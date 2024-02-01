How To Do A Finisher In Destiny 2



Title: Mastering the Art of Finishers in Destiny 2: Unleash Devastating Moves

Introduction:

Finishers in Destiny 2 are powerful and flashy moves that allow Guardians to deliver devastating blows to enemies. They are not only visually stunning but can also be game-changers in various encounters. In this article, we will delve into the mechanics, strategies, and tips to execute finishers effectively. Additionally, we’ll explore interesting facts and tricks, and answer common questions about utilizing finishers in Destiny 2.

Understanding Finishers:

Finishers are special melee moves that can be performed on weakened enemies, delivering a signature killing blow. They are activated when the enemy’s health bar turns red, indicating they are vulnerable to a finisher. To execute a finisher, approach the enemy and press the corresponding button prompt displayed on the screen.

5 Interesting Facts and Tricks about Finishers in Destiny 2:

1. Enhanced Finishers Mod: By equipping the Enhanced Finishers mod on your armor, you can recharge your Super energy upon performing a finisher. This is an excellent way to regain your Super ability faster, especially during intense encounters.

2. Synergy with Abilities: Certain subclasses and abilities can synergize with finishers. For example, the Code of the Missile subclass for Titans can trigger health regeneration upon performing a finisher, making it a vital tool for survivability in challenging battles.

3. Finisher Variety: Destiny 2 offers a wide selection of finishers that can be acquired through in-game purchases or seasonal rewards. Experimenting with different finisher animations can add a personalized touch to your gameplay and make every finishing move feel unique.

4. Finishers in PvP: Finishers can also be executed on weakened enemy Guardians in the Crucible. Not only do they grant you additional style points, but they also provide a brief moment of invincibility during the animation, making you temporarily immune to enemy fire.

5. Tactical Advantage: Finishers can be used strategically to create temporary crowd control. By focusing on weaker enemies first and performing finishers, you can thin out enemy ranks swiftly, allowing you to focus on more formidable opponents or objectives.

15 Common Questions about Finishers in Destiny 2:

Q1. Can finishers be performed on any enemy?

A1. Finishers can be performed on any enemy with a red health bar, indicating they are weakened. However, some enemies may have immunity or resistance to certain finisher effects.

Q2. Are finishers instant kills?

A2. Yes, finishers are designed to deliver lethal blows, instantly killing weakened enemies.

Q3. How do I unlock new finishers?

A3. Finishers can be obtained either by purchasing them from the in-game Eververse store or earning them through seasonal rewards or specific activities.

Q4. Can finishers be canceled?

A4. Finishers cannot be canceled once initiated. It’s essential to make sure you are in a safe position before executing a finisher to avoid unnecessary risks.

Q5. Can finishers be performed on bosses?

A5. Finishers cannot be performed on bosses or major enemies. They are primarily meant for weaker enemies, providing a stylish and satisfying way to finish them off.

Q6. Do finishers have any impact on loot drops?

A6. Finishers do not directly affect loot drops. However, they may be used to trigger certain perks or abilities that can improve your overall loot acquisition.

Q7. Can I use finishers in Raids or Nightfall Strikes?

A7. Yes, finishers can be used in various activities, including Raids and Nightfall Strikes. However, their effectiveness may vary depending on the encounter and enemy types.

Q8. How do finishers affect ammo drops?

A8. Finishers do not affect ammo drops. Ammo drops are determined by other factors, such as enemy type, weapon perks, and abilities.

Q9. Can finishers be performed while airborne?

A9. Finishers cannot be performed while airborne. You must be on the ground and in close proximity to the weakened enemy to execute a finisher.

Q10. Are finishers class-specific?

A10. Finishers are not class-specific and can be used by any Guardian regardless of their class or subclass.

Q11. Can finishers be used in Gambit or Gambit Prime?

A11. Yes, finishers can be used in both Gambit and Gambit Prime modes, allowing you to dispatch weakened enemies quickly and efficiently.

Q12. Can I change my equipped finisher during combat?

A12. Finishers can be changed in your inventory or character menu at any time, even during combat. However, keep in mind that you won’t be able to change your finisher during animations or under heavy fire.

Q13. Do finishers have any impact on enemy behavior?

A13. Finishers can sometimes trigger specific enemy behaviors or mechanics, offering opportunities for strategic plays or countering specific enemy abilities.

Q14. Do finishers consume any resources?

A14. Finishers do not consume any resources, but they have a cooldown timer, preventing immediate consecutive executions.

Q15. Can finishers be used in the Momentum Control Crucible mode?

A15. Finishers cannot be used in the Momentum Control Crucible mode, as it emphasizes gunplay and de-emphasizes abilities and supers.

Final Thoughts:

Finishers in Destiny 2 add a spectacular and satisfying element to combat encounters, allowing Guardians to deliver devastating blows and style points. Mastering the art of finishers requires understanding their mechanics, utilizing synergies with abilities, and strategic decision-making. By incorporating finishers into your gameplay, you can enhance your combat effectiveness and make every enemy encounter a memorable experience. Experiment with different finishers, explore their unique effects, and unleash your inner Guardian with style and flair!



