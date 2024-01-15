How To Earn A Gold Hoenn Medal Pokemon Go



How To Earn A Gold Hoenn Medal in Pokémon Go: Plus 6 Interesting Facts

Pokémon Go has been a worldwide phenomenon since its release in 2016, captivating players with its augmented reality gameplay. The game allows trainers to catch and collect various Pokémon creatures while exploring real-world locations. One of the exciting challenges in Pokémon Go is earning medals, which signify your accomplishments in different aspects of the game. In this article, we will focus on the Gold Hoenn Medal, how to earn it, and delve into six interesting facts about it.

Before we dive into the intricacies of earning a Gold Hoenn Medal, let’s briefly discuss what it represents. The Hoenn region is one of the many regions in the Pokémon world, and it was introduced in the third generation of Pokémon games. This medal signifies your dedication and persistence in capturing Pokémon from the Hoenn region. Now, let’s explore the steps to earn this prestigious medal:

1. Catch Pokémon from the Hoenn Region:

To earn the Gold Hoenn Medal, you need to catch a specific number of Pokémon from the Hoenn region. The medal has various tiers, starting from Bronze, then Silver, and finally Gold. To earn the Gold Medal, you will need to catch 90 different species of Pokémon from the Hoenn region.

2. Explore Different Biomes:

One interesting aspect of Pokémon Go is that certain Pokémon are more likely to appear in specific biomes. To increase your chances of encountering Hoenn region Pokémon, explore different types of habitats such as grasslands, forests, mountains, or near water bodies. Each biome has its unique Pokémon spawns, so diversifying your exploration will aid you in completing your Hoenn Pokédex.

3. Participate in Events:

Pokémon Go frequently hosts in-game events that focus on specific regions or Pokémon generations. These events often increase the spawn rates of Pokémon from a particular region, making it easier for trainers to catch them. Keep an eye on the game’s event calendar and participate in these events to boost your chances of finding Hoenn Pokémon.

4. Utilize Incense and Lures:

Incense and Lures are items in Pokémon Go that attract Pokémon to your location. Using these items can significantly increase the number of Pokémon encounters, including those from the Hoenn region. Consider using them while you are actively playing the game to maximize your chances of catching Hoenn Pokémon.

5. Hatch Eggs:

In Pokémon Go, you can obtain Pokémon eggs by visiting Pokéstops and spinning them. These eggs can hatch into various Pokémon, including those from the Hoenn region. By walking a specific distance, usually between 2 to 10 kilometers, you can hatch these eggs and potentially add Hoenn Pokémon to your collection.

6. Trade with Friends:

The introduction of the trading feature in Pokémon Go allows trainers to exchange Pokémon with their friends. If you have friends who have caught Hoenn Pokémon that you are missing, trading with them can help you complete your Hoenn Pokédex faster. This method is especially useful if certain Pokémon from the Hoenn region are rare in your area.

Now that we have covered the steps to earn a Gold Hoenn Medal let’s explore six interesting facts about it:

1. It Honors the Third Generation:

The Gold Hoenn Medal pays tribute to the third generation of Pokémon games, specifically Pokémon Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald. These games introduced the Hoenn region and added 135 new Pokémon species to the franchise.

2. It Highlights Your Dedication:

Earning a Gold Hoenn Medal requires catching a significant number of Pokémon from the Hoenn region. Achieving this feat showcases your dedication and commitment to completing your Pokédex.

3. It Unlocks a Special Catch Bonus:

Aside from being a symbol of accomplishment, the Gold Hoenn Medal also provides a gameplay advantage. Once you earn it, you receive a catch bonus that increases your chances of capturing Pokémon from the Hoenn region.

4. It Helps You Level Up:

As you progress through the game and earn various medals, including the Gold Hoenn Medal, you receive experience points that contribute to your trainer level. Leveling up unlocks additional features and rewards, making the Gold Hoenn Medal a valuable achievement.

5. It Encourages Exploration:

Earning the Gold Hoenn Medal requires exploring different environments and habitats to encounter Pokémon from the Hoenn region. By doing so, the game incentivizes players to explore their surroundings and discover new places.

