How To Do Finishing Move In Mw2



Title: Mastering the Art of Finishing Moves in MW2: A Comprehensive Guide

Introduction:

In the world of gaming, executing a finishing move is not only a flashy way to conclude a battle but also a testament to a player’s skill and precision. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) offers an array of finishing moves that can turn the tide of any match. This article will guide you through the process of executing these moves effectively, providing tips, tricks, and answering common questions to help you become a feared force on the battlefield.

I. Understanding Finishing Moves in MW2:

Finishing moves in MW2 are special melee attacks that can be unleashed upon an opponent when they are vulnerable, typically from behind. These moves are not only visually satisfying but also provide a strategic advantage by taking out enemies swiftly and silently.

Five Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Hidden Perk: The ‘Commando’ perk in MW2 extends the melee distance, allowing you to execute finishing moves from a greater distance. Equipping this perk will enhance your chances of successfully performing a finishing move.

2. Utilizing Stealth: Players can reduce their footstep noise by crouching or walking slowly, making it easier to sneak up on opponents. Use this to your advantage by approaching enemies discreetly and executing a finishing move before they know what hit them.

3. Environmental Awareness: MW2 offers various maps with ample opportunities for creative finishing moves. Utilize your surroundings, such as corners, doorways, or bushes, to surprise opponents and execute devastating moves.

4. Coordinated Attacks: While executing a finishing move alone can be satisfying, coordinating with teammates to take down multiple enemies simultaneously can be even more effective. Communicate and plan with your team to maximize the potential of finishing moves in group battles.

5. High-Value Targets: Some MW2 game modes feature high-value targets, such as enemy leaders or VIPs. Executing a finishing move on these targets not only eliminates them but also demoralizes their team, potentially turning the tide of the match in your favor.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Can finishing moves be performed on any opponent?

Finishing moves can be executed on any opponent who is vulnerable, typically from behind. However, keep in mind that certain perks, like ‘Painkiller,’ can prevent an instant kill, requiring additional attacks.

2. Can finishing moves be performed from the front?

Finishing moves are primarily executed from behind, but if your opponent is weakened, a frontal finishing move can still result in a kill.

3. How do I approach an opponent for a finishing move undetected?

Use stealth tactics, such as crouching, walking slowly, or taking advantage of cover, to approach opponents unnoticed. Avoid sprinting or making excessive noise to maintain the element of surprise.

4. Can finishing moves be performed during multiplayer matches?

Yes, finishing moves can be executed in multiplayer matches. However, be cautious as other players can interrupt your move, potentially leading to your demise.

5. Are finishing moves more effective than regular melee attacks?

Finishing moves offer a higher chance of an instant kill compared to regular melee attacks. They also provide a psychological advantage by demoralizing opponents when executed effectively.

6. Can finishing moves be countered by opponents?

Yes, opponents can counter a finishing move by quickly turning around and eliminating you. Be aware of your surroundings and choose your targets wisely.

7. Can finishing moves be performed with any weapon?

Finishing moves can be executed with any weapon, including melee weapons and firearms. However, keep in mind that using a firearm may alert nearby enemies to your presence.

8. Do finishing moves have any range limitations?

Finishing moves have a limited range, typically requiring close proximity to the opponent. Using the ‘Commando’ perk can extend this range, providing a greater chance of success.

9. Are finishing moves effective against armored opponents?

Finishing moves can be less effective against armored opponents due to their increased health pool. It is advisable to weaken them with gunfire or explosives before attempting a finishing move.

10. Can finishing moves be performed while prone or in mid-air?

Finishing moves cannot be executed while prone or mid-air. Ensure you are in a standing or crouched position to initiate the move.

11. Can finishing moves be performed with stealth perks?

Yes, certain stealth perks, such as ‘Cold-Blooded’ or ‘Ghost,’ can enhance your ability to approach opponents undetected, increasing your chances of executing a finishing move successfully.

12. Do finishing moves count towards killstreak rewards?

Finishing moves count as kills and contribute towards your overall killstreak count, potentially unlocking powerful rewards.

13. Can finishing moves be performed on opponents using Riot Shields?

Finishing moves cannot be executed on opponents using Riot Shields. You will need to flank them or coordinate with teammates to overcome this obstacle.

14. Are finishing moves effective in objective-based game modes?

Finishing moves can be highly effective in objective-based game modes, as they eliminate opponents quickly and can disrupt their team’s strategy. However, exercise caution as other players may attempt to prevent your move and protect their teammates.

15. How can I practice and improve my finishing moves?

You can practice executing finishing moves by playing MW2’s single-player campaign or engaging in private matches with friends. Experiment with different strategies and adapt your approach based on the situation.

Final Thoughts:

Mastering the art of finishing moves in MW2 can elevate your gameplay, providing both a tactical advantage and a visually captivating experience. By utilizing stealth, the environment, and coordinating with teammates, you can dominate the battlefield and strike fear into the hearts of your opponents. Remember to adapt your strategy based on the game mode and always be mindful of potential counters. Now, go forth, execute those finishing moves, and revel in the glory of victory!



