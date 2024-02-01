

How To Check How Much Money You Spent On Steam

Steam, the popular digital distribution platform for video games, has gained immense popularity among gamers worldwide. With its vast library of games and regular sales, it’s easy to get carried away and spend a significant amount of money on the platform. If you’re curious to know how much money you’ve spent on Steam, you’ll be glad to know that there are ways to find out. In this article, we will explore how to check your spending on Steam, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and common questions related to this topic.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. SteamDB and Steam Calculator:

SteamDB is a third-party website that provides various statistics related to games on the Steam platform. It also offers a feature called “Steam Calculator,” which allows you to estimate the total amount of money you’ve spent on games. By connecting your Steam account to SteamDB, it analyzes your game library and calculates the approximate amount spent.

2. Steam Purchase History:

One of the easiest ways to track your spending on Steam is by checking your purchase history. To do this, open the Steam client, click on your username, and select “Account details.” Under the “Store & Purchase History” section, you’ll find a list of all your purchases, including games, downloadable content, and in-game items.

3. Enhanced Steam Extension:

Enhanced Steam is a browser extension available for Chrome, Firefox, and Opera that enhances your Steam experience. Apart from providing additional features like wishlist sorting and price history, it also displays the total amount of money you’ve spent on Steam right on your account page.

4. SteamDB’s “Licenses” Page:

SteamDB offers another useful feature called the “Licenses” page, which displays a detailed breakdown of your game library and the amount spent on each game. This helps you understand where most of your money has gone and which games have provided the best value for your investment.

5. Steam’s Year in Review:

Every year, Steam releases a personalized “Year in Review” for its users, highlighting their accomplishments and spending habits. This summary provides insights into the number of games purchased, hours played, and the total amount of money spent on the platform during the year.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Can I check how much money I’ve spent on Steam if I have multiple accounts?

No, Steam does not provide an official way to track spending across multiple accounts. However, you can use third-party tools like SteamDB or Enhanced Steam to calculate spending on individual accounts.

2. Will checking my spending history on Steam show the exact amount spent in my local currency?

Yes, Steam displays the purchase history in your local currency. This makes it easier to understand how much money you’ve spent without having to convert it manually.

3. Can I see how much money I’ve spent on in-game purchases?

Yes, your purchase history on Steam includes all types of purchases, including in-game items, downloadable content, and microtransactions.

4. Can I filter my Steam purchase history by date or game?

Yes, Steam allows you to filter your purchase history by date range and specific games. This makes it convenient to track your spending on particular titles or during specific time periods.

5. Is there a way to see how much money I’ve spent during Steam sales?

Yes, Steam’s purchase history shows the discounted price and the original price of each game purchased during a sale. By comparing these prices, you can calculate the total amount saved during sales.

6. Can I see the total amount of money spent on Steam gifts?

Yes, your Steam purchase history includes gifts you’ve sent to others. You can find the exact amount spent on gifts by filtering the history for relevant dates.

7. Does Steam account for refunds in the total amount spent?

No, refunds are not factored into the total amount spent on Steam. However, refunded purchases will be removed from your purchase history and the corresponding amount will be credited back to your account.

8. Can I view my spending history on the Steam mobile app?

Unfortunately, the Steam mobile app does not provide a built-in feature to check your spending history. You’ll need to use the Steam client or third-party tools for this purpose.

9. Is it possible to check how much money I’ve spent on specific genres of games?

Steam does not offer a feature to track spending by genre. However, by manually filtering your purchase history and categorizing games based on their genres, you can calculate spending on specific types of games.

10. Can I see the total amount of money spent on early access games or beta versions?

Yes, your purchase history includes early access games and beta versions. You can calculate the total spending on these types of games by filtering your purchase history accordingly.

11. Can I check how much money I’ve spent on Steam if I no longer have access to my old account?

If you no longer have access to your old Steam account, it becomes challenging to retrieve the purchase history. However, you can try contacting Steam Support with relevant information, such as the account name, associated email address, and any proof of ownership, to request assistance.

12. Is there a maximum limit to how much money can be spent on Steam?

Steam does not impose any maximum limit on how much money you can spend. However, certain payment methods may have their own transaction limits. Additionally, Steam offers parental controls to limit spending for underage users.

13. Can I see how much money I’ve spent in a specific currency if I’ve made purchases using different currencies?

Steam provides purchase history in the currency used at the time of the transaction. If you’ve made purchases using different currencies, the purchase history will reflect the respective amounts in those currencies.

14. Is there any way to see the total amount of money spent on Steam trading cards, backgrounds, and emoticons?

Unfortunately, Steam does not provide a separate breakdown of spending on trading cards, backgrounds, or emoticons. These purchases are generally included in the overall spending on the platform.

15. Can I export my Steam purchase history for personal record-keeping?

Steam does not offer an official export feature for your purchase history. However, you can use third-party tools like SteamDB or manually copy the information to an external document for personal record-keeping.

Final Thoughts:

Knowing how much money you’ve spent on Steam can be a useful exercise in understanding your gaming habits and expenses. Whether you’re a casual gamer or a dedicated enthusiast, keeping track of your spending allows you to make more informed decisions and manage your budget effectively. By utilizing the methods mentioned above and exploring third-party tools, you can easily access your purchase history and gain insights into your gaming expenditures on Steam. Remember, gaming is meant to be enjoyable, so always spend within your means and prioritize your gaming experiences wisely.



