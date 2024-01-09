

How To Get A Sword In Destiny And Keep It: A Guide for Guardians

Destiny, the popular online multiplayer shooter game, offers Guardians a vast array of weapons to choose from. One such weapon that holds a special place in every Guardian’s heart is the mighty sword. In this article, we will guide you on how to obtain a sword in Destiny and ensure that you keep it, along with six interesting facts about these formidable weapons. Additionally, we will answer 15 common questions related to swords in Destiny to further enhance your knowledge. Let’s dive in!

How to Get a Sword in Destiny:

1. Begin by completing the main story campaign of Destiny.

2. Once you’ve completed the campaign, reach level 40 and increase your Light level to at least 240.

3. Visit Lord Shaxx in the Tower, who will provide you with a questline called “A Broken Will.”

4. This questline will require you to defeat various enemies and complete specific objectives on different planets.

5. As you progress through the questline, you will eventually reach the step called “Blade of Night.” Here, you must defeat a formidable boss enemy in a special mission.

6. Upon defeating the boss, you will be rewarded with your very own sword, which will be stored in your Heavy Weapon slot.

How to Keep Your Sword:

1. Swords in Destiny require ammunition called “Heavy Ammo,” which can be obtained from various sources, such as ammo crates or defeating enemies.

2. Be mindful of your sword’s ammunition. If it runs out, you will need to acquire Heavy Ammo to refill it.

3. Use your sword wisely. It is a powerful weapon that can deal devastating damage, but it also puts you in melee range, making you more vulnerable. So, strategize your attacks and know when to switch to other weapons for long-range combat.

4. Upgrade your sword. By infusing it with higher Light-level gear or using rare materials, you can increase its effectiveness and overall damage output.

5. If you accidentally dismantle your sword, don’t panic! You can visit Lord Shaxx again to reclaim it for a small fee of Legendary Marks.

Interesting Facts About Swords in Destiny:

1. The first swords were introduced in Destiny’s expansion, “The Taken King,” and have since become a fan-favorite weapon choice.

2. Swords have various elemental damage types, including Solar, Arc, and Void. Each type has different effects and strengths against different enemy shields.

3. The Raze-Lighter, one of the swords in Destiny, is a homage to the iconic lightsaber from the Star Wars franchise.

4. Swords can reflect certain projectiles, making them incredibly useful in encounters with enemies that rely on ranged attacks.

5. Some swords have unique abilities, such as uppercuts or spinning attacks, which can be executed by performing specific combos.

6. Swords can be upgraded to unlock special perks, enhancing their abilities or granting additional benefits to the wielder.

Now, let’s address some common questions about swords in Destiny:

1. Can I use a sword in PvP?

Yes, swords can be used in PvP, but they are most effective in close-quarter combat situations.

2. Can I use a sword on any class?

Yes, swords can be used by all classes in Destiny, including Titans, Hunters, and Warlocks.

3. Can I acquire multiple swords?

Yes, you can acquire multiple swords and even store them in your Vault for other characters to use.

4. Are there any exotic swords in Destiny?

Yes, Destiny offers exotic swords with unique abilities. These swords require a specific questline to obtain.

5. Can I upgrade the appearance of my sword?

No, currently, there are no options to customize the appearance of your sword. However, you can apply shaders to your armor and equip an exotic sword with a distinct visual style.

6. Can I use a sword as a primary weapon?

No, swords are classified as Heavy Weapons and occupy the Heavy Weapon slot. They cannot be equipped as primary or secondary weapons.

7. Can I use a sword in raids or high-level activities?

Absolutely! Swords can be incredibly useful in raids and high-level activities, allowing you to deal significant damage to bosses or clear waves of enemies efficiently.

8. Can I use my sword’s abilities without ammo?

No, to use a sword’s abilities, you need to have ammunition. However, the basic melee attack can be used even without ammo.

9. Can I dismantle a sword for materials?

Yes, dismantling a sword will provide you with various materials, including Legendary Marks and weapon parts.

10. Can I infuse a sword with any other weapon?

No, swords can only be infused with other swords. You cannot infuse them with other weapon types.

11. Can I use my sword in Gambit?

Yes, swords can be used in the Gambit game mode, allowing you to slay enemies and invade the opposing team’s arena.

12. Can I share my sword with my fireteam members?

No, swords are unique to each individual player. You cannot share or drop swords for other players to use.

13. Can I use a sword underwater?

Unfortunately, swords cannot be used underwater. Attempting to use them will result in a regular melee attack.

14. Can I use a sword while using my class ability?

No, using your class ability will put your sword away, requiring you to draw it again before usage.

15. Can I dismantle my sword and regain it from the Collections tab?

No, dismantling a sword will not unlock it in your Collections tab. You need to visit Lord Shaxx to reclaim it.

With this guide and the answers to common questions, you are now well-equipped to obtain a sword in Destiny and wield it with skill and precision. Embrace the power of the sword, Guardian, and let it become an extension of your will on the battlefield!





