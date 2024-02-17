Genshin Impact has taken the gaming world by storm with its stunning graphics, immersive open-world gameplay, and engaging storyline. One of the many activities players can enjoy in the game is fishing, a relaxing pastime that allows you to catch various types of fish and other aquatic creatures. In order to start fishing, however, you will need to obtain a fishing rod. In this article, we will discuss how to get a fishing rod in Genshin Impact, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and common questions about fishing in the game.

How to Get a Fishing Rod in Genshin Impact:

In order to start fishing in Genshin Impact, you will first need to obtain a fishing rod. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to get one:

1. Complete the “Exploding Population” quest: The first step to getting a fishing rod in Genshin Impact is to complete the “Exploding Population” quest. This quest becomes available once you reach Adventure Rank 30 and will lead you to a new area called Inazuma.

2. Talk to Kujirai Momiji: Once you have completed the “Exploding Population” quest, head to Inazuma City and look for a character named Kujirai Momiji. She will give you a fishing rod as a reward for completing the quest.

3. Equip the fishing rod: After receiving the fishing rod from Kujirai Momiji, open your inventory and equip it to one of your character’s gadget slots. You can then use the fishing rod to start fishing in various bodies of water throughout the game.

4. Catch fish: To start fishing, approach a body of water and press the corresponding button to cast your line. Wait for a fish to bite, then press the button again to reel it in. You can catch different types of fish and other aquatic creatures, which can be used for cooking or exchanged for various rewards.

5. Upgrade your fishing rod: As you progress in the game, you can upgrade your fishing rod to improve your chances of catching rare fish. You can do this by completing certain quests, finding special fishing spots, or purchasing upgrades from merchants in the game.

Now that you know how to get a fishing rod in Genshin Impact, let’s explore some interesting facts and tricks about fishing in the game:

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Fishing spots: In Genshin Impact, there are specific fishing spots scattered throughout the game world where you can catch different types of fish. These spots are marked by a school of fish swimming in circles, making them easy to spot.

2. Rare fish: Some fish in Genshin Impact are considered rare and can only be found in specific fishing spots or during certain times of the day. Keep an eye out for these rare fish, as they can be valuable for cooking or trading.

3. Fishing challenges: In addition to regular fishing, Genshin Impact also features fishing challenges that test your skills and reflexes. These challenges can be found in certain locations and offer unique rewards for completing them successfully.

4. Fishing events: From time to time, miHoYo, the developer of Genshin Impact, hosts special fishing events that allow players to compete against each other for prizes and rewards. Keep an eye on in-game announcements for upcoming fishing events.

5. Fishing mini-games: In some fishing spots, you may encounter mini-games that require you to catch a certain number of fish within a time limit or avoid catching certain types of fish. These mini-games add an extra layer of challenge and excitement to the fishing experience.

6. Fishing rod upgrades: In addition to upgrading your fishing rod, you can also unlock new abilities and skills related to fishing by completing certain quests or challenges. These upgrades can help you become a more skilled angler and catch rare fish more easily.

7. Fishing companions: In Genshin Impact, you can recruit certain characters as fishing companions who can help you catch fish more efficiently. These companions have unique abilities and skills that can enhance your fishing experience and make it more enjoyable.

Common Questions about Fishing in Genshin Impact:

1. Can I fish anywhere in Genshin Impact?

While you can fish in various bodies of water throughout the game, there are specific fishing spots where you are more likely to catch rare fish.

2. How do I know which fish are rare in Genshin Impact?

Rare fish in Genshin Impact are usually larger in size and have unique markings or colors. Keep an eye out for these fish to increase your chances of catching them.

3. Can I sell fish in Genshin Impact?

Yes, you can sell fish to certain merchants in the game for Mora, the in-game currency. You can also use fish for cooking or exchange them for various rewards.

4. Can I use bait in Genshin Impact?

While bait is not required for fishing in Genshin Impact, using certain types of bait can increase your chances of catching rare fish or improve your fishing skills.

5. Are there fishing tournaments in Genshin Impact?

miHoYo occasionally hosts fishing events and tournaments in Genshin Impact where players can compete against each other for prizes and rewards.

6. Can I fish with friends in Genshin Impact?

Unfortunately, fishing with friends is not currently possible in Genshin Impact. However, you can still enjoy fishing solo and compare your catches with other players.

7. How do I upgrade my fishing rod in Genshin Impact?

You can upgrade your fishing rod by completing certain quests, finding special fishing spots, or purchasing upgrades from merchants in the game.

8. Can I catch more than just fish in Genshin Impact?

In addition to fish, you can catch various other aquatic creatures in Genshin Impact, such as crabs, shrimp, and jellyfish. These creatures can be used for cooking or exchanged for rewards.

9. Are there fishing challenges in Genshin Impact?

Yes, Genshin Impact features fishing challenges that test your skills and reflexes. These challenges offer unique rewards for completing them successfully.

10. Can I fish at night in Genshin Impact?

Yes, you can fish at night in Genshin Impact, but keep in mind that certain types of fish may only be available during specific times of the day.

11. How do I recruit fishing companions in Genshin Impact?

You can recruit certain characters as fishing companions by completing specific quests or challenges related to fishing. These companions have unique abilities that can help you catch fish more efficiently.

12. Can I participate in fishing events in Genshin Impact?

Yes, miHoYo occasionally hosts fishing events in Genshin Impact where players can compete against each other for prizes and rewards. Keep an eye on in-game announcements for upcoming events.

13. Can I fish in all regions of Genshin Impact?

While fishing is available in most regions of Genshin Impact, certain areas may have more fishing spots or rare fish to catch. Explore different regions to discover new fishing opportunities.

14. Can I trade fish for rewards in Genshin Impact?

Yes, you can exchange fish for various rewards, such as Mora, cooking ingredients, or other valuable items, at certain merchants in the game.

15. Are there fishing tournaments in Genshin Impact?

miHoYo occasionally hosts fishing tournaments in Genshin Impact where players can compete against each other for prizes and rewards. These tournaments are a fun way to test your fishing skills and earn exclusive rewards.

16. How do I catch rare fish in Genshin Impact?

To catch rare fish in Genshin Impact, you will need to visit specific fishing spots where these fish are more likely to appear. Keep an eye out for rare fish with unique markings or colors and use bait to increase your chances of catching them.

Final Thoughts:

Fishing in Genshin Impact is a fun and relaxing activity that allows players to explore the game world, catch various types of fish, and enjoy the beauty of the game’s aquatic environments. By following the steps outlined in this article, you can easily obtain a fishing rod and start fishing in the game. Remember to keep an eye out for rare fish, participate in fishing challenges and events, and upgrade your fishing rod to become a skilled angler in Genshin Impact. Happy fishing!