

How to Connect PS4 Controller to GTA 5 PC: A Step-by-Step Guide

Playing GTA 5 on your PC can be an exhilarating experience, but the true immersion lies in using a controller. If you own a PS4 controller, you’re in luck! In this article, we will guide you through the process of connecting your PS4 controller to GTA 5 on your PC, along with some interesting facts about the game.

Part 1: Connecting the PS4 Controller

Step 1: Install DS4Windows

To connect your PS4 controller to your PC, you’ll need to install a software called DS4Windows. This software allows your PC to recognize and configure the PS4 controller as an Xbox controller.

Step 2: Download and Install DS4Windows

Visit the official DS4Windows website and download the latest version of the software. Once downloaded, run the installer and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation process.

Step 3: Connect the PS4 Controller

Ensure that your PS4 controller is fully charged and then connect it to your PC using a USB cable. Windows will automatically recognize the controller, but it may not work immediately.

Step 4: Configure DS4Windows

Launch DS4Windows and it will prompt you to install additional drivers. Follow the instructions to complete the driver installation. Once done, you can customize the controller settings according to your preference.

Step 5: Launch GTA 5 and Enjoy

Now that your PS4 controller is connected to your PC, launch GTA 5. The game should automatically detect the controller, and you can start playing with it right away. If the controller doesn’t work, go to the settings menu and ensure that the controller is selected as the input device.

6 Interesting Facts about GTA 5

1. Record-Breaking Sales: GTA 5 is one of the best-selling video games of all time, with over 135 million copies sold worldwide.

2. Massive Development Team: Over 1,000 people were involved in the development of GTA 5, making it one of the largest video game productions ever.

3. Real-Life Locations: The game’s fictional city of Los Santos is heavily inspired by Los Angeles, with many iconic landmarks and neighborhoods recreated in detail.

4. Multiple Protagonists: Unlike previous GTA games, GTA 5 features three playable protagonists – Michael, Franklin, and Trevor – each with their own unique storylines and abilities.

5. Constant Updates: Even though the game was released in 2013, Rockstar Games continues to release regular updates and new content, keeping the game fresh and exciting for players.

6. Cultural Phenomenon: GTA 5 has become a cultural phenomenon, inspiring countless fan theories, artwork, and even real-life recreations of its locations.

15 Common Questions about Connecting PS4 Controller to GTA 5 PC

1. Can I connect my PS4 controller wirelessly to my PC?

Unfortunately, the PS4 controller does not support wireless connection to PC, so you’ll need to connect it via a USB cable.

2. Can I use the PS4 controller with other PC games?

Yes, once connected, the PS4 controller can be used with various PC games that support gamepad input.

3. Can I connect multiple PS4 controllers to my PC?

Yes, you can connect multiple PS4 controllers to your PC and play multiplayer games.

4. Do I need to install additional software to use a PS4 controller with GTA 5?

Yes, you’ll need to install DS4Windows to make your PC recognize the PS4 controller as an Xbox controller.

5. Can I customize the button mappings on my PS4 controller?

Yes, DS4Windows allows you to customize the button mappings and adjust various controller settings.

6. Does connecting a PS4 controller to GTA 5 PC affect the game performance?

No, connecting a PS4 controller to GTA 5 PC does not affect the game performance. It simply changes the input method.

7. Can I use a PS3 controller instead of a PS4 controller?

Yes, you can connect a PS3 controller to your PC using similar software like SCP Toolkit or MotioninJoy.

8. Can I use a Bluetooth dongle to connect my PS4 controller wirelessly?

Yes, you can use a Bluetooth dongle to connect your PS4 controller wirelessly to your PC. Ensure that the dongle supports DualShock 4 controllers.

9. Can I use the touchpad on the PS4 controller while playing GTA 5 on PC?

Yes, the touchpad on the PS4 controller can be used as a mouse input while playing GTA 5 on PC.

10. Can I use a PS4 controller on other platforms, like Xbox or Nintendo Switch?

The PS4 controller is primarily designed for use with the PS4 console, but it can also be used on some platforms, including Android devices.

11. Can I connect my PS4 controller to GTA 5 on a Mac?

Yes, the process of connecting a PS4 controller to GTA 5 on a Mac is similar to the PC. However, you’ll need to use different software, such as Joystick Mapper.

12. Is it possible to connect a PS4 controller to GTA 5 on Steam?

Yes, you can connect a PS4 controller to GTA 5 on Steam using the same method mentioned in this article.

13. Can I use a PS4 controller with GTA 5 on other consoles?

No, the PS4 controller is not compatible with other gaming consoles like Xbox or Nintendo Switch.

14. Can I use a third-party controller with GTA 5 on PC?

Yes, you can use a third-party controller with GTA 5 on PC, as long as it is compatible with Windows and recognized by the system.

15. Will connecting a PS4 controller to GTA 5 PC void my warranty?

No, connecting a PS4 controller to GTA 5 PC does not void your warranty, as it is a standard feature supported by the game.





