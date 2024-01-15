

How to Check Facebook ID by Mobile Number 2023: A Step-by-Step Guide

Facebook is one of the most popular social media platforms, with billions of active users worldwide. It allows people to connect with friends and family, share updates, photos, and videos, and join communities of interest. While Facebook primarily relies on usernames and email addresses for identification, you can also find someone’s Facebook ID using their mobile number. In this article, we will guide you through the process of checking a Facebook ID using a mobile number in 2023. Additionally, we will share five unique facts about Facebook ID lookup and provide answers to 14 common questions related to this topic.

How to Check Facebook ID by Mobile Number – Step-by-Step Guide:

Step 1: Open the Facebook app or website on your mobile device or computer.

Step 2: Log in to your Facebook account or create a new account if you don’t have one.

Step 3: On the Facebook homepage, locate the search bar at the top of the screen.

Step 4: Enter the mobile number of the person whose Facebook ID you want to find. Make sure to include the country code before the number.

Step 5: Press Enter or tap on the search icon.

Step 6: If the mobile number is associated with a Facebook account, the person’s profile will appear in the search results.

Step 7: Click or tap on the profile to view the full details and confirm the Facebook ID.

Five Unique Facts about Facebook ID Lookup:

1. Facebook ID is a unique identifier assigned to every Facebook user. It is a numerical value associated with a specific profile and is used for various purposes, such as API integration and app development.

2. Facebook ID lookup can be useful in cases where you only have a person’s mobile number and want to connect with them on Facebook. It provides an alternative method to find someone’s profile without relying on their username or email address.

3. While Facebook allows users to customize their usernames, the associated Facebook ID remains constant and cannot be changed. Therefore, using a mobile number to find someone’s Facebook ID can be more reliable in certain situations.

4. Facebook ID lookup is not limited to finding individuals’ profiles. It can also be used to retrieve the IDs of Facebook pages, groups, and events. This feature is particularly valuable for businesses and organizations looking to connect with their audience.

5. Facebook ID lookup is subject to privacy settings. If a user has restricted their profile visibility, searching their mobile number may not yield any results. It is important to respect people’s privacy settings and only use this method for appropriate and legitimate purposes.

14 Common Questions about Facebook ID Lookup:

1. Can I find someone’s Facebook ID if they have not linked their mobile number to their account?

No, you can only find someone’s Facebook ID using their mobile number if it is associated with their account.

2. Can I find someone’s Facebook ID using their landline number?

No, Facebook ID lookup is only possible with mobile numbers linked to Facebook accounts.

3. Is Facebook ID lookup a violation of privacy?

Facebook ID lookup is a feature provided by Facebook itself, but it is important to use it responsibly and respect people’s privacy settings.

4. Can I find my own Facebook ID using my mobile number?

Yes, you can find your own Facebook ID using your mobile number by following the same steps outlined in the guide.

5. Is Facebook ID lookup available in all countries?

Yes, Facebook ID lookup is available globally, regardless of the country you reside in.

6. Can I use Facebook ID lookup to find someone’s profile if they have deactivated their account?

No, Facebook ID lookup only works for active accounts. If someone has deactivated their account, their profile will not appear in the search results.

7. Can I find someone’s Facebook ID using their old or disconnected mobile number?

No, Facebook ID lookup relies on the mobile number being associated with an active Facebook account.

8. Does Facebook notify someone if I search their Facebook ID using their mobile number?

No, Facebook does not notify users when someone searches their Facebook ID using their mobile number.

9. Can I find someone’s Facebook ID if they have blocked me?

No, if someone has blocked you on Facebook, you will not be able to find their Facebook ID using any method.

10. Can I find someone’s Facebook ID using their mobile number if their profile is set to private?

If someone has set their profile to private, searching their mobile number may not yield any results, even if it is associated with their account.

11. Can I find someone’s Facebook ID if they have changed their mobile number?

If someone has changed their mobile number and not updated it on their Facebook account, you may not be able to find their Facebook ID using the old number.

12. Can I find someone’s Facebook ID if they have multiple accounts?

Facebook ID lookup may present multiple profiles associated with the same mobile number if the person has multiple accounts. You will need to verify the correct profile by checking the details.

13. Is Facebook ID lookup available on the Facebook Lite app?

Yes, Facebook ID lookup is available on both the Facebook app and the Facebook Lite app.

14. Can I find someone’s Facebook ID using a virtual phone number or a messaging app number?

Facebook ID lookup may not recognize virtual phone numbers or numbers associated with messaging apps. It is recommended to use a genuine mobile number for accurate results.

In conclusion, Facebook ID lookup using a mobile number provides an alternative method to find someone’s Facebook profile. By following the step-by-step guide provided in this article, you can easily check a Facebook ID using a mobile number in 2023. However, it is crucial to respect people’s privacy settings and use this feature responsibly.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.