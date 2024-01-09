

How To Get A Thunderstone In Soul Silver: A Comprehensive Guide

Pokémon Soul Silver is a beloved installment in the Pokémon franchise, capturing the hearts of many trainers worldwide. Evolution stones play a vital role in helping Pokémon evolve, and one such stone is the Thunderstone. In this article, we will guide you through the process of obtaining a Thunderstone in Soul Silver, as well as provide six interesting facts about this valuable item.

1. The Pokeathlon Dome:

One of the most accessible ways to obtain a Thunderstone is by participating in the Pokeathlon Dome. The Thunderstone can be won as a prize upon achieving a certain number of points in various mini-games. Keep honing your skills and aim for a high score to claim your Thunderstone.

2. The National Park:

Another location where you can obtain a Thunderstone is the National Park. By participating in the Bug-Catching Contest, you have a chance to win various evolution stones as prizes, including the Thunderstone. Be sure to arrive early and bring your best Bug-type Pokémon to increase your odds of winning.

3. The Pokéathlon Prize Shop:

Once you have accumulated a sufficient number of Athlete Points by participating in the Pokeathlon Dome, head over to the Pokéathlon Prize Shop. Here, you can exchange your hard-earned points for various items, including the Thunderstone. Save up your points and trade them in for this valuable stone to evolve your Electric-type Pokémon.

4. The Battle Frontier:

If you’re up for a challenge, the Battle Frontier is an excellent place to test your skills and earn rewards. By participating in the Battle Frontier’s facilities and winning battles, you can accumulate Battle Points. These points can be exchanged for a Thunderstone at the Frontier Exchange Corner. Prove your worth as a trainer and claim your Thunderstone as a coveted prize.

5. The Pokéwalker:

If you have a Pokéwalker accessory, you can transfer a Pokémon from your game onto the device. By walking with your Pokémon, you can find various items, including evolution stones like the Thunderstone. Ensure you take your Pokéwalker with you wherever you go to increase your chances of coming across this valuable item.

6. In-Game Trades:

Throughout your journey in Soul Silver, you will encounter various trainers who are willing to trade Pokémon with you. Some of these trades involve Pokémon that evolve through the use of a Thunderstone. By completing these trades, you can acquire both a new Pokémon and a Thunderstone simultaneously, making it a win-win situation.

Interesting Facts About Thunderstone:

1. Evolutionary Power:

The Thunderstone is a unique item that allows certain Electric-type Pokémon to evolve into more powerful forms. Pokémon such as Pikachu, Eevee, and Eelektrik are just a few examples of those who can evolve using this stone.

2. A Historical Reference:

The Thunderstone’s name and purpose are inspired by ancient mythologies, where it is believed that stones possess the ability to harness the power of thunder. This connection adds a touch of mysticism to the Pokémon world.

3. Multiple Uses:

While the primary function of the Thunderstone is to evolve certain Pokémon, it can also be used as a held item during battles. When held by a Pokémon, it boosts Electric-type moves’ power, making it a valuable asset in battles against water or flying types.

4. Evolving Eevee:

Eevee, the beloved Normal-type Pokémon with multiple evolution possibilities, can evolve into Jolteon using a Thunderstone. This evolution will enhance Eevee’s Electric attributes, granting it new moves and increased stats.

5. Pikachu’s Evolution:

By using a Thunderstone on Pikachu, the iconic Electric-type Pokémon, you can evolve it into the powerful Raichu. This evolution not only increases its stats but also grants Raichu access to a wider range of moves.

6. Aesthetic Changes:

When a Pokémon evolves through the use of a Thunderstone, not only do its stats and moves change, but its appearance also transforms. Keep an eye out for the visually stunning transformations that occur when using this stone.

Common Questions about Thunderstone in Soul Silver:

1. Can I find a Thunderstone in the wild?

No, Thunderstones cannot be found in the wild in Soul Silver. They must be obtained through various means, such as winning them as prizes or trading for them.

2. Can I use a Thunderstone on any Electric-type Pokémon?

No, not all Electric-type Pokémon can evolve using a Thunderstone. Only specific Pokémon, such as Pikachu and Eevee, can evolve this way.

3. Can I use a Thunderstone on a Pokémon in the daycare?

No, you cannot use a Thunderstone on a Pokémon that is currently in the daycare. You will need to remove the Pokémon from the daycare before using the stone.

4. Can I use a Thunderstone on a traded Pokémon?

Yes, you can use a Thunderstone on a traded Pokémon to trigger its evolution. However, keep in mind that some traded Pokémon may not evolve using a Thunderstone.

5. Can I purchase a Thunderstone from any in-game stores?

No, Thunderstones cannot be purchased from any in-game stores. They must be obtained through other means, such as winning them as prizes or trading for them.

6. Can I use a Thunderstone on a Pokémon that is already at its final evolution stage?

No, a Thunderstone can only be used to evolve Pokémon that have an evolution stage beyond their current form. It cannot be used on Pokémon that are already fully evolved.

7. Can I breed a Pokémon that evolves with a Thunderstone to obtain an egg that will evolve with a Thunderstone?

No, breeding Pokémon that evolve with a Thunderstone will not produce an egg that will evolve with a Thunderstone. The offspring will follow their own evolutionary line.

8. Can I use a Thunderstone on an Eevee at any level?

Yes, Eevee can evolve into Jolteon using a Thunderstone at any level, as long as the stone is used on it.

9. Can I use a Thunderstone on a Pikachu in Soul Silver to evolve it into Alolan Raichu?

No, the Alolan forms of Pokémon were introduced in Pokémon Sun and Moon and are not available in Soul Silver. You can only evolve Pikachu into the regular Raichu.

10. Is there a limit to the number of Thunderstones I can obtain in Soul Silver?

There is no specific limit to the number of Thunderstones you can obtain in Soul Silver. You can acquire multiple Thunderstones through various means and use them as needed.

11. Can I use a Thunderstone on a Shiny Pokémon?

Yes, you can use a Thunderstone on a Shiny Pokémon that evolves with it. The evolution will retain its Shiny form after evolving.

12. Are there any cheats or codes to obtain Thunderstones in Soul Silver?

While cheats or codes may exist to obtain Thunderstones in Soul Silver, it is recommended to play the game as intended and obtain them through legitimate means.

13. Can I trade Thunderstones with other players?

No, Thunderstones cannot be traded directly between players. However, you can trade Pokémon that evolve using a Thunderstone and include the stone as a held item.

14. Can I use a Thunderstone on a Pokémon that is not Electric-type?

No, Thunderstones can only be used on Electric-type Pokémon that have the potential to evolve using this stone.

15. Can I sell a Thunderstone for money in the game?

Yes, you can sell a Thunderstone to in-game characters who buy items. However, it is generally more beneficial to use the stone to evolve your Pokémon rather than selling it.

In conclusion, obtaining a Thunderstone in Pokémon Soul Silver is an exciting endeavor that involves exploring various locations, participating in contests, and trading with other trainers. The Thunderstone offers the opportunity to evolve Electric-type Pokémon into more powerful forms, enhancing their stats and movesets. So get out there, gather your Thunderstones, and watch your Pokémon reach new heights of strength and evolution!





