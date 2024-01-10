

How To Find The Maid In Luigiʼs Mansion 3: A Spooky Adventure

Luigiʼs Mansion 3, the latest installment in the popular Nintendo game series, takes players on a thrilling haunted hotel adventure. One of the main objectives in the game is to find and capture the elusive maid, who plays a crucial role in the storyline. In this article, we will guide you through the process of finding the maid and also share some interesting facts about Luigiʼs Mansion 3.

Finding the maid, known as “Morty,” can be a challenging task in the game, but with the right strategy and a keen eye, you’ll be able to track him down. Here are a few steps to help you on your ghost-hunting quest:

1. Obtain the Elevator Button: To progress in the game, you need to collect elevator buttons to access different floors. The maid can be found on the seventh floor, so make sure you have the corresponding elevator button before attempting to locate him.

2. Reach the Seventh Floor: Once you have the seventh-floor elevator button, head to the elevator and select the seventh floor. The journey to the haunted floor awaits!

3. Explore the Paranormal Productions Set: After arriving on the seventh floor, you’ll find yourself in the Paranormal Productions set. This floor is filled with different movie sets and props. Begin your search for the maid in this area.

4. Examine the Movie Sets: The maid, Morty, disguises himself within the movie sets. Pay close attention to the props, as he may be hiding amongst them. Use Luigi’s Dark-Light to reveal hidden objects and uncover any hidden entrances or clues.

5. Utilize Gooigi: Gooigi, Luigi’s gooey doppelganger, can help you reach areas that are otherwise inaccessible. Use his abilities to explore the Paranormal Productions set thoroughly. Remember, Morty may be lurking in unexpected places.

6. Defeat the Maid: Once you find Morty, he will transform into a formidable boss ghost. Use your Poltergust G-00 and the Strobulb function to weaken him. Be prepared for a challenging battle, and make sure to dodge his attacks.

Now that you know how to find the maid in Luigiʼs Mansion 3, let’s dive into some interesting facts about the game:

1. Luigi’s Mansion 3 is the biggest Luigi’s Mansion game to date, featuring multiple floors, unique environments, and a variety of ghostly encounters.

2. The game introduces a new multiplayer mode called “ScareScraper,” where up to eight players can team up to explore and capture ghosts in a haunted tower.

3. Each floor in the game has a distinct theme, ranging from a medieval castle to a disco-themed floor, adding to the game’s charm and variety.

4. Luigi’s Mansion 3 received critical acclaim upon its release, praised for its captivating visuals, clever puzzles, and innovative gameplay mechanics.

5. The game’s soundtrack, composed by Koji Kondo, is a delightful mix of eerie tunes and catchy melodies that perfectly complement the spooky atmosphere.

6. Luigi’s Mansion 3 pays homage to classic horror films and pop culture references, with nods to iconic movies like Ghostbusters and The Shining.

Now, let’s address some common questions players often have about finding the maid in Luigiʼs Mansion 3:

1. Can I find the maid on any floor other than the seventh floor?

No, Morty, the maid ghost, can only be found on the seventh floor.

2. How do I defeat Morty once I find him?

Use your Poltergust G-00 and Strobulb function to weaken him. Be prepared for a challenging boss battle.

3. Can I play Luigi’s Mansion 3 in multiplayer mode?

Yes, Luigi’s Mansion 3 offers both local and online multiplayer modes for cooperative ghost hunting.

4. Are there any secret passages or hidden rooms on the seventh floor?

Yes, the seventh floor is filled with hidden passages and secret rooms. Use the Dark-Light and Gooigi to uncover them.

5. How many elevator buttons are there in total?

There are a total of 17 elevator buttons to collect in the game.

6. Can I capture ghosts on the seventh floor other than Morty?

Yes, the seventh floor is home to various ghosts and challenges. Capture them all for a complete ghost collection.

7. Are there any shortcuts or fast travel options in the game?

Yes, once you obtain certain elevator buttons, you can access previously visited floors directly from the elevator.

8. Can I replay boss battles in Luigi’s Mansion 3?

No, boss battles cannot be replayed once you defeat them.

9. How long does it take to complete Luigi’s Mansion 3?

The game’s completion time varies depending on individual playstyles, but it generally takes around 15-20 hours to finish the main story.

10. Can I collect all the gems in the game without finding the maid?

Yes, finding the maid is not necessary to collect all the gems in Luigi’s Mansion 3.

11. Are there any secret items or collectibles on the seventh floor?

Yes, each floor has hidden gems and other collectibles. Explore thoroughly to discover them all.

12. Can I save my progress during a mission?

No, you can only save your progress after completing a mission or returning to the lab.

13. Can I play Luigi’s Mansion 3 without playing the previous games in the series?

Yes, Luigi’s Mansion 3 is a standalone game, and you can enjoy it without playing the previous installments.

14. Can I use different costumes for Luigi in the game?

Yes, Luigi can wear different costumes, which provide various abilities and effects.

15. Are there any additional game modes or challenges after completing the main story?

Yes, after completing the main story, you unlock the “Scarescraper” multiplayer mode and other challenges, adding to the game’s replayability.

With these tips and facts in mind, you’re now well-equipped to find the maid, Morty, in Luigi’s Mansion 3. Prepare yourself for a thrilling and spooky adventure as you explore the haunted hotel and capture mischievous ghosts!





