

How To Evolve Munchlax In Pokemon Sun And Moon: A Comprehensive Guide

Pokemon Sun and Moon introduced several new Pokemon to the world of Pokemon, one of which is the adorable Munchlax. Munchlax is a Normal-type Pokemon known for its insatiable appetite and its evolution into the powerful Snorlax. In this article, we will discuss how to evolve Munchlax in Pokemon Sun and Moon, along with six interesting facts about this delightful Pokemon.

Evolution Process:

To evolve Munchlax into Snorlax, you will need to follow a specific set of steps. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you evolve your Munchlax:

1. Obtain a Munchlax: You can find Munchlax in the wild in specific locations or by breeding a Snorlax holding a Full Incense.

2. Level up with High Happiness: Munchlax evolves into Snorlax when it levels up with high happiness. To increase its happiness, you can do the following:

– Battle with Munchlax frequently.

– Feed it berries, especially those that increase happiness like the Pomeg Berry.

– Use vitamins on it, such as Protein, Iron, or Carbos.

– Avoid letting it faint in battles.

3. Level up your Munchlax: Once your Munchlax’s happiness reaches a high level, level it up by gaining experience points through battles or using Rare Candies. Upon leveling up, Munchlax will evolve into the mighty Snorlax.

Interesting Facts about Munchlax:

Now that you know how to evolve Munchlax, let’s dive into some interesting facts about this lovable Pokemon:

1. Baby Snorlax: Munchlax is considered the pre-evolution form of Snorlax. It was first introduced in Generation IV, in the game Pokemon Diamond and Pearl.

2. Insatiable Hunger: Munchlax is known for its enormous appetite, consuming anything in its path. It can eat its own weight in food every day!

3. Gigantic Stomach: Munchlax’s stomach can stretch and accommodate large amounts of food. It can even swallow whole trees without feeling full.

4. Snorlium Z: In Pokemon Sun and Moon, there is a special item called Snorlium Z that can be given to Snorlax. This item allows Snorlax to use its signature Z-Move called Pulverizing Pancake.

5. Rare Encounter: Munchlax is considered a rare encounter in the wild, making it a desirable addition to any Pokemon trainer’s team.

6. Competitive Battle Potential: While Munchlax may seem docile and cute, it has the potential to be a formidable competitor in battles. Its ability, Thick Fat, reduces damage from Ice and Fire-type moves, making it a valuable asset in battles against these types.

Common Questions about Munchlax:

1. Can I find Munchlax in the wild?

– Yes, you can find Munchlax in specific locations in the wild or breed a Snorlax holding a Full Incense.

2. How do I increase my Munchlax’s happiness?

– Battle with Munchlax frequently, feed it berries, use vitamins, and avoid letting it faint in battles.

3. Can I evolve Munchlax through trading?

– No, Munchlax can only evolve through leveling up with high happiness.

4. What moves can Munchlax learn?

– Munchlax can learn a variety of moves, including Tackle, Lick, Screech, and Metronome.

5. How powerful is Snorlax compared to Munchlax?

– Snorlax is significantly stronger than Munchlax in terms of stats and move pool.

6. Can I breed Munchlax with other Pokemon?

– Yes, Munchlax is compatible with Ditto and other Pokemon in the Monster and Ground Egg Groups for breeding purposes.

7. Does Munchlax have any hidden abilities?

– Yes, Munchlax has the ability Gluttony, which allows it to consume berries at 50% HP instead of 25%.

8. Can I use Munchlax in competitive battles?

– While Munchlax may not be as commonly used as Snorlax in competitive battles, it can still be a valuable addition to your team.

9. What is Munchlax’s base experience?

– Munchlax has a base experience of 78, which means it will require some effort to level it up.

10. Can Munchlax learn any exclusive moves?

– Yes, Munchlax can learn an exclusive move called “Hold Back,” which allows it to leave the opponent with at least 1 HP when used.

11. Can I find shiny Munchlax in the wild?

– Yes, it is possible to encounter a shiny Munchlax in the wild, but the chances are extremely rare.

12. Is Munchlax a good addition to my team for the main story?

– Yes, Munchlax can be a great addition to your team during the main story, especially if you focus on increasing its happiness.

13. Can Munchlax evolve into anything else other than Snorlax?

– No, Munchlax can only evolve into Snorlax.

14. Can I transfer Munchlax from previous generations?

– Yes, you can transfer Munchlax from previous generations using Pokemon Bank or other transfer methods.

15. How can I teach Snorlax exclusive Z-Moves?

– By giving Snorlax the Snorlium Z item, it can use the exclusive Z-Move called Pulverizing Pancake.

In conclusion, evolving Munchlax into Snorlax in Pokemon Sun and Moon requires raising its happiness and leveling it up. Munchlax is a rare and delightful Pokemon with an insatiable appetite. It has great potential in battles and can be a valuable asset to any Pokemon trainer. So, go out and catch yourself a Munchlax and watch it evolve into the mighty Snorlax!





