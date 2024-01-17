

How to Get Assistant Manager Keycard in Grounded: A Comprehensive Guide

Grounded, the survival game developed by Obsidian Entertainment, has taken the gaming world by storm with its unique gameplay and intriguing storyline. One of the key objectives in the game is to obtain the Assistant Manager Keycard, which unlocks new areas and opportunities for players. In this article, we will provide you with a comprehensive guide on how to acquire the Assistant Manager Keycard, along with six interesting facts about the game. Additionally, we will address 15 common questions players often have, providing you with the answers you need to progress in the game.

How to Get Assistant Manager Keycard:

1. Explore the environment: Grounded offers a vast, immersive environment to explore. To find the Assistant Manager Keycard, players must venture into different areas, interact with objects, and unravel the mysteries of the game.

2. Investigate BURG.L: BURG.L is an AI character in Grounded who provides players with quests and rewards. Completing BURG.L’s quests will allow players to gain access to the Assistant Manager Keycard.

3. Complete BURG.L’s quests: BURG.L will assign various quests to players throughout the game. These quests may include gathering resources, defeating dangerous creatures, or exploring specific areas. By completing these quests, players will earn Raw Science, a currency used to unlock upgrades and items, including the Assistant Manager Keycard.

4. Analyze abandoned BURG.L chips: Scattered throughout the game’s environment, players will find abandoned BURG.L chips. These chips can be analyzed in the BURG.L Lab, which will provide players with valuable blueprints and information. It is through these blueprints that players can unlock the Assistant Manager Keycard.

5. Build a BURG.L Chip Analyzer: To analyze the abandoned BURG.L chips, players need to construct a BURG.L Chip Analyzer in their base. Gather the necessary resources and follow the crafting recipe to create this essential device. Once built, place the abandoned BURG.L chips into the analyzer to unravel their secrets.

6. Use Raw Science to unlock the Assistant Manager Keycard: After analyzing the abandoned BURG.L chips, players will unlock various blueprints, including the Assistant Manager Keycard. Use your accumulated Raw Science to purchase this blueprint from BURG.L and unlock the new possibilities that lie ahead.

Interesting Facts about Grounded:

1. Miniature world: In Grounded, players are shrunk down to the size of an ant, exploring a vast backyard environment filled with towering grass blades, giant insects, and other obstacles.

2. Dynamic weather system: The game features a dynamic weather system, where players must adapt to changing conditions such as rainstorms, fog, and even the scorching heat of the sun.

3. Cooperative gameplay: Grounded encourages cooperative play, allowing up to four players to team up and survive together, enhancing the overall experience.

4. Survival mechanics: Players must manage their hunger and thirst levels, build shelters, craft tools and weapons, and defend against hostile creatures to survive in Grounded’s challenging world.

5. Story-driven experience: While Grounded offers open-world exploration, it also features a compelling storyline that unfolds through quests, characters, and environmental storytelling.

6. Ongoing development: As an Early Access game, Grounded is continually being updated and improved by the developers, with regular content drops, bug fixes, and community-driven enhancements.

Common Questions about Grounded:

1. Can I play Grounded in single-player mode?

Yes, Grounded can be played in both single-player and multiplayer modes.

2. Which platforms is Grounded available on?

Grounded is available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

3. Can I change the difficulty settings in Grounded?

Currently, Grounded does not have difficulty settings, but the developers may introduce them in future updates.

4. How often does the game receive updates?

Obsidian Entertainment releases regular updates for Grounded, focusing on bug fixes, performance improvements, and new content.

5. Can I build my own base in Grounded?

Yes, players can build their own bases using gathered resources and craftable structures, allowing them to establish a safe haven in the game.

6. Are there any supernatural elements in Grounded?

While Grounded primarily focuses on survival and exploration, there are hints of mysterious supernatural elements that players can uncover throughout the game.

7. Can I tame insects in Grounded?

Currently, players cannot tame insects in Grounded, but the developers have hinted at potential future updates that may introduce this feature.

8. Can I play Grounded with friends who are on a different platform?

Yes, Grounded supports cross-platform play, allowing players on PC and Xbox to play together.

9. Are there any microtransactions in Grounded?

As of now, Grounded does not include any microtransactions. All content can be obtained through gameplay.

10. How large is the game’s playable area?

The current playable area in Grounded is approximately 30 meters by 30 meters, but the developers have plans to expand it in future updates.

11. Can I customize my character in Grounded?

Grounded offers various customization options for your character, allowing you to change their appearance, clothing, and accessories.

12. Does Grounded have a creative mode?

Currently, Grounded does not have a creative mode, as the game primarily focuses on survival and exploration.

13. Can I play Grounded in virtual reality (VR)?

Grounded does not support VR gameplay at the moment, but the developers may consider adding VR support in the future.

14. Is Grounded a multiplayer-only game?

No, Grounded can be played both in single-player and multiplayer modes, providing players with flexibility in their gaming experience.

15. Will my progress in the Early Access version of Grounded be carried over to the full release?

Yes, any progress made during the Early Access phase will carry over to the full release of Grounded.

In conclusion, obtaining the Assistant Manager Keycard in Grounded is crucial for progressing in the game. By following the steps mentioned in this guide, players can unlock this keycard and explore new areas. Additionally, the game’s intriguing setting and ongoing development make it an exciting experience for survival game enthusiasts. With the answers to these common questions, players can further enhance their understanding of Grounded and make the most out of their gaming sessions.





