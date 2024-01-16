How To Clone Pokemon In X And Y



How To Clone Pokémon in X and Y: A Guide for Trainers

Pokémon X and Y, the sixth generation of the popular Pokémon video game series, introduced many exciting features and gameplay mechanics. One such feature that captured the attention of trainers worldwide was the ability to clone Pokémon. Cloning allows trainers to duplicate their Pokémon, making it easier to trade, battle, and complete their Pokédex. In this article, we will guide you through the process of cloning Pokémon in X and Y and provide six interesting facts about this unique feature. Additionally, we will answer 15 common questions related to the cloning process.

Cloning Pokémon in X and Y is a relatively simple process that involves utilizing the game’s Wonder Trade feature. Follow these steps to clone your Pokémon:

Step 1: Prepare your Pokémon for cloning. Ensure that the Pokémon you want to clone is not holding any valuable items, as those will not be duplicated during the cloning process.

Step 2: Access the Wonder Trade feature. Go to the Player Search System (PSS) by tapping the touch screen on your Nintendo 3DS. From there, select the Wonder Trade icon.

Step 3: Begin the cloning process. Choose the Pokémon you wish to clone and initiate a Wonder Trade. As soon as the trade begins searching for a partner, quickly turn off your Nintendo 3DS. This interruption in the trade process will prompt a cloning glitch.

Step 4: Verify the clone. After turning on your Nintendo 3DS again, check your Pokémon storage system. You should find a cloned version of the Pokémon you traded. This clone will have the same level, moves, and stats as the original.

Now that you know how to clone Pokémon in X and Y, let’s explore some interesting facts about this process:

1. Cloning is not a new feature: Cloning Pokémon was first introduced in Pokémon Gold and Silver for the Game Boy Color. It has since appeared in various Pokémon games.

2. Cloning is not officially supported: The cloning process is a result of a glitch in the game’s programming. Therefore, it is not endorsed or supported by the game developers.

3. The cloning glitch has limitations: Cloning can only be performed on Pokémon that are tradable, meaning you cannot clone Pokémon that are not eligible for Wonder Trade or GTS (Global Trade System).

4. Cloning does not work with items: As mentioned earlier, items held by Pokémon will not be duplicated during the cloning process. Be sure to remove any valuable items before initiating the trade.

5. Clones cannot be distinguished from originals: Cloned Pokémon are identical to their originals in every aspect. It is impossible to differentiate between a cloned Pokémon and its original version.

6. Cloning can be used for breeding: By cloning a Pokémon, you can have multiple copies of a strong Pokémon to use for breeding purposes. This can help expedite the process of obtaining specific egg moves or IVs (Individual Values).

Now, let’s address some common questions related to cloning Pokémon in X and Y:

Q1: Is cloning considered cheating?

A1: As cloning is not officially supported, some trainers consider it cheating. However, it ultimately depends on personal preferences and how you want to enjoy the game.

Q2: Can I clone Legendary Pokémon?

A2: Yes, Legendary Pokémon can be cloned using the same method outlined earlier. However, remember that these clones cannot be traded on the GTS.

Q3: Will my cloned Pokémon have the same ID number as the original?

A3: Yes, the cloned Pokémon will have the same ID number as the original, making it difficult to distinguish between the two.

Q4: Can I clone multiple Pokémon at once?

A4: No, the cloning glitch only allows you to clone one Pokémon at a time.

Q5: Can I clone my friend’s Pokémon?

A5: Yes, you can clone a friend’s Pokémon by trading it with them using the Wonder Trade feature.

Q6: Will cloned Pokémon have the same OT (Original Trainer) as the original?

A6: Yes, the cloned Pokémon will have the same OT as the original.

Q7: Can I clone items using this glitch?

A7: No, the cloning glitch does not duplicate items. Only the Pokémon themselves are cloned.

Q8: Can I clone Pokémon from previous generations?

A8: No, the cloning glitch only works in Pokémon X and Y.

Q9: Can I clone Pokémon from other trainers?

A9: Yes, you can clone Pokémon received from other trainers as long as they are tradable.

Q10: Will cloning affect the overall gameplay experience?

A10: Cloning is an optional feature, and whether it affects your gameplay experience is subjective. Some trainers enjoy having multiple copies of their favorite Pokémon, while others prefer to play without cloning.

Q11: Can I clone Pokémon to trade them for valuable Pokémon?

A11: While cloning Pokémon can help you obtain duplicates for trading, it is important to note that some trainers may consider cloned Pokémon less valuable.

Q12: Can I clone Pokémon to complete my Pokédex?

A12: Cloning Pokémon can be helpful in completing your Pokédex, as you can trade clones for Pokémon that are difficult to obtain.

Q13: Are there any risks involved in cloning?

A13: Cloning carries the risk of accidentally losing your Pokémon if the process is interrupted or performed incorrectly. Always make sure to save your game regularly and proceed with caution.

Q14: Can cloned Pokémon participate in official Pokémon competitions?

A14: Cloned Pokémon are generally not allowed in official competitive Pokémon tournaments. However, rules may vary depending on the specific event or tournament.

Q15: Can I clone Pokémon in later Pokémon games?

A15: The cloning glitch is specific to Pokémon X and Y. While other games may have similar glitches, they are unique to their respective generations.

Now that you have a comprehensive understanding of how to clone Pokémon in X and Y, as well as some interesting facts and common questions answered, you can explore this unique feature and enhance your Pokémon training journey. Remember, cloning is a personal choice, and it’s important to respect the preferences of other trainers in the Pokémon community. Happy cloning!





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.