How To Get A Shiny Wimpod

Pokémon Sun and Moon introduced a new mechanic for shiny hunting that has players excited to catch rare and unique Pokémon. One such Pokémon that players are eager to get their hands on is the shiny Wimpod. In this article, we will discuss how to increase your chances of encountering a shiny Wimpod and provide some tips and tricks to help you in your quest.

Shiny Pokémon are extremely rare variants of regular Pokémon that have a different color palette. They are highly sought after by collectors and trainers alike, as they are a sign of dedication and patience. Shiny Wimpod is a blue variant of the regular Wimpod, and catching one is no easy feat. However, with the right strategies and a bit of luck, you can increase your chances of encountering a shiny Wimpod.

Here are 7 interesting facts and tricks to help you catch a shiny Wimpod:

1. Shiny Pokémon have a 1 in 4,096 chance of appearing in the wild. This means that encountering a shiny Wimpod is a rare occurrence, but with the right techniques, you can increase your odds.

2. One way to increase your chances of encountering a shiny Wimpod is by chaining Pokémon. Chaining involves encountering and catching the same Pokémon multiple times in a row, which increases the likelihood of encountering a shiny Pokémon.

3. Another method to increase your chances of encountering a shiny Wimpod is by using the Masuda Method. This method involves breeding two Pokémon from different language games, which increases the odds of hatching a shiny Pokémon.

4. Shiny Pokémon have a higher chance of appearing in certain locations. For Wimpod, you can increase your chances of encountering a shiny by searching for it in areas with high spawn rates, such as beaches or caves.

5. Using the Shiny Charm item can also increase your chances of encountering a shiny Pokémon. The Shiny Charm is obtained by completing the Pokédex, and it increases the odds of encountering a shiny Pokémon by 300%.

6. Soft resetting is another method that players use to increase their chances of encountering a shiny Pokémon. Soft resetting involves saving the game before encountering a Pokémon and resetting the game until a shiny appears.

7. Finally, using the SOS Battle method can also increase your chances of encountering a shiny Pokémon. This method involves battling a Pokémon that calls for help, increasing the odds of encountering a shiny Pokémon.

Now that we have discussed some interesting facts and tricks for catching a shiny Wimpod, let’s move on to some common questions and answers related to shiny hunting in Pokémon Sun and Moon:

1. What is the best method for shiny hunting in Pokémon Sun and Moon?

The best method for shiny hunting in Pokémon Sun and Moon varies depending on the player’s preferences and playstyle. Some popular methods include chaining, the Masuda Method, and SOS Battles.

2. How long does it take to encounter a shiny Pokémon?

The time it takes to encounter a shiny Pokémon varies depending on the method used and the player’s luck. Some players encounter shiny Pokémon quickly, while others may spend hours or even days searching for one.

3. Can shiny Pokémon be found in the wild?

Yes, shiny Pokémon can be found in the wild, but they are extremely rare. Players can increase their chances of encountering a shiny Pokémon by using certain methods and techniques.

4. Are shiny Pokémon stronger than regular Pokémon?

Shiny Pokémon are not inherently stronger than regular Pokémon. They have the same stats and abilities as their non-shiny counterparts, but they have a different color palette.

5. Can you breed shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Sun and Moon?

Yes, you can breed shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Sun and Moon using the Masuda Method. By breeding two Pokémon from different language games, players can increase their odds of hatching a shiny Pokémon.

6. Is it possible to encounter a shiny legendary Pokémon?

Yes, it is possible to encounter a shiny legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Sun and Moon. However, the odds of encountering one are even lower than for regular shiny Pokémon.

7. How can I tell if a Pokémon is shiny?

Shiny Pokémon have a different color palette than regular Pokémon. When encountering a shiny Pokémon, stars will appear around it, and a sparkle effect will be visible.

8. What is the best time of day to shiny hunt in Pokémon Sun and Moon?

There is no specific best time of day to shiny hunt in Pokémon Sun and Moon. Shiny Pokémon can appear at any time, so it is up to the player to decide when they want to hunt for them.

9. Can I soft reset for a shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Sun and Moon?

Yes, players can soft reset for a shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Sun and Moon. Soft resetting involves saving the game before encountering a Pokémon and resetting until a shiny appears.

10. Is it worth using the Shiny Charm for shiny hunting?

Yes, it is worth using the Shiny Charm for shiny hunting. The Shiny Charm increases the odds of encountering a shiny Pokémon by 300%, making it a valuable item for shiny hunters.

11. Are there any shiny hunting methods that do not require battling?

Yes, there are shiny hunting methods that do not require battling, such as chaining and the Masuda Method. These methods involve different techniques for increasing the odds of encountering a shiny Pokémon.

12. Can I encounter shiny Pokémon in the Ultra Wormholes?

Yes, players can encounter shiny Pokémon in the Ultra Wormholes in Pokémon Sun and Moon. Shiny Pokémon have a 1 in 4,096 chance of appearing in the Ultra Wormholes.

13. Can shiny Pokémon have hidden abilities?

Yes, shiny Pokémon can have hidden abilities just like regular Pokémon. Hidden abilities are special abilities that certain Pokémon can have, and they can be passed down through breeding.

14. Can shiny Pokémon be traded online?

Yes, shiny Pokémon can be traded online in Pokémon Sun and Moon. Players can trade with other players to obtain shiny Pokémon that they may not be able to find on their own.

15. Are there any items that can increase the odds of encountering a shiny Pokémon?

Yes, there are items that can increase the odds of encountering a shiny Pokémon, such as the Shiny Charm. Players can also use items like the Oval Charm and the Destiny Knot to help with breeding shiny Pokémon.

16. Can I encounter a shiny Pokémon in a Totem Battle?

Yes, players can encounter shiny Pokémon in Totem Battles in Pokémon Sun and Moon. Totem Pokémon have a higher chance of being shiny, making them a popular target for shiny hunters.

In conclusion, shiny hunting in Pokémon Sun and Moon is an exciting and rewarding experience for players who enjoy collecting rare and unique Pokémon. Catching a shiny Wimpod may be a challenging task, but with the right strategies and techniques, you can increase your chances of encountering one. Whether you prefer chaining, the Masuda Method, or SOS Battles, there are plenty of methods to choose from when shiny hunting in Pokémon Sun and Moon. So grab your Poké Balls and get ready to embark on a shiny hunting adventure in the Alola region!