

How To Find Applin In Pokemon Scarlet

Pokemon Scarlet is an exciting new installment in the Pokemon franchise that has captured the hearts of gamers around the world. One of the most sought-after Pokemon in the game is Applin, a cute and unique creature that evolves into either Appletun or Flapple, depending on certain conditions. In this article, we will guide you on how to find Applin in Pokemon Scarlet, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and commonly asked questions about this rare Pokemon.

Finding Applin can be a challenging task, but with the right strategies and knowledge, you’ll be able to add this adorable Pokemon to your team. Here are some tips to help you in your quest:

1. Location: Applin can be found in the Glimmering Grove, a lush forest area in Pokemon Scarlet. It is a relatively rare encounter, so you may have to spend some time searching for it. Make sure to explore the whole area and be patient.

2. Weather Conditions: Applin is more likely to appear during rainy weather in the Glimmering Grove. Keep an eye on the in-game weather patterns and try to visit the area when it’s raining. This will increase your chances of encountering Applin.

3. Time of Day: Applin is a nocturnal Pokemon, which means it is more active during the night. If you’re having trouble finding it, try visiting the Glimmering Grove during the night time in the game. This will increase your chances of finding Applin.

4. Lure Techniques: Using certain lure techniques can also increase your chances of finding Applin. One effective method is to use a Sweet Apple or a Tart Apple as bait. These items can be obtained from certain NPCs in the game or as a reward for completing specific quests. Use the bait in the Glimmering Grove to attract Applin.

5. Breeding: If all else fails, you can also breed Applin by obtaining one from a trade or capturing one in the Glimmering Grove. Once you have an Applin, you can breed it with a Ditto or a compatible Pokemon in the Daycare Center to obtain more Applin eggs.

Now that you know how to find Applin in Pokemon Scarlet, let’s dive into some interesting facts and tricks about this unique Pokemon:

Interesting Facts About Applin:

1. Dual-Typing: Applin is the only Pokemon that has a dual Grass/Dragon typing. This makes it a versatile and powerful addition to your team, with a unique set of moves and resistances.

2. Evolutionary Split: Applin has two different evolution paths, depending on the item it holds when it evolves. If Applin is given a Sweet Apple, it evolves into Appletun, a bulky and defensive Pokemon. On the other hand, if Applin is given a Tart Apple, it evolves into Flapple, a fast and offensive Pokemon. Choose the evolution that best suits your team’s needs.

3. Hidden Ability: Applin has a hidden ability called Bulletproof. This ability protects it from certain moves, such as Bullet Seed or Shadow Ball. It can be a great advantage in battles against Pokemon that rely on these moves.

4. Competitive Potential: Both Appletun and Flapple have their own unique move called “Apple Acid.” This move deals damage to the opponent’s Defense stat, making it an excellent choice for competitive battles. Use this move strategically to weaken your opponent’s defenses and gain an advantage.

5. Gigantamax Form: In certain circumstances, Appletun and Flapple can also undergo Gigantamax transformations, which increase their size and grant them access to powerful G-Max moves. These Gigantamax forms have unique designs and can be a force to be reckoned with in battles.

Now, let’s address some commonly asked questions about Applin and provide answers to help you further understand this Pokemon:

1. Can Applin be found in any other location besides the Glimmering Grove?

No, Applin is exclusive to the Glimmering Grove. It cannot be found in any other area in Pokemon Scarlet.

2. Can you find a shiny Applin in the Glimmering Grove?

Yes, it is possible to encounter a shiny Applin in the Glimmering Grove. However, the chances are extremely low, so be prepared for a long hunt if you’re aiming for a shiny variant.

3. Can Applin be bred with other Pokemon to obtain unique moves?

No, Applin can only be bred with a Ditto or a compatible Pokemon to obtain more Applin eggs. It cannot pass down any unique moves through breeding.

4. Are there any specific strategies to catch Applin easily?

Besides using bait and visiting the Glimmering Grove during the appropriate weather and time of day, there are no specific strategies to catch Applin easily. It mostly depends on luck and persistence.

5. Can you transfer Applin from previous Pokemon games?

Yes, if you have Applin in a previous Pokemon game, you can transfer it to Pokemon Scarlet using the Pokemon Home app. This allows you to bring your favorite Applin to the new game.

6. Can Applin learn any powerful moves?

Applin can learn a variety of powerful moves through leveling up, TMs, and TRs. Some notable moves include Draco Meteor, Solar Beam, and Dragon Pulse. Experiment with different move sets to find the one that suits your battle style.

7. What are the base stats of Appletun and Flapple?

Appletun has higher defenses and HP, making it a more defensive Pokemon. Flapple, on the other hand, has higher speed and attack stats, making it a more offensive Pokemon. Choose the evolution that aligns with your team’s strategy.

8. Can Applin be shiny-locked in Pokemon Scarlet?

No, Applin is not shiny-locked in Pokemon Scarlet. You have a chance to encounter a shiny Applin in the Glimmering Grove, although it is extremely rare.

9. Can Applin learn moves of its secondary typing, Dragon?

Yes, Applin can learn various Dragon-type moves, such as Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, and Dragon Pulse. Take advantage of its dual-typing to diversify its move set.

10. Are there any specific strategies for using Gigantamax Appletun or Flapple?

Gigantamax forms of Appletun and Flapple have access to unique G-Max moves that deal significant damage. Use these moves strategically in battles to maximize their potential. However, keep in mind that Gigantamax forms only last for a limited time.

11. Can you catch more than one Applin in Pokemon Scarlet?

Yes, you can catch multiple Applin in Pokemon Scarlet. There is no limit to the number of Applin you can catch, so feel free to hunt for as many as you want.

12. Can Applin be used in competitive battles effectively?

Yes, Applin has the potential to be a strong contender in competitive battles. Its unique typing, move set, and hidden ability make it a versatile and surprising opponent. Experiment with different strategies to utilize its strengths effectively.

13. Can Applin be used in the Battle Tower or other battle facilities?

Yes, Applin can be used in the Battle Tower and other battle facilities in Pokemon Scarlet. Its unique typing and move set can catch opponents off guard and give you an advantage.

14. Are there any specific strategies to increase the chances of finding a shiny Applin?

Unfortunately, there are no specific strategies to increase the chances of finding a shiny Applin. Shiny Pokemon encounters are entirely based on luck, so keep searching and hope for the best.

15. Can Applin be used effectively in a doubles battle format?

Yes, Applin can be used effectively in a doubles battle format. Its dual-typing and move set allow it to cover a wide range of threats and support its partner Pokemon. Coordinate strategies with your teammate to maximize Applin’s potential.

In conclusion, finding Applin in Pokemon Scarlet can be a thrilling adventure. Use the tips and tricks mentioned in this article to increase your chances of encountering this unique Pokemon. Remember to be patient and persistent in your search. Applin’s dual-typing, evolution options, and hidden abilities make it a valuable addition to any team. Experiment with different strategies and move sets to fully utilize its potential. Good luck in your quest to find Applin!



