

How to Get Anti Gravity Goat in Goat Simulator: A Guide to Defying Gravity

Goat Simulator is a wacky and unconventional game that allows players to take control of a goat and wreak havoc in an open-world environment. One of the most sought-after abilities in the game is the Anti Gravity Goat, which allows your goat to defy gravity and soar through the skies. In this article, we will guide you on how to obtain the Anti Gravity Goat ability, along with six interesting facts about Goat Simulator. Additionally, we will address 15 common questions regarding the game. So, let’s dive in!

How to Get Anti Gravity Goat:

To obtain the Anti Gravity Goat ability in Goat Simulator, you will need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Obtain the Tall Goat Mutator

To unlock the Anti Gravity Goat, players must first unlock the Tall Goat mutator. To do this, find and collect all 30 goat statues scattered throughout the game world. These statues are often located in hard-to-reach places, so exploration is key. Once you have collected all the statues, the Tall Goat mutator will become available.

Step 2: Activate the Anti Gravity Goat Ability

With the Tall Goat mutator unlocked, go to the Goat City Bay map and head towards the construction site. Look for a tall crane with a red button nearby. Jump onto the crane and press the red button, which will activate the Anti Gravity Goat ability. Your goat will now have the power to defy gravity and float through the air.

Six Interesting Facts about Goat Simulator:

1. Accidental Success: Goat Simulator was initially created as a joke prototype during a game jam, but its humorous and glitch-filled gameplay became unexpectedly popular, leading to its full development and release.

2. Goat Parkour: Goats in the game have an uncanny ability to climb walls and perform parkour-like movements, which adds to the hilarity and chaos of the gameplay.

3. Easter Eggs Galore: Goat Simulator is filled with hidden Easter eggs and references to other popular games, including Minecraft, Flappy Bird, and Slenderman.

4. Unique Goat Personalities: In Goat Simulator, players can choose from different goat classes, each with its own unique abilities and characteristics. These include the Warrior Goat, the Queen Goat, and the Devil Goat.

5. Ragdoll Physics: The game’s physics engine is intentionally exaggerated, resulting in hilarious and unpredictable movements for your goat. Expect lots of bouncing, spinning, and flying through the air.

6. Multiplayer Mayhem: Goat Simulator offers multiplayer functionality, allowing you to explore the game’s world with friends. Together, you can create even more chaos and insanity.

15 Common Questions about Goat Simulator:

1. Can I play Goat Simulator on mobile devices?

Yes, Goat Simulator is available for both iOS and Android devices.

2. Can I unlock different goats in the game?

Yes, apart from the Tall Goat and Anti Gravity Goat, there are several other goats that can be unlocked, each with their own unique abilities.

3. Are there any objectives or missions in Goat Simulator?

While there are no specific objectives or missions, you can complete various challenges and discover hidden secrets throughout the game world.

4. Can I customize my goat?

Yes, Goat Simulator allows you to customize your goat’s appearance with different skins and accessories.

5. Is there a story mode in Goat Simulator?

No, Goat Simulator is a sandbox-style game without a traditional story mode. The focus is on free exploration and causing mayhem.

6. Can I interact with NPCs in the game?

Yes, you can interact with humans and animals alike, causing chaos and confusion in the process.

7. Can I ride vehicles in Goat Simulator?

Yes, you can ride cars, bicycles, and even skateboards as a goat. The results are often hilarious and unpredictable.

8. Is there a limit to how high the Anti Gravity Goat can fly?

No, the Anti Gravity Goat has unlimited flying capabilities, allowing you to explore the skies to your heart’s content.

9. Are there any hidden areas in the game?

Yes, Goat Simulator is filled with hidden areas and secret locations, waiting to be discovered.

10. Can I perform tricks and stunts as a goat?

Absolutely! Your goat can perform flips, spins, and other acrobatic moves to impress your friends or simply cause chaos.

11. Can I play Goat Simulator in virtual reality (VR)?

Yes, Goat Simulator offers VR support, allowing players to experience the game in a whole new dimension.

12. Are there any multiplayer modes in Goat Simulator?

Yes, Goat Simulator offers both local and online multiplayer modes, allowing you to wreak havoc with friends.

13. Can I mod the game?

Yes, Goat Simulator has a dedicated modding community that creates custom content, including new maps, goats, and abilities.

14. Is there an end to Goat Simulator?

There is no specific end goal in Goat Simulator. The game is designed for endless fun and experimentation.

15. Can I play Goat Simulator on consoles?

Yes, Goat Simulator is available on various gaming consoles, including PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

In conclusion, Goat Simulator is a hilariously unconventional game that allows players to embrace their inner goat and defy gravity with the Anti Gravity Goat ability. We hope this guide has helped you unlock this unique ability and discover some interesting facts about the game. So go forth, explore, and create chaos in the world of Goat Simulator!





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.