

How To Enable Cheats In CoD WaW Custom Maps: A Guide for Gamers

Call of Duty: World at War (CoD WaW) is a popular first-person shooter game that offers an immersive gaming experience. One of the most exciting aspects of CoD WaW is the ability to play custom maps, created by the game’s passionate community. These custom maps often provide unique challenges and adventures for players. In this article, we will guide you on how to enable cheats in CoD WaW custom maps, along with some interesting facts and commonly asked questions about the game.

Enabling Cheats in CoD WaW Custom Maps:

1. Locate the game’s installation folder: The first step is to find the folder where the game is installed on your computer. Usually, it can be found in the “Program Files” directory.

2. Open the “players” folder: Once you’ve located the game’s installation folder, navigate to the “players” folder. This folder contains all the necessary files for modifying the game.

3. Open the “config.cfg” file: In the “players” folder, find the “config.cfg” file and open it with a text editor, such as Notepad.

4. Enable cheats: Inside the “config.cfg” file, locate the line that says “seta sv_cheats” and change its value to “1” (seta sv_cheats 1). This command enables cheats in the game.

5. Save and close the file: After modifying the “config.cfg” file, save the changes and close the text editor.

6. Launch the game: Now, start CoD WaW and load your desired custom map. Once the map is loaded, you can access and use cheat commands by pressing the tilde (~) key on your keyboard. This will open the console command prompt.

7. Enter cheat commands: With the console command prompt open, you can type various cheat commands to enhance your gameplay. For example, “god” enables god mode, “give all” provides all weapons and ammunition, and “noclip” allows you to fly through walls.

Interesting Facts About CoD WaW:

1. CoD WaW was developed by Treyarch and released in 2008. It is the fifth installment in the Call of Duty series.

2. The game is set during World War II and features intense battles on various fronts, including the Pacific and Eastern Fronts.

3. CoD WaW introduced the popular Zombies mode, where players fight against hordes of undead enemies. This mode has become a staple in subsequent Call of Duty games.

4. The game received critical acclaim for its realistic depiction of war and immersive gameplay. It was praised for its intense atmosphere and challenging missions.

5. CoD WaW includes a cooperative multiplayer mode, allowing players to team up and complete missions together.

6. The game’s custom map community has created thousands of unique maps, offering players new challenges and experiences beyond the base game.

Commonly Asked Questions about CoD WaW:

1. Can I enable cheats in CoD WaW custom maps on consoles?

No, cheat commands are only available for the PC version of the game.

2. Will enabling cheats in custom maps disable achievements?

Yes, cheats disable achievements in CoD WaW. If you want to earn achievements, play without cheats enabled.

3. Are cheat commands the same for custom maps and the base game?

Yes, cheat commands work the same way in both custom maps and the base game of CoD WaW.

4. Can I use cheats in multiplayer matches?

No, cheats are only available in single-player or custom map modes. Cheating in multiplayer matches is not allowed and may result in penalties or bans.

5. Are there any cheat codes specific to CoD WaW custom maps?

No, the cheat commands available in custom maps are the same as those in the base game. There are no additional map-specific cheat codes.

6. Are custom maps created by professional game developers?

No, custom maps are created by the game’s community members using the game’s built-in map editor tools. They are not developed by the professional team behind CoD WaW.

7. Can I play custom maps with friends in cooperative mode?

Yes, you can play custom maps with friends in cooperative mode by hosting a private server or joining a server that runs the desired custom map.

8. Are there any restrictions on using cheats in custom maps?

The use of cheats in custom maps is purely optional and depends on the player’s preference. However, some custom maps may have specific rules or objectives that discourage cheating.

9. Can I create my own custom maps in CoD WaW?

Yes, CoD WaW provides powerful map editor tools, allowing players to create their own custom maps and share them with the community.

10. Are cheats available in the campaign mode of CoD WaW?

Yes, cheats can be enabled in the campaign mode, but it is recommended to play without cheats for a more immersive and challenging experience.

11. Can cheats be used to unlock all weapons and perks in the game?

Yes, cheat commands like “give all” provide players with all weapons and perks available in the game.

12. Are there any cheat commands to skip missions in the campaign mode?

No, there are no cheat commands to skip missions. Players are encouraged to complete the game’s missions in the intended order.

13. Can I use cheats to modify the behavior of AI enemies in custom maps?

No, cheat commands in CoD WaW do not provide options to modify the behavior of AI enemies.

14. Are cheats available in the Zombies mode?

Yes, cheats can be enabled and used in the Zombies mode. However, using cheats may affect the overall challenge and balance of the gameplay.

15. Can I disable cheats after enabling them in the custom maps?

Yes, you can disable cheats by changing the value of “seta sv_cheats” back to “0” in the “config.cfg” file. Remember to save the changes and restart the game for the modifications to take effect.

In conclusion, enabling cheats in CoD WaW custom maps can add a new level of excitement and fun to your gaming experience. However, it’s important to remember that cheats may affect the overall balance and challenge of the game. Use them responsibly, and enjoy the vast array of unique adventures created by the CoD WaW custom map community.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.