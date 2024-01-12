

How to Feed Cows in Farming Simulator 2015: A Comprehensive Guide

Farming Simulator 2015 offers players the opportunity to experience the exciting world of farming firsthand. One crucial aspect of this virtual farming experience is taking care of your livestock, particularly cows. Properly feeding your cows plays a vital role in their health, productivity, and overall success of your farm. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to feed cows in Farming Simulator 2015, along with six interesting facts about cows. Additionally, we will address 15 common questions related to cow feeding. Let’s dive in!

How to Feed Cows in Farming Simulator 2015:

1. Purchasing Cow Husbandry: Start by purchasing a cow husbandry from the in-game store. This will provide you with a designated area to keep your cows.

2. Acquiring Cow Food: The primary food source for cows in Farming Simulator 2015 is grass or hay. You can either grow and harvest grass or purchase hay bales from the store.

3. Preparing the Feeding Trough: Place the feeding trough within the cow husbandry area. Ensure it is accessible to the cows.

4. Loading the Cow Food: If you have harvested grass, use a loading trailer to transport it to the cow husbandry. Alternatively, if you have purchased hay bales, load them onto a trailer for transportation.

5. Filling the Feeding Trough: Position the loaded trailer near the feeding trough. Use the appropriate equipment, such as a front loader, to unload the grass or hay bales into the feeding trough.

6. Feeding the Cows: Once the feeding trough is filled, the cows will automatically consume the food. Make sure the trough remains stocked with food to keep your cows well-fed.

Interesting Facts about Cows:

1. Cud Chewing: Cows have a unique digestive system that allows them to chew their food twice. They initially consume grass, which is stored in their rumen. Later, they regurgitate the grass into their mouth to chew it again, aiding in better digestion.

2. Social Animals: Cows are highly social animals and often form strong bonds with their herd members. They have been observed displaying affection and empathy towards one another.

3. Milk Production: On average, a dairy cow can produce around 6-7 gallons of milk per day. However, some exceptional cows have been known to produce up to 100 pounds of milk daily.

4. Lifespan: The lifespan of a cow varies depending on the breed and living conditions. Generally, cows can live for 15-20 years when well-cared for.

5. Sense of Smell: Cows have an impressive sense of smell, enabling them to detect scents from miles away. This helps them identify potential food sources and predators.

6. Environmental Impact: Cows are significant contributors to greenhouse gas emissions due to their methane production. However, sustainable farming practices can significantly reduce their environmental impact.

Common Questions about Feeding Cows in Farming Simulator 2015:

1. Can cows eat anything other than grass or hay?

Cows primarily consume grass or hay. However, in some mods or expansions, additional feed options may be available.

2. How often should I feed my cows?

It is recommended to check and refill the feeding trough daily to ensure your cows have enough food.

3. What happens if I don’t feed my cows?

If cows are not fed, their productivity will decrease, affecting milk production and potentially leading to health issues.

4. Can I use a forage harvester to collect grass for feeding?

Yes, forage harvesters can be used to collect grass efficiently, making the feeding process more streamlined.

5. Do cows drink water in the game?

While cows do require water to stay hydrated, Farming Simulator 2015 does not simulate their water consumption.

6. Can I mix different types of feed in the feeding trough?

No, the feeding trough only accepts one type of feed. Mixing feed is not possible in the game.

7. What happens if I overfill the feeding trough?

If the feeding trough is overfilled, the excess feed will be wasted, as cows will not consume more than they need.

8. Can I automate the feeding process?

Yes, mods or expansions may provide automated feeding systems, allowing for a more hands-off approach.

9. How do I know if my cows are well-fed?

Monitor the productivity and overall health of your cows. If they are producing milk and are in good condition, it indicates they are well-fed.

10. Can I sell excess grass or hay?

Yes, you can sell surplus grass or hay at the in-game store to earn additional income.

11. Should I store grass or hay near the cow husbandry?

Storing grass or hay near the cow husbandry can be convenient for easy access during feeding.

12. How many cows can a single feeding trough support?

Each feeding trough can support up to 50 cows.

13. Can I hire workers to feed the cows?

Unfortunately, Farming Simulator 2015 does not offer the option to hire workers specifically for feeding cows.

14. Can I use a bale shredder to feed cows with hay bales?

Yes, using a bale shredder is an efficient way to distribute hay bales to the feeding trough.

15. Can I grow grass indoors for year-round feeding?

In Farming Simulator 2015, grass can only be grown outdoors. Indoor farming options were introduced in later versions of the game.

Feeding cows in Farming Simulator 2015 is a crucial task for any virtual farmer. By following these steps and considering these interesting facts, you’ll be on your way to successfully managing your cow husbandry. Happy farming!