6. It Adds a Sense of Completion:

Completing your Hoenn Pokédex by earning the Gold Hoenn Medal adds a sense of accomplishment and completion to your Pokémon Go journey. It signifies that you have successfully captured and collected the majority of Hoenn region Pokémon, a remarkable feat in itself.

Now, let’s address some common questions related to the Gold Hoenn Medal:

1. How many Pokémon do I need to catch to earn the Gold Hoenn Medal?

You need to catch 90 different species of Pokémon from the Hoenn region to earn the Gold Hoenn Medal.

2. Can I catch Hoenn Pokémon in other regions?

Yes, you can encounter Hoenn Pokémon in any region, but their spawn rates may vary. Exploring different biomes will increase your chances of finding Hoenn Pokémon.

3. Are there any time-limited events that boost the appearance of Hoenn Pokémon?

Yes, Pokémon Go hosts events regularly that focus on specific regions or generations. Participating in these events will increase the spawn rates of Hoenn Pokémon.

4. Can I trade for Hoenn Pokémon to complete my Hoenn Pokédex?

Yes, trading with friends who have caught Hoenn Pokémon can help you complete your Hoenn Pokédex faster.

5. Do I need to evolve the Pokémon to count towards the Gold Hoenn Medal?

No, catching the base form of a Pokémon from the Hoenn region is sufficient for it to count towards the Gold Hoenn Medal.

6. Can I earn the Gold Hoenn Medal by catching duplicates of the same Pokémon?

No, to earn the Gold Hoenn Medal, you need to catch unique Pokémon from the Hoenn region. Duplicates do not count.

7. Do I need to catch all the legendary Pokémon from the Hoenn region to earn the Gold Hoenn Medal?

No, catching the legendary Pokémon from the Hoenn region is not a requirement for the Gold Hoenn Medal. However, it is a separate achievement in the game.

8. Are there any exclusive Pokémon that can only be caught in the Hoenn region?

Yes, there are several Pokémon that are exclusive to the Hoenn region. These include Pokémon like Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, and Rayquaza.

9. Can I earn the Gold Hoenn Medal by hatching Hoenn Pokémon from eggs?

Yes, hatching Hoenn Pokémon from eggs also counts towards your progress in earning the Gold Hoenn Medal.

10. Does the Gold Hoenn Medal provide any additional bonuses?

Once you earn the Gold Hoenn Medal, you receive a catch bonus that increases your chances of capturing Pokémon from the Hoenn region.

11. Can I earn the Gold Hoenn Medal if I missed catching certain Pokémon during an event?

Yes, even if you missed catching certain Hoenn Pokémon during an event, you can still earn the Gold Hoenn Medal by catching them later.

12. Do I need to catch all the region-exclusive Pokémon from the Hoenn region to earn the Gold Hoenn Medal?

No, catching the region-exclusive Pokémon from the Hoenn region is not a requirement for the Gold Hoenn Medal. However, it is a separate achievement in the game.

13. Can I earn the Gold Hoenn Medal by catching evolved forms of Pokémon from the Hoenn region?

Yes, catching the evolved forms of Pokémon from the Hoenn region also counts towards your progress in earning the Gold Hoenn Medal.

14. Can I earn the Gold Hoenn Medal by trading for Pokémon from the Hoenn region?

No, trading for Pokémon from the Hoenn region does not count towards your progress in earning the Gold Hoenn Medal. You need to catch them yourself.

15. Can I earn the Gold Hoenn Medal if I already caught Pokémon from the Hoenn region before the medal was introduced?

Yes, all the Pokémon you caught from the Hoenn region before the introduction of the Gold Hoenn Medal will count towards your progress in earning the medal.

In conclusion, earning a Gold Hoenn Medal in Pokémon Go is a testament to your dedication and exploration in capturing Pokémon from the Hoenn region. By following the steps outlined above and utilizing various gameplay features, you can achieve this prestigious medal and add it to your collection of accomplishments in Pokémon Go.





