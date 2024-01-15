

How to Delete Chats on Instagram From Both Sides

Instagram is a popular social media platform that allows users to share photos, videos, and connect with friends and family. One of the features of Instagram is the chat function, which allows users to have private conversations with other users. However, there may be instances when you want to delete chats on Instagram from both sides. In this article, we will discuss how to do so, along with some unique facts about Instagram chats.

Step-by-step guide to deleting chats on Instagram from both sides:

1. Open the Instagram app on your mobile device.

2. Tap on the “Direct Message” icon, which looks like a paper airplane, located at the top right corner of your screen.

3. Select the conversation that you want to delete. You can either choose a conversation from your recent chats or search for a specific user.

4. Once you are in the conversation, tap on the username or profile picture at the top of the screen to access the chat settings.

5. In the chat settings, you will find the option to “Unsend Messages.” Tap on it.

6. A pop-up will appear asking if you want to unsend the message. Tap “Unsend” to confirm.

7. The message will be deleted from your side, but it will still be visible to the other person.

8. To delete the message from the other person’s side, you need to ask them to unsend it as well. Alternatively, you can follow the steps above on their device if you have access to it.

9. Once the other person unsend the message, it will be deleted from both sides.

Unique Facts about Instagram Chats:

1. Instagram introduced the chat feature in December 2013, allowing users to send private messages to each other.

2. You can send text messages, photos, videos, and even voice messages through Instagram chats.

3. Instagram also offers a disappearing messages feature, where messages disappear after being viewed. This can be useful for sending temporary or sensitive information.

4. You can create group chats on Instagram, allowing multiple users to have a conversation together.

5. Instagram chats are end-to-end encrypted, which means that only the sender and recipient can read the messages. This provides an additional layer of privacy and security.

Common Questions about Deleting Chats on Instagram:

1. Can I delete a message on Instagram after it has been sent?

No, you can only delete messages on Instagram if they haven’t been seen by the recipient.

2. Will the other person be notified if I unsend a message?

No, the other person will not be notified if you unsend a message on Instagram.

3. Can I unsend multiple messages at once?

Yes, you can unsend multiple messages at once by selecting them and tapping on the “Unsend Messages” option.

4. Can I delete messages from a group chat on Instagram?

Yes, you can delete messages from a group chat on Instagram, but it will only be deleted from your side. Other participants will still be able to see the messages.

5. Can I recover a deleted chat on Instagram?

No, once you delete a chat on Instagram, it cannot be recovered. Make sure to save any important information before deleting a chat.

6. Can I delete chats on Instagram from a computer?

No, the Instagram website does not currently support the chat feature. You can only delete chats from the mobile app.

7. Will deleting a chat also delete the photos or videos sent within the chat?

No, deleting a chat on Instagram will only delete the messages. Photos or videos sent within the chat will still be visible in your gallery or camera roll.

8. Can I delete chats on Instagram without the other person knowing?

No, the other person will be able to see that you have unsend a message. However, they will not be able to see the content of the message.

9. Can I delete chats on Instagram from both sides if the other person has blocked me?

No, if the other person has blocked you on Instagram, you will not be able to delete the chat from their side.

10. Can I delete chats on Instagram that I have archived?

No, archiving a chat on Instagram only hides it from your main chat list. You cannot delete archived chats.

11. Can I delete chats on Instagram that were sent a long time ago?

Yes, you can delete chats on Instagram regardless of when they were sent. However, the other person will still be able to see the deleted messages if they have not unsend them as well.

12. Can I delete chats on Instagram without unsend messages one by one?

No, you need to unsend messages one by one if you want to delete chats on Instagram from both sides.

13. Can I delete chats on Instagram without deleting the entire conversation?

Yes, you can delete specific messages within a conversation on Instagram without deleting the entire conversation.

14. Can I delete chats on Instagram permanently?

Yes, deleting chats on Instagram is a permanent action, and the messages cannot be recovered once deleted.

In conclusion, deleting chats on Instagram from both sides can be done by unsending the messages. However, it is important to note that the other person needs to unsend the messages as well for them to be deleted from both sides. Instagram chats provide a private and secure way to communicate with others on the platform, with various features and options available to enhance the user experience.





