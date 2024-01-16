

How to Find Someone’s Comments on Instagram 2023: A Step-by-Step Guide

Instagram has become one of the most popular social media platforms, with millions of users sharing photos, videos, and comments every day. Sometimes, you may want to find someone’s comments on Instagram, either to engage with their thoughts or to gain insights into their interests. In this article, we will guide you through the process of finding someone’s comments on Instagram in 2023, along with some unique facts about the platform.

Step 1: Open the Instagram App

To begin, open the Instagram app on your mobile device. If you don’t have the app, you can download it from your device’s app store.

Step 2: Search for the User

Next, tap on the search icon (the magnifying glass) located at the bottom of the screen. In the search bar at the top, type the username of the person whose comments you want to find. As you type, Instagram will suggest users based on your input. Tap on the correct user from the suggestions or search results.

Step 3: Open the User’s Profile

Once you’re on the user’s profile, tap on the profile picture or the username to open their profile.

Step 4: Access the User’s Comments

On the user’s profile, you will see various tabs such as Posts, IGTV, and Reels. To find their comments, tap on the “Posts” tab.

Step 5: Scroll Through the Comments

Once you’re on the user’s posts, scroll through the comments section to find the specific comment you’re looking for. You can also use the search bar at the top of the comments section to search for specific keywords within the comments.

Unique Facts about Instagram:

1. Instagram was launched in October 2010 and gained immense popularity, reaching 1 billion monthly active users in June 2018.

2. The platform was initially exclusive to iOS devices and became available for Android users in April 2012.

3. Instagram Stories, a feature allowing users to share photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours, was launched in August 2016, inspired by Snapchat.

4. The most followed Instagram account as of 2023 is @instagram, the official Instagram account, with over 400 million followers.

5. Instagram introduced the option to like comments in May 2021, allowing users to express their appreciation for specific comments.

Common Questions about Finding Someone’s Comments on Instagram:

1. Can I see someone’s comments on Instagram without following them?

No, you need to follow the user to see their comments on Instagram.

2. Can I search for specific comments on Instagram?

Currently, Instagram does not provide a direct search option for individual comments.

3. Can I view comments on Instagram web version?

Yes, you can view comments on the web version of Instagram by accessing the user’s profile and scrolling through their posts.

4. Can I filter comments based on specific criteria?

Instagram does not offer a built-in comment filtering feature. However, you can report and block comments that violate Instagram’s community guidelines.

5. Can I see comments on Instagram if they are deleted?

No, once a comment is deleted by the user or by Instagram, it cannot be retrieved.

6. Can I reply to someone’s comment directly from their profile?

No, to reply to a comment, you need to go to the specific post where the comment was made.

7. Can I see comments on private Instagram accounts?

No, unless you are approved as a follower by the private account holder, you cannot see their comments.

8. Can I sort comments on Instagram by date?

Currently, Instagram does not provide an option to sort comments by date.

9. Can I see comments on archived posts?

Yes, you can see comments on archived posts by accessing the post from your archive.

10. Can I see comments on Instagram Live videos?

Comments made during an Instagram Live video are only visible during the live session and disappear once the video ends.

11. Can I bookmark or save a comment on Instagram?

No, Instagram does not provide a feature to bookmark or save specific comments.

12. Can I restrict someone from seeing my comments on Instagram?

Instagram provides privacy settings that allow you to restrict certain users from seeing your comments.

13. Can I report inappropriate comments on Instagram?

Yes, you can report inappropriate comments by tapping on the three dots next to the comment and selecting “Report.”

14. Can I see comments made by someone I’ve blocked on Instagram?

No, once you block a user, you will not be able to see any comments or interactions from them.

In conclusion, finding someone’s comments on Instagram in 2023 is a straightforward process. By following the step-by-step guide provided above, you can easily navigate through a user’s profile and locate their comments. As you explore Instagram, keep in mind these unique facts about the platform and refer to the common questions and answers section for any further queries. Happy Instagramming!





