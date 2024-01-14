How To Check What Raids Youʼve Done This Week Wow



How To Check What Raids You’ve Done This Week in World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft (WoW) is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) that has captured the hearts of millions of players around the world. One of the most exciting aspects of WoW is participating in raids, where a group of players come together to conquer challenging bosses and earn epic loot. However, with multiple raids and dungeons available, it can sometimes be challenging to keep track of what raids you’ve completed in a given week. In this article, we will guide you on how to check what raids you’ve done this week in WoW, along with some interesting facts about the game.

1. Use the Raid Info Tab: The easiest way to check what raids you’ve completed is by using the Raid Info tab in-game. Open your Character window (default keybind: C), go to the Raid Info tab, and you will find a list of all the raids you’ve completed this week, along with the bosses defeated.

2. Raid Lockouts: WoW operates on a weekly reset schedule, which means that raids and dungeons have lockouts. A lockout prevents players from looting bosses they have already defeated until the weekly reset occurs. Checking your raid lockouts will give you a clear idea of what raids you’ve done this week.

3. Mythic Difficulty: Unlike other difficulties, Mythic raids have a separate lockout that is not shared with other difficulties. If you are unsure about what Mythic raids you’ve completed, you can check your lockouts specifically for Mythic difficulty.

4. Raid Progression: The Raid Info tab also shows your raid progression, indicating the bosses you’ve defeated throughout your WoW journey. This information can help you keep track of your overall raid achievements and provide insights into your raiding history.

5. Add-ons: There are several add-ons available, such as SavedInstances and Exorsus Raid Tools, that provide in-depth information about your raid progress, lockouts, and even display the completion status of your group members. Utilizing these add-ons can offer a more comprehensive overview of your raiding activities.

6. WoW Armory: If you prefer to check your raid progress outside of the game, you can visit the official WoW website and access your character’s profile through the Armory. The Armory provides detailed information about your characters, including raid progress, completed achievements, and more.

Interesting Facts about World of Warcraft:

1. WoW’s release date: World of Warcraft was officially released on November 23, 2004, and since then, it has become one of the most successful and enduring MMORPGs in gaming history.

2. Subscriber base: At its peak, WoW boasted a subscriber base of over 12 million players worldwide. Although the numbers have declined over the years, WoW still remains one of the most popular MMORPGs.

3. Guinness World Record: In 2010, WoW set a Guinness World Record for the most popular MMORPG by subscribers. This achievement reflects the game’s massive popularity and influence.

4. Expansions: WoW has released multiple expansions, including The Burning Crusade, Wrath of the Lich King, Cataclysm, Mists of Pandaria, Warlords of Draenor, Legion, Battle for Azeroth, and the most recent expansion, Shadowlands.

5. Game lore: WoW has an extensive lore that spans over two decades of storytelling. The game’s lore is rich and captivating, drawing inspiration from various mythologies and fantasy worlds.

6. eSports: WoW has a competitive scene in the form of Mythic Dungeon International (MDI) and Arena World Championship (AWC) tournaments. These events showcase the skill and teamwork required to excel in WoW’s PvE and PvP aspects.

Common Questions about Raid Progress in WoW:

1. Can I do raids multiple times per week?

No, raids have a weekly lockout, meaning you can only receive loot once per boss per week.

2. Can I check my raid progress from previous weeks?

Yes, you can check your raid progress from any week by using the Raid Info tab or add-ons.

3. How do I know if I’ve completed a raid on a specific difficulty?

The Raid Info tab will display your completed raids for each difficulty.

4. Can I check my raid progress on different characters?

Yes, you can check raid progress on all your characters by accessing their profiles through the Armory or in-game Raid Info tab.

5. Do I need to complete all the bosses in a raid for it to count as completed?

No, completing any boss in a raid will mark it as completed for that difficulty.

6. Can I reset my raid progress mid-week?

Yes, you can reset your raid progress by right-clicking on your character’s portrait and selecting “Reset all instances.”

7. Can I join a raid that has already started if I haven’t completed it?

Yes, you can join a raid in progress, but you will only be eligible for loot from bosses you have not defeated.

8. Can I check my raid progress on a mobile device?

Yes, you can access the WoW Armory through the official World of Warcraft app to check your raid progress.

9. Can I share my raid progress with others?

Yes, you can share your raid progress by linking achievements or using add-ons that display your completion status.

10. Can I complete raids with players from other realms?

Yes, you can group up and complete raids with players from other realms through the cross-realm feature.

11. Can I reset a specific boss in a raid without resetting the entire instance?

No, resetting a raid instance will reset all bosses within it.

12. Can I solo old raids for transmog and achievements?

Yes, many old raids can be soloed at max level for transmog gear and various achievements.

13. Can I check my raid lockouts before joining a group?

Yes, you can check your lockouts and communicate them to the group leader before joining a raid.

14. Can I receive loot from a raid if I join after a certain boss has been defeated?

No, you will only be eligible for loot from bosses that are defeated after you join the raid.

15. Can I complete raids on different difficulties in the same week?

Yes, you can complete raids on different difficulties and receive loot from each difficulty once per week.

By following these steps and utilizing the resources available, you can easily check what raids you’ve completed this week in WoW. Keep exploring the vast world of Azeroth, conquer challenging raids, and continue your epic adventures in the ever-evolving World of Warcraft.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.