

How to Delete Recent Calls on Instagram: A Step-by-Step Guide

Instagram has become one of the most popular social media platforms, allowing users to connect and share moments with their friends and followers. With its continuously evolving features, Instagram now offers a feature called “Recent Calls” that enables users to make video and voice calls with other Instagram users. However, if you wish to delete your recent calls for privacy or organizational reasons, this article will guide you through the process. Additionally, we will provide you with five unique facts about Instagram, followed by 14 common questions and their answers.

Deleting Recent Calls on Instagram:

1. Launch the Instagram app: Open the Instagram app on your mobile device and log in to your account.

2. Go to your profile: Tap on the profile icon located at the bottom right corner of the screen.

3. Access your settings: Once on your profile, tap on the three horizontal lines at the top right corner of the screen to open the side menu. From there, select “Settings.”

4. Open the Privacy settings: Within the settings menu, scroll down and tap on “Privacy.”

5. Manage your calls: Under the Privacy settings, tap on “Calls.”

6. Delete recent calls: You will now see a list of your recent calls. To delete a specific call, swipe left on it, and tap on the red “Delete” button that appears. If you wish to delete all your recent calls, tap on “Clear All.” Confirm your selection by tapping on “Clear All” again in the pop-up confirmation window.

7. Confirm the deletion: Once you have deleted the desired calls, the screen will refresh, and the deleted calls will no longer be visible.

Unique Facts about Instagram:

1. Instagram’s name origin: The name “Instagram” is a combination of “instant camera” and “telegram.”

2. The world’s most-liked photo: The most-liked photo on Instagram is currently a picture of an egg, breaking the record previously held by Kylie Jenner.

3. Instagram’s first-ever photo: The very first photo uploaded to Instagram was a picture of a dog’s paw taken by one of its co-founders, Kevin Systrom.

4. Instagram Stories’ daily usage: Over 500 million people use Instagram Stories every day, making it a highly popular feature.

5. Instagram filters: Instagram offers a wide range of filters to enhance your photos, but the most popular filter worldwide is “Clarendon.”

Common Questions about Instagram Recent Calls:

1. Will deleting recent calls remove them from the other person’s call log?

No, deleting recent calls on Instagram only removes them from your own call log; it does not affect the other person’s call log.

2. Can I recover deleted recent calls on Instagram?

No, once you delete your recent calls on Instagram, they cannot be recovered.

3. Does Instagram notify the other person when I delete a call?

No, Instagram does not notify the other person when you delete a call from your log.

4. Can I delete individual calls instead of clearing all of them at once?

Yes, you can delete individual calls by swiping left on them and tapping the “Delete” button that appears.

5. How long does Instagram keep recent calls in the log?

Instagram keeps recent calls in the log until you manually delete them.

6. Can I delete recent calls on Instagram from my computer?

No, currently, deleting recent calls on Instagram can only be done through the mobile app.

7. Can I delete recent calls on Instagram permanently?

Yes, deleting recent calls on Instagram removes them permanently from your call log.

8. Can I delete calls from blocked accounts?

Yes, you can delete calls from blocked accounts on Instagram.

9. Does deleting recent calls on Instagram affect my call history with that person outside of Instagram?

No, deleting recent calls on Instagram only affects your call history within the app.

10. Can I delete recent calls on Instagram and still receive calls from that person?

Yes, deleting recent calls on Instagram does not block or prevent you from receiving calls from that person.

11. Can I delete recent calls on Instagram without the other person knowing it?

Yes, deleting recent calls on Instagram is a private action, and the other person will not be notified.

12. Will deleting recent calls on Instagram free up storage on my device?

No, deleting recent calls on Instagram does not free up storage on your device, as the call logs are stored on Instagram’s servers.

13. Can I delete recent calls on Instagram if I have a private account?

Yes, you can delete recent calls on Instagram regardless of the privacy settings of your account.

14. Can I delete recent calls on Instagram if I have an older version of the app?

Yes, you can delete recent calls on Instagram regardless of the app version, as long as the feature is available.

In conclusion, deleting recent calls on Instagram is a straightforward process that can be done within the app’s settings. Whether you’re looking to maintain your privacy or keep your call log organized, following the step-by-step guide provided in this article will help you accomplish your goal. Moreover, the unique facts about Instagram and the comprehensive list of common questions and answers will enhance your overall knowledge and understanding of the platform.





