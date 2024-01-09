

How To Change Your Hairstyle In Pokemon Go: A Guide to Personalizing Your Avatar’s Look

Pokemon Go, the popular augmented reality game developed by Niantic, allows players to catch and train pokemon in the real world. In addition to capturing creatures and battling gym leaders, players can also personalize their avatar’s appearance, including changing their hairstyle. If you’re looking to switch up your character’s look, this guide will walk you through the process of changing your hairstyle in Pokemon Go, along with some interesting facts about the game.

Changing Your Hairstyle in Pokemon Go:

1. Open the Pokemon Go app on your mobile device.

2. Tap on the main menu button located at the bottom center of the screen.

3. Navigate to the “Style” tab.

4. Once in the “Style” tab, select the “Change Outfit” option.

5. Now, you can choose from various hairstyle options available for your avatar.

Interesting Facts about Pokemon Go:

1. Pokemon Go was released on July 6, 2016, and quickly became a global phenomenon, reaching over 1 billion downloads worldwide.

2. The game utilizes augmented reality (AR) technology, allowing players to see and interact with virtual pokemon in the real world through their mobile devices.

3. Pokemon Go encourages physical activity and exploration by requiring players to walk around their surroundings to find pokemon, hatch eggs, and visit PokeStops.

4. The game has a strong community aspect, with players forming teams (Valor, Mystic, and Instinct) and competing for control over gyms spread across different locations.

5. Pokemon Go regularly introduces new pokemon species, features, and events to keep the game fresh and engaging for players.

6. In 2020, the game introduced the ability to change your avatar’s hairstyle, expanding personalization options for players.

Common Questions about Changing Hairstyles in Pokemon Go:

1. Can I change my avatar’s hairstyle for free?

Yes, changing your avatar’s hairstyle is completely free in Pokemon Go.

2. How many hairstyle options are available?

Pokemon Go offers a variety of hairstyle options, including different lengths, colors, and styles.

3. Can I change my avatar’s hairstyle anytime I want?

Yes, you can change your avatar’s hairstyle at any time by following the steps mentioned earlier.

4. Can I change my avatar’s gender?

No, currently, Pokemon Go does not offer an option to change your avatar’s gender after initial setup.

5. Are there any special hairstyles available during events?

Occasionally, Pokemon Go introduces limited-time hairstyles during events or in collaboration with other franchises.

6. Can I change my avatar’s hair color?

Yes, you can select different hair colors when changing your avatar’s hairstyle.

7. Can I preview different hairstyles before selecting one?

Unfortunately, there is no preview option available, so you’ll have to select a hairstyle to see how it looks on your avatar.

8. Will other players see my new hairstyle?

Yes, other players will see your avatar with the new hairstyle when they encounter you in the game.

9. Can I change my avatar’s hairstyle during battles?

No, you can only change your avatar’s hairstyle while outside of battles or encounters.

10. Can I change my avatar’s hairstyle during raids?

Yes, you can change your avatar’s hairstyle during raids or any other non-battle activities.

11. Can I change my avatar’s hairstyle multiple times?

Yes, you can change your avatar’s hairstyle as many times as you like without any limitations.

12. Will my avatar’s hairstyle affect gameplay or battles?

No, your avatar’s hairstyle is purely cosmetic and has no impact on gameplay or battles.

13. Are there any exclusive hairstyles for specific regions?

Currently, there are no exclusive hairstyles based on regions in Pokemon Go.

14. Can I change my avatar’s hairstyle if I’m using a Pokemon Go Plus device?

Yes, you can change your avatar’s hairstyle regardless of whether you’re using a Pokemon Go Plus device.

15. Can I revert to my previous hairstyle if I don’t like the new one?

Yes, if you change your mind, you can always go back to the “Style” tab and choose your previous hairstyle.

Personalizing your avatar’s appearance, including their hairstyle, is a fun way to express your individuality in Pokemon Go. Whether you prefer a bold and vibrant look or a classic and subtle style, the game offers various options to suit your taste. So, go ahead and give your avatar a fresh new look to stand out in the world of Pokemon Go!





