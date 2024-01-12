

How To Get A Country Banner In Rocket League: A Guide to Show Off Your National Pride

Rocket League, the popular vehicular soccer video game developed by Psyonix, offers players a wide range of customization options to personalize their cars and showcase their unique style. One of the most sought-after customization items is the country banner, which allows players to proudly display their national pride while playing online matches. In this article, we will guide you on how to obtain a country banner in Rocket League, along with six interesting facts about this feature. Additionally, we will address 15 common questions regarding country banners.

How to Get a Country Banner in Rocket League:

1. Update your Rocket League game to the latest version to ensure all new features are available.

2. Open the game and navigate to the Garage menu.

3. Select the ‘Manage Inventory’ option.

4. Scroll through your inventory until you find the ‘Country Flags’ category.

5. Click on the category and browse through the available country banners.

6. Choose your desired country banner and equip it to your car.

7. Save your changes and exit the Garage menu.

8. You can now proudly display your country banner during matches.

Interesting Facts About Country Banners in Rocket League:

1. Over 200 country banners are available in Rocket League, representing a wide range of nations from around the world. This allows players to showcase their national pride, regardless of where they come from.

2. Some country banners are unlocked by default, while others can be obtained through various means, such as purchasing them from the in-game store, unlocking them through special events, or trading with other players.

3. Rocket League regularly introduces limited-time events that offer exclusive country banners related to specific tournaments or celebrations, such as the World Cup or Independence Day.

4. The rarity of country banners varies, with some being common and easily obtainable, while others are classified as rare or even limited editions, making them highly sought after by collectors.

5. Country banners can be equipped to any car body in your inventory, allowing you to represent your nation while driving your favorite vehicle.

6. The addition of country banners in Rocket League promotes a sense of international community and friendly competition, as players can easily identify the nationalities of their opponents or teammates.

Now, let’s address some common questions about country banners in Rocket League:

1. Can I change my country banner after equipping it?

Yes, you can change your country banner at any time by following the same steps mentioned earlier.

2. Can I equip multiple country banners at once?

No, you can only equip one country banner at a time on your car.

3. Are country banners purely cosmetic, or do they provide any in-game advantages?

Country banners are purely cosmetic and do not affect gameplay in any way.

4. Can I trade country banners with other players?

Yes, you can trade country banners with other players, provided both parties agree on the terms of the trade.

5. Are country banners available on all platforms?

Yes, country banners are available on all platforms where Rocket League is supported, including PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

6. Can I unlock country banners for free, or do I have to purchase them?

While some country banners can be obtained for free through special events or achievements, others may require purchasing from the in-game store or trading with other players.

7. Can I use a country banner that is not available in the game?

Unfortunately, Rocket League only offers country banners for nations that are officially recognized. Therefore, you cannot use a country banner that is not available in the game’s inventory.

8. Can I use a country banner to represent a region or state within my country?

No, country banners in Rocket League only represent entire nations and are not available for specific regions or states.

9. Can I customize my country banner by adding my own design or logo?

No, Rocket League does not currently allow players to customize country banners with their own designs or logos.

10. Can I use a country banner while playing offline or in single-player mode?

Yes, you can equip and use a country banner while playing offline or in single-player mode, although it will not be visible to other players.

11. Are there any special country banners for esports teams or Rocket League championships?

Yes, Rocket League occasionally releases country banners specifically designed for esports teams or to commemorate major tournaments and championships.

12. Can I use a country banner from a different country than my own?

Yes, you are free to choose and use any available country banner, regardless of your nationality.

13. Can I use a country banner even if my country is not represented in the game?

Yes, you can choose any country banner available in Rocket League, even if your own country is not represented.

14. Can I earn country banners through gameplay achievements?

Yes, Rocket League occasionally introduces limited-time events where players can earn country banners as rewards for completing specific gameplay achievements.

15. Are country banners tradeable across different platforms?

No, country banners cannot be traded across different platforms due to platform-specific inventory restrictions.

In conclusion, obtaining a country banner in Rocket League is a fun and exciting way to showcase your national pride while playing the game. With a wide variety of country banners available and several methods to obtain them, players have ample opportunities to personalize their cars and represent their nations. So, equip your country banner and hit the field with style!





