account?

No, the joined date on a developer account is linked to the date of registration and cannot be edited.

13. Will changing my joined date affect my Twitter verification status?

While changing your joined date may not directly impact your verification status, it is important to note that verification decisions are made by Twitter and can be affected by various factors.

14. Can I change my joined date on Twitter through a third-party application?

No, changing your joined date on Twitter is not possible through any third-party application as it is a platform-dependent feature.

In conclusion, while Twitter does not provide an official method to change your joined date, creating a new account is an effective way to achieve this. However, it’s essential to inform your followers about the change and consider exporting and importing your old tweets if desired. Remember to update your bio and profile picture to reflect your current information. These steps will help you start fresh with a new joined date on Twitter.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.