

How To Get A Lightsaber In Star Wars Uprising: A Guide for Aspiring Jedi

Lightsabers, the iconic weapons of the Jedi and Sith, have captured the imagination of Star Wars fans for decades. These elegant weapons are not just limited to the silver screen; in the mobile game Star Wars Uprising, players can wield lightsabers and experience the thrill of being a Jedi. In this guide, we will walk you through the steps to obtain a lightsaber in Star Wars Uprising, along with six interesting facts about lightsabers. Additionally, we will answer 15 common questions related to lightsabers in the game.

How to Get a Lightsaber in Star Wars Uprising:

1. Reach Level 20: To unlock the ability to use lightsabers, players must first reach level 20.

2. Complete the Jedi Training Quest: Once you’ve reached level 20, a quest called “Jedi Training” will become available. Complete this quest to unlock the lightsaber.

3. Craft a Lightsaber Hilt: After completing the Jedi Training quest, you will need to craft a lightsaber hilt. Collect the required materials, such as Droid Circuit Boards and Carbonized Ores, and craft the hilt at a Weaponsmith.

4. Upgrade the Lightsaber Hilt: Enhance your lightsaber hilt by using the appropriate upgrade materials. These can be obtained through missions, battles, or purchased from the in-game store.

5. Obtain a Kyber Crystal: A lightsaber is incomplete without a Kyber crystal. Complete various missions and battles to secure a Kyber crystal to power your lightsaber.

6. Assemble the Lightsaber: Once you have the upgraded hilt and the Kyber crystal, assemble your lightsaber at a Weaponsmith. Congratulations, you now possess a lightsaber!

Interesting Facts About Lightsabers:

1. Crystal Color Signifies Affiliation: In Star Wars Uprising, the color of the Kyber crystal used in your lightsaber determines your affiliation. Blue represents the Jedi, while red symbolizes the Sith.

2. Lightsaber Variants: Lightsabers come in different variants, each with unique attributes. For example, the double-bladed lightsaber allows for more versatile combat, while the curved-hilt lightsaber offers better control and precision.

3. Ancient Weaponry: Lightsabers have a rich history dating back thousands of years. They were initially designed by the Jedi and later adopted by the Sith.

4. Constructing a Lightsaber is a Rite of Passage: In the Star Wars universe, constructing a lightsaber is considered a rite of passage for Jedi Padawans. It signifies their readiness to become a Jedi Knight.

5. Lightsabers Can Cut Through Almost Anything: The blade of a lightsaber is composed of pure plasma contained within a magnetic field. This makes it capable of cutting through most substances, including metal and even other lightsabers.

6. Lightsaber Combat Styles: Jedi and Sith warriors develop unique lightsaber combat styles. Forms such as Form I (Shii-Cho) and Form V (Djem So) have different techniques and philosophies.

Common Questions about Lightsabers in Star Wars Uprising:

1. Can I change the color of my lightsaber?

No, the color of your lightsaber is determined by the Kyber crystal used.

2. How can I obtain different lightsaber variants?

Different lightsaber variants can be obtained through specific quests or by purchasing them from the in-game store.

3. Can I duel other players with my lightsaber?

Yes, you can engage in player-versus-player battles using your lightsaber.

4. Can I customize the appearance of my lightsaber?

Currently, Star Wars Uprising does not offer customization options for lightsaber appearances.

5. Can I upgrade my lightsaber’s stats?

Yes, you can upgrade your lightsaber’s stats by using appropriate upgrade materials.

6. Can I use a lightsaber from the beginning of the game?

No, you need to reach level 20 and complete the Jedi Training quest to unlock the ability to use a lightsaber.

7. Can I sell my lightsaber?

No, lightsabers cannot be sold or traded.

8. Are lightsabers the most powerful weapons in the game?

While lightsabers are powerful, there are other high-level weapons that can rival their strength.

9. Can non-Jedi characters use lightsabers?

Yes, both Jedi and non-Jedi characters can use lightsabers in Star Wars Uprising.

10. Are lightsabers affected by durability or degradation?

No, lightsabers do not degrade or have durability stats.

11. Can I use Force powers with my lightsaber?

No, Force powers and lightsabers are separate abilities in the game.

12. Can I dual-wield lightsabers?

No, dual-wielding lightsabers is not possible in Star Wars Uprising.

13. Can I use lightsabers in space battles?

No, lightsabers can only be used in ground-based battles.

14. Can lightsabers be used by any class in the game?

Yes, lightsabers can be used by any class, including Smugglers and Bounty Hunters.

15. Can I trade my lightsaber with other players?

No, lightsabers cannot be traded or given to other players.

With this guide and interesting facts, you are now equipped to embark on an epic journey in Star Wars Uprising, wielding the legendary lightsaber of a Jedi or Sith. May the Force be with you!





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.