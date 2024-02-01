How To Evolve Kirlia Into Gallade Pokemon Scarlet



How To Evolve Kirlia Into Gallade: Pokémon Scarlet Edition

Pokémon Scarlet is an exciting and immersive gaming experience that brings the beloved Pokémon franchise to life in a whole new way. One of the most sought-after evolutions in the game is evolving Kirlia into Gallade. In this article, we will explore the steps to evolve Kirlia into Gallade, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and common questions related to this evolution.

Evolution Process:

To evolve Kirlia into Gallade, you need to follow these steps:

1. Obtain a Male Kirlia: Gallade is a male-exclusive evolution of Kirlia. Therefore, it is crucial to ensure that you have a male Kirlia in your Pokémon team. If you have a female Kirlia instead, it will evolve into Gardevoir.

2. Level up Kirlia: Once you have a male Kirlia, you need to level it up. The minimum level required for Kirlia to evolve into Gallade is 20. So, ensure that your Kirlia reaches at least level 20 to trigger its evolution.

3. Use a Dawn Stone: After reaching level 20, you need to use a special evolutionary item called the Dawn Stone to evolve Kirlia into Gallade. The Dawn Stone is a unique evolutionary stone that is required for specific Pokémon evolutions. You can find the Dawn Stone in various locations throughout the Pokémon Scarlet world, such as hidden caves, rare item drops, or as rewards for completing certain quests.

4. Use the Dawn Stone on Kirlia: Once you have obtained the Dawn Stone, use it on your male Kirlia. The evolution will trigger, and your Kirlia will transform into the majestic Gallade.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Male-exclusive Evolution: Gallade is one of the few Pokémon that has a gender-exclusive evolution. Only male Kirlia can evolve into Gallade, while female Kirlia will evolve into Gardevoir. This unique feature adds an extra layer of depth and strategy to your Pokémon team-building.

2. Psychic and Fighting Type: Gallade is a dual-type Pokémon, being both Psychic and Fighting. This combination gives it a diverse movepool and allows it to have an advantage against a wide range of Pokémon types. Utilize this versatility to your advantage during battles.

3. Elegant Design: Gallade’s design is inspired by knights and samurais, giving it a regal and powerful appearance. Its sharp blades on its arms and its signature horn on its head make it an intimidating presence on the battlefield. Collecting and evolving a Gallade can be a rewarding experience due to its visually appealing design.

4. Evolving in Pokémon Scarlet: Pokémon Scarlet introduces unique evolution methods that are not found in other Pokémon games. The developers have designed specific evolutionary items and requirements to add depth and variety to the gameplay. Evolving Kirlia into Gallade using the Dawn Stone is an example of the game’s innovative approach to evolution.

5. Competitive Battle Potential: Gallade is a popular choice among competitive Pokémon battlers due to its impressive stats and movepool. Its combination of Psychic and Fighting types allows it to counter a variety of threats, making it a valuable asset in battles. If you aspire to participate in competitive battles, evolving Kirlia into Gallade could be a strategic move.

Common Questions:

1. Can female Kirlia evolve into Gallade?

No, only male Kirlia can evolve into Gallade. Female Kirlia will evolve into Gardevoir instead.

2. Where can I find the Dawn Stone?

The Dawn Stone can be found in various locations throughout the Pokémon Scarlet world, such as hidden caves, rare item drops, or as rewards for completing certain quests. Keep exploring and completing quests to increase your chances of finding one.

3. Can I trade for a Gallade instead of evolving it?

Yes, trading for a Gallade is an alternative to evolving Kirlia. If you have a friend or another player who already has a Gallade, you can trade your Kirlia for their Gallade.

4. Can I use a cheat code to evolve Kirlia into Gallade?

While cheat codes exist in some Pokémon games, it is important to note that using cheat codes can compromise the integrity of the game and may result in undesirable consequences. It is always recommended to play the game organically and follow the intended evolution process.

5. What level does Kirlia need to be to evolve into Gallade?

Kirlia needs to reach at least level 20 to evolve into Gallade. Ensure that your Kirlia has reached this level before attempting to evolve it.

6. Can I use the Dawn Stone on any other Pokémon?

No, the Dawn Stone is specific to certain Pokémon evolutions. It can only be used to evolve Kirlia into Gallade and a few other Pokémon with specific evolution requirements.

7. Does evolving Kirlia into Gallade change its moveset?

Evolving Kirlia into Gallade does not change its moveset. However, Gallade learns new moves as it levels up. It is important to train your Gallade and teach it new moves to maximize its potential in battles.

8. What are Gallade’s strengths and weaknesses?

Gallade’s dual Psychic and Fighting typing gives it an advantage against Fighting, Poison, and Psychic types. However, it is weak to Flying, Ghost, and Fairy types. Understanding these strengths and weaknesses will help you strategize during battles.

9. Are there any special abilities that Gallade has?

Gallade has several special abilities, including Steadfast, Justified, and Inner Focus. These abilities can provide additional benefits during battles, such as increased speed or resistance to flinching.

10. Can I teach Gallade any TM moves?

Yes, Gallade can learn various TM moves, allowing you to customize its movepool to suit your battle strategy. Experiment with different TM moves and find the ones that complement Gallade’s strengths.

11. Are there any exclusive moves that Gallade can learn?

Yes, Gallade has access to several exclusive moves, such as Psycho Cut, Close Combat, and Leaf Blade. These moves can be powerful additions to Gallade’s movepool and can be obtained through leveling up or specific move tutors.

12. Can I breed a Gallade?

Yes, Gallade is in the Human-Like egg group, which means it can breed with certain Pokémon. By breeding a male Gallade with a Ditto or a compatible female Pokémon, you can obtain a Ralts egg that has the potential to evolve into either Kirlia or Gallade.

13. Is Gallade a legendary Pokémon?

No, Gallade is not a legendary Pokémon. It is a strong and sought-after Pokémon due to its unique design and battle potential, but it does not fall into the legendary category.

14. Can I Mega Evolve Gallade?

Mega Evolution is not available in Pokémon Scarlet, so you cannot Mega Evolve Gallade. However, Gallade’s standard evolution is powerful enough to hold its own in battles.

15. Can I change Gallade’s nickname after evolving it?

Yes, you can change Gallade’s nickname after evolving it. Visit the Name Rater in a Pokémon Center, and he will allow you to change the nickname of any Pokémon you own.

Final Thoughts:

Evolving Kirlia into Gallade in Pokémon Scarlet is a rewarding and strategic process. As one of the few Pokémon with a gender-exclusive evolution, Gallade adds depth and variety to your team-building. Its elegant design, dual typing, and competitive battle potential make it a valuable asset in battles. By following the steps outlined in this article and utilizing the tips and tricks provided, you can successfully evolve Kirlia into Gallade and enhance your Pokémon Scarlet experience. So, brace yourself, gather your male Kirlia, and embark on this exciting evolutionary journey to unleash the power of Gallade in your Pokémon team.



