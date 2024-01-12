How To Extract Legendary Power From Kanaiʼs Cube



How To Extract Legendary Power From Kanai’s Cube: Unleash Your Full Potential

Introduction:

In Diablo III, Kanai’s Cube is a powerful artifact that enables players to extract legendary powers from items and harness their immense potential. This cube, named after the famed Horadric scholar Kanai, is a valuable tool for maximizing your character’s abilities. In this article, we will delve into the intricacies of using Kanai’s Cube and provide you with six interesting facts about this legendary artifact. Additionally, we will address 15 common questions to help you better understand its usage.

1. Understanding Kanai’s Cube:

Kanai’s Cube is a mystical relic located in the Elder Sanctum within the Ruins of Sescheron in Diablo III. It allows you to extract legendary powers from items and equip those powers without actually wearing the item itself. This opens up exciting possibilities for customizing your character’s build and unleashing their true potential.

2. Extracting Legendary Powers:

To extract a legendary power, you need to find the desired item, open Kanai’s Cube, and select the “Extract Legendary Power” recipe. Insert the item into the cube, and it will be destroyed in the process, but its power will be permanently available for you to use. You can then equip this power in one of the three available slots in the cube.

3. Upgrading Rare Items:

Another valuable feature of Kanai’s Cube is the ability to upgrade rare items into legendary or set items. By combining a rare item, specific crafting materials, and a consumable, you can transform a lackluster item into a potent legendary or set piece. This is a great way to acquire desirable gear and enhance your character’s performance.

4. Reforging Legendary Items:

Kanai’s Cube also allows you to reforge legendary items, essentially rerolling their attributes. This is particularly useful when you have a legendary item with suboptimal stats. By spending crafting materials and the original item, you can reroll it in the hopes of obtaining better attributes. However, be aware that the item will be completely randomized, so it may not always improve your gear.

5. Converting Set Items:

If you’re hunting for a specific set item, Kanai’s Cube can assist you in your pursuit. By combining a set item with the corresponding “Convert Set Item” recipe, you can transform it into another random item from the same set. This can be a game-changer when completing sets or acquiring key pieces for a particular build.

6. Augmenting Ancient Items:

Ancient items, denoted by a golden border, provide significant boosts to your character’s power. Kanai’s Cube allows you to augment these ancient items with additional stats. By combining an ancient item, legendary gems, and specific crafting materials, you can permanently increase the item’s attributes, making it even more formidable.

Interesting Facts about Kanai’s Cube:

1. Kanai’s Cube was introduced in Diablo III’s patch 2.3.0, adding a new layer of depth and customization to the game.

2. The cube is named after Kanai, a Horadric scholar and wise sage who played a crucial role in Diablo II. His spirit now resides within the cube, guiding adventurers to harness its power.

3. Kanai’s Cube was inspired by the Horadric Cube from Diablo II, which served a similar purpose but had more limited abilities.

4. The cube’s appearance changes depending on the character’s class, offering a unique visual experience tailored to each player.

5. In addition to its functionality, Kanai’s Cube also acts as a storage space for legendary items, reducing the strain on your inventory.

6. Kanai’s Cube has become an integral part of Diablo III’s endgame, allowing players to experiment with different builds and push their characters to new heights.

Common Questions about Kanai’s Cube:

1. Can I extract powers from ancient items?

– Yes, you can extract powers from both regular and ancient items.

2. Can I equip multiple powers from the same item?

– No, you can only equip one power per item.

3. Can I extract powers from items that have already been enchanted?

– Yes, you can extract powers from items regardless of whether they have been enchanted or not.

4. Can I use the same power across different characters?

– Yes, once a power is extracted, it becomes available account-wide for all your characters.

5. Can I extract powers from specific slots of an item?

– No, the power extracted is not tied to any specific slot and can be equipped in any of the three available slots in the cube.

6. Can I extract powers from crafted items?

– No, only legendary powers from dropped items can be extracted.

7. Can I use the same item to both extract a power and reforge it?

– No, extracting a power destroys the item, making it impossible to reforge it.

8. Can I extract powers from follower items?

– No, only powers from items usable by your character can be extracted.

9. Can I extract powers from season-exclusive items?

– Yes, you can extract powers from season-exclusive items just like any other item.

10. Can I equip powers from different classes?

– Yes, as long as your character can equip the item, you can use its power.

11. Can I extract powers from non-legendary items?

– No, only legendary powers can be extracted.

12. Can I overwrite an existing power in the cube?

– Yes, you can replace an existing power with a new one at any time.

13. Can I switch powers between the three available slots?

– Yes, you can freely switch powers between the slots without any cost.

15. Can I extract powers from set items?

– No, only legendary powers can be extracted, but set items can be converted into other items of the same set.

By utilizing Kanai’s Cube to its fullest potential, you can unlock a world of possibilities in Diablo III. Whether you’re seeking to optimize your build, acquire powerful gear, or experiment with different playstyles, this mystical artifact has the tools to support your journey. So, venture forth and unleash the legendary powers hidden within the cube, for it holds the key to your character’s ascension.





