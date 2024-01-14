

How to Find Facebook Friends on Pinterest 2017: A Comprehensive Guide

Pinterest and Facebook are two popular social media platforms that offer different features and cater to different interests. However, if you want to connect with your Facebook friends on Pinterest, it can be a bit challenging as both platforms have separate user bases. In this article, we will guide you on how to find your Facebook friends on Pinterest in 2017, as well as provide you with some unique facts about these platforms.

1. Connect Facebook Account to Pinterest:

To find your Facebook friends on Pinterest, you need to connect your Facebook account to your Pinterest profile. To do this, follow these steps:

– Log in to your Pinterest account.

– Go to your profile by clicking on your profile picture.

– Click on the three horizontal dots (ellipsis) on the right side of your profile.

– Select “Settings” from the dropdown menu.

– In the settings menu, click on “Social Networks” on the left sidebar.

– Click on the “Connect” button next to Facebook.

– A pop-up window will appear asking you to log in to your Facebook account. Enter your Facebook credentials and click on “Log In”.

– After successfully logging in, you will be redirected to Pinterest, and your Facebook account will be connected.

2. Sync Facebook Friends on Pinterest:

Once your Facebook account is connected to Pinterest, you can sync your Facebook friends’ list. This will enable Pinterest to suggest your Facebook friends who are already using Pinterest. To sync your Facebook friends on Pinterest, follow these steps:

– In the same “Social Networks” settings menu, click on the “Sync” button next to Facebook.

– Pinterest will start syncing your Facebook friends’ list.

– After syncing, you will see a list of your Facebook friends who are already using Pinterest. You can choose to follow them individually or follow all at once.

Unique Facts about Pinterest and Facebook:

1. Pinterest is primarily used for discovering and saving ideas, while Facebook is a general social networking platform used for connecting with friends and family, sharing updates, and joining communities.

2. Pinterest is known for its visual nature, where users can create boards and pin images related to their interests, while Facebook focuses more on text-based updates and multimedia sharing.

3. Pinterest has a predominantly female user base, with approximately 60% of its users being women, while Facebook has a more balanced gender ratio.

4. Facebook is the largest social media platform globally, with over 2.8 billion monthly active users, while Pinterest has around 450 million monthly active users.

5. Pinterest is often used for planning weddings, home decor, recipes, fashion, and DIY projects, while Facebook offers a wide range of features, including groups, events, marketplace, and gaming.

Common Questions about Finding Facebook Friends on Pinterest:

Q1. Can I find my Facebook friends on Pinterest without connecting my accounts?

A1. No, you need to connect your Facebook account to Pinterest to find your Facebook friends.

Q2. How can I disconnect my Facebook account from Pinterest?

A2. To disconnect your Facebook account, go to Pinterest settings, click on “Social Networks,” and select “Disconnect” next to Facebook.

Q3. Can I automatically follow all my Facebook friends on Pinterest?

A3. Yes, after syncing your Facebook friends’ list, you can choose to follow all your Facebook friends on Pinterest at once.

Q4. What if my Facebook friends are not on Pinterest?

A4. If your Facebook friends are not on Pinterest, you can still explore and follow other users based on your interests.

Q5. Can my Facebook friends see my Pinterest activity?

A5. Your Facebook friends will only see your Pinterest activity if you choose to share it on Facebook.

Q6. Can I invite my Facebook friends to join Pinterest?

A6. Yes, you can invite your Facebook friends to join Pinterest by sending them an invitation through email or sharing it on Facebook.

Q7. Will Facebook post my Pinterest activity automatically?

A7. No, Facebook will not post your Pinterest activity unless you specifically choose to share it on Facebook.

Q8. How can I find new Pinterest users to follow?

A8. You can find new Pinterest users to follow by exploring categories, searching for specific interests, or checking out suggested users.

Q9. Can I connect multiple Facebook accounts to Pinterest?

A9. No, you can only connect one Facebook account to your Pinterest profile.

Q10. How often does Pinterest sync with my Facebook friends’ list?

A10. Pinterest syncs with your Facebook friends’ list periodically, but the exact frequency may vary.

Q11. Can I recommend Pinterest to my Facebook friends?

A11. Yes, you can recommend Pinterest to your Facebook friends by sharing your Pinterest profile or sending them an invitation.

Q12. Will my Facebook friends automatically follow me back on Pinterest?

A12. No, your Facebook friends will not automatically follow you back on Pinterest. They can choose to follow you if they are interested in your content.

Q13. Can I unfollow my Facebook friends on Pinterest?

A13. Yes, you can unfollow your Facebook friends on Pinterest at any time by visiting their profile and clicking on the “Unfollow” button.

Q14. Are my Facebook friends notified when I follow them on Pinterest?

A14. No, your Facebook friends will not receive a notification when you follow them on Pinterest.

In conclusion, connecting your Facebook account to Pinterest allows you to find and connect with your Facebook friends who are also using Pinterest. By following the steps mentioned above, you can easily sync your Facebook friends’ list and explore their Pinterest profiles. Remember, Pinterest and Facebook offer unique experiences, so make the most of both platforms to connect with friends and discover exciting content.





