

How to Get a Level 2 Hammer in Grounded: A Guide for Beginners

Grounded, the popular survival game developed by Obsidian Entertainment, takes players on an incredible adventure as they navigate a world shrunk down to the size of an ant. With countless challenges and resources to discover, players must equip themselves with the right tools to thrive in this tiny environment. One such tool is the Level 2 Hammer, which allows you to break through tougher materials and gather essential resources. In this article, we will guide you on how to obtain a Level 2 Hammer in Grounded, along with some interesting facts about the game.

Getting a Level 2 Hammer in Grounded:

To obtain a Level 2 Hammer, you must first craft a Level 1 Hammer. Here’s how you can go about it:

1. Gather Resources: Explore the world around you to find Pebblets, Sprigs, and Plant Fiber. These can be found scattered throughout the environment.

2. Craft a Workbench: Use your collected resources to craft a Workbench. This will serve as your primary crafting station.

3. Craft a Level 1 Hammer: Interact with the Workbench and select the Level 1 Hammer from the crafting menu. It requires four Pebblets, two Sprigs, and one Plant Fiber to craft.

4. Upgrade the Level 1 Hammer: Once you have crafted the Level 1 Hammer, you can upgrade it to Level 2. To do this, return to your Workbench and select the Level 2 Hammer upgrade from the crafting menu. It requires three Bombardier Parts and one Boiling Gland to upgrade.

5. Obtain Bombardier Parts: Bombardier Parts can be collected by defeating Bombardier Beetles, which can be found in various locations throughout the game. Be prepared for a tough fight!

6. Acquire a Boiling Gland: Boiling Glands can be obtained by defeating Fireflies. Look for glowing Fireflies near the mysterious floating machine in the game. Defeat them and collect their Boiling Glands.

7. Craft the Level 2 Hammer: Once you have gathered all the required materials, interact with the Workbench and select the Level 2 Hammer upgrade. Congratulations! You now have a Level 2 Hammer in Grounded.

6 Interesting Facts about Grounded:

1. Inspirations: Grounded draws inspiration from classic movies like “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” and “Ant-Man,” bringing the concept of a tiny world to life in a unique and immersive way.

2. Co-op Mode: Grounded offers a cooperative multiplayer mode, allowing you to team up with friends and explore the world together. Surviving becomes easier when you have a group to rely on!

3. Creative Building: In addition to survival, Grounded also offers a creative building mode. Unleash your imagination and construct intricate bases using the available resources.

4. Dynamic Environment: The game features a dynamic environment, with changing weather patterns and a day-night cycle. Be prepared to adapt to the challenges brought about by these environmental factors.

5. Ongoing Development: Grounded is an early access title, meaning that the developers are continuously adding new content, features, and bug fixes based on player feedback. This ensures that the game evolves and remains fresh.

6. Insect Arsenal: In Grounded, players can craft various weapons and tools using insect parts. From armor made of ladybug shells to deadly weapons crafted from spider silk, the insect kingdom becomes your arsenal.

15 Common Questions about Grounded:

1. Can you play Grounded solo?

Yes, you can play Grounded in single-player mode and enjoy the game’s challenges and story at your own pace.

2. How do I find water in Grounded?

Water droplets can be found on grass blades or collected from dew collectors, which can be crafted using resources.

3. Can I swim in Grounded?

As of now, swimming is not available in Grounded. However, the developers have hinted at the possibility of adding swimming mechanics in the future.

4. Can you build a base in Grounded?

Yes, you can construct bases in Grounded using various building materials and designs to create a safe haven for yourself.

5. How do I defeat spiders in Grounded?

Spiders can be challenging to defeat. Utilize weapons like the spear and arrows, and make sure to dodge their attacks while striking back.

6. Can I tame insects in Grounded?

Currently, there is no way to tame insects in Grounded. However, the developers have mentioned the potential addition of a taming mechanic in upcoming updates.

7. How do I heal in Grounded?

You can heal in Grounded by finding and consuming food items like mushrooms or crafting bandages using plant fibers.

8. Can I craft armor in Grounded?

Yes, you can craft armor in Grounded using various materials like ladybug parts, spider silk, and aphid honeydew.

9. Are there different biomes in Grounded?

Yes, Grounded features different biomes, each with its unique challenges, resources, and ecosystem.

10. How do I save my progress in Grounded?

Grounded has an auto-save feature that saves your progress regularly. You can also manually save by sleeping in a shelter.

11. Can I play Grounded on Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, Grounded is available on Xbox Game Pass, allowing subscribers to play the game at no additional cost.

12. Can I play Grounded on PlayStation or Nintendo Switch?

As of now, Grounded is only available on Xbox and PC platforms. There has been no official announcement regarding a PlayStation or Nintendo Switch release.

13. How do I craft a torch in Grounded?

To craft a torch, you will need to collect resources like Woven Fiber, Sprigs, and Sap. These can be found in the environment or obtained by breaking certain plants.

14. How do I cook food in Grounded?

To cook food, you need to build a campfire and place it near a food source. Interact with the campfire and select the food item you want to cook.

15. Can I build traps in Grounded?

Yes, you can build traps in Grounded to catch insects or defend your base. Traps can be crafted using different materials and placed strategically.

In conclusion, obtaining a Level 2 Hammer in Grounded is an essential step in progressing through the game. By following our guide, you’ll have the tools necessary to break through tougher materials and gather important resources. Additionally, with interesting facts about the game and answers to common questions, you’ll be well-equipped to embark on your adventure in Grounded. Good luck, and may your survival be a triumphant one!





