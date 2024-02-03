How To Get 3 Sockets On Neck Wow



Title: How to Get 3 Sockets on Neck in World of Warcraft: A Comprehensive Guide

Introduction:

In the vast world of Azeroth, World of Warcraft (WoW) players are constantly seeking ways to enhance their characters’ power and abilities. One highly sought-after upgrade is obtaining three sockets on a neck piece, as it allows for the insertion of powerful gems, significantly boosting your character’s stats. In this article, we will guide you through the process of acquiring three sockets on your neck piece, along with interesting facts, tricks, and answers to common questions related to this topic.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Neck Pieces with Sockets: Not all neck pieces in WoW have the potential for sockets. To find necklaces with sockets, look for rare or epic-quality items obtained from challenging dungeons, raids, or PvP activities.

2. Socketing Gems: Once you have a neck piece with sockets, you can insert gems into them. Gems provide additional bonuses to your character’s stats, such as increased critical strike chance, versatility, or haste. Ensure you choose gems that align with your character’s class and specialization.

3. Unlocking Sockets: By default, most neck pieces come with no sockets. However, you can unlock the first socket by visiting an Ethereal NPC called “Sockets” located in your faction’s capital city (Stormwind for Alliance, Orgrimmar for Horde). Pay them a small amount of gold and they will unlock your first socket.

4. Obtaining the Second Socket: To unlock the second socket, you need to reach Revered reputation with either the Order of the Awakened (Alliance) or the Saberstalkers (Horde) factions in Tanaan Jungle. Complete daily quests, kill rare creatures, and engage in faction-specific activities to earn reputation and unlock the second socket.

5. Acquiring the Third Socket: Finally, to unlock the third socket, you need to defeat Archimonde, the final boss in Hellfire Citadel raid on any difficulty. Once you’ve defeated him, you will receive an item called “Tome of Chaos.” Interact with the Tome to unlock your third socket.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Can I insert any gem in the sockets?

Yes, you can insert any gem in the sockets that matches your character’s class and specialization.

2. Can I remove gems once they’re inserted?

Yes, you can remove gems from sockets using an item called “Gems” sold by Jewelcrafting vendors. However, the gems will be destroyed in the process.

3. Can I unlock sockets on any neck piece?

No, only rare or epic-quality neck pieces obtained from challenging content have the potential for sockets.

4. Can I unlock sockets on heirloom necklaces?

No, heirloom necklaces cannot have sockets.

5. Can I unlock sockets on necklaces from previous expansions?

No, sockets can only be unlocked on necklaces introduced in Warlords of Draenor or later expansions.

6. Can I unlock sockets on PvP necklaces?

Yes, some PvP necklaces can have sockets. However, the process to unlock them may differ.

7. Can I unlock multiple sockets on other armor pieces?

No, sockets can only be unlocked on necklaces. Other armor pieces have different means of customization, such as enchantments or set bonuses.

8. Can I unlock sockets on a neck piece from the Auction House?

Yes, some players sell necklaces with sockets already unlocked, but they can be quite expensive.

9. Can I unlock sockets on a neck piece dropped by a world boss?

Yes, some world bosses have a chance to drop necklaces with sockets. Check the loot table of each boss to determine if they drop such items.

10. Can I unlock sockets on a neck piece obtained from a Mythic dungeon?

Yes, some necklaces obtained from Mythic dungeons can have sockets.

11. Can I unlock sockets on a neck piece by farming reputation alone?

Yes, you can unlock the second socket by reaching Revered reputation with the respective faction, but the third socket requires defeating Archimonde.

12. Can I unlock sockets on a neck piece by completing LFR (Looking for Raid)?

No, LFR difficulty does not provide the means to unlock sockets. You need to engage in Normal, Heroic, or Mythic difficulties.

13. Can I unlock sockets on a neck piece by completing Challenge Modes?

No, Challenge Mode rewards do not provide necklaces with sockets.

14. Can I unlock sockets on a neck piece by completing Timewalking dungeons?

No, Timewalking dungeons do not reward necklaces with sockets.

15. Can I unlock sockets on a neck piece by completing Island Expeditions?

No, necklaces obtained from Island Expeditions do not have the potential for sockets.

Final Thoughts:

Unlocking three sockets on a neck piece in WoW requires dedication, perseverance, and skill. While the process may seem challenging, the rewards are undoubtedly worth it. Remember to choose gems wisely to maximize your character’s potential, and keep an eye out for opportunities to obtain necklaces with sockets through various PvE and PvP activities. With your newly socketed neck piece, your character will rise in power and stand stronger than ever before in the world of Azeroth. Good luck on your socketing journey!



