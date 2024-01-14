

How to Delete Instagram Video Call History

Instagram has become one of the most popular social media platforms, allowing users to share photos, videos, and connect with friends and family. With the introduction of video calling feature, users can now have face-to-face conversations with their loved ones. However, there may be instances when you want to delete your video call history for various reasons. In this article, we will guide you on how to delete Instagram video call history and provide you with some unique facts about Instagram.

Deleting Instagram Video Call History:

1. Open the Instagram app on your mobile device and go to your profile by tapping on the profile icon at the bottom right corner of the screen.

2. Tap on the three horizontal lines at the top right corner of the screen to open the menu.

3. Scroll down and tap on the “Settings” option.

4. In the settings menu, tap on the “Privacy” option.

5. Under the Privacy menu, you will find the “Activity Status” option, tap on it.

6. Toggle off the “Show Activity Status” option to disable it.

7. By disabling the activity status, your video call history will no longer be visible to others.

Unique Facts about Instagram:

1. Instagram was launched in 2010 and was initially available only for iOS devices. It gained immense popularity and was later made available for Android users as well.

2. In 2012, Facebook acquired Instagram for $1 billion, making it one of the largest acquisitions in the tech industry.

3. As of 2021, Instagram has over 1 billion active monthly users, with more than 500 million users accessing the app daily.

4. Instagram Stories, a feature that allows users to share photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours, was introduced in 2016. It has become one of the most popular features on the platform.

5. The most followed Instagram account is that of Portuguese professional soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, with over 250 million followers.

Common Questions about Instagram Video Call History:

1. Can I delete a specific video call from my history?

No, Instagram does not provide an option to delete specific video calls from your history. You can only delete the entire video call history.

2. Will the other person know if I delete the video call history?

No, deleting the video call history will not notify the other person. It will only remove the history from your account.

3. Can I recover deleted video call history on Instagram?

No, once you delete the video call history, it cannot be recovered.

4. Does disabling activity status also disable video calls on Instagram?

No, disabling activity status only hides your online status and video call history. You can still receive and make video calls.

5. Can I delete video call history on Instagram web version?

No, video call history can only be deleted using the Instagram mobile app.

6. Can I delete video call history for group video calls?

Yes, the process to delete video call history is the same for both individual and group video calls.

7. Will deleting video call history affect my Instagram account in any way?

No, deleting video call history will not affect your Instagram account in any way.

8. Can I view someone else’s video call history on Instagram?

No, you can only view your own video call history on Instagram.

9. Are video calls on Instagram end-to-end encrypted?

Yes, Instagram video calls are end-to-end encrypted, ensuring the privacy and security of your conversations.

10. Can I delete video call history for multiple conversations at once?

No, you can only delete video call history for individual conversations one by one.

11. How long does Instagram store video call history?

Instagram does not disclose the exact duration for which video call history is stored.

12. Can I delete video call history without disabling activity status?

No, to delete video call history, you need to disable activity status.

13. Will disabling activity status also hide my online status?

Yes, disabling activity status will hide your online status from others.

14. Can I delete video call history for calls made before disabling activity status?

No, video call history made before disabling activity status cannot be deleted. It will remain visible.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.