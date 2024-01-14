How To Get Atlas Stones No Manʼs Sky



How To Get Atlas Stones in No Man’s Sky: A Complete Guide

No Man’s Sky, the popular open-world exploration game developed by Hello Games, offers players an immense universe to discover and explore. One of the intriguing aspects of the game is the presence of Atlas Stones, mysterious artifacts that hold great value and significance. In this article, we will guide you through the process of obtaining Atlas Stones and provide you with interesting facts about them.

Getting Atlas Stones can be a challenging task, but with the right knowledge and approach, you’ll be able to acquire these valuable artifacts. Here’s how:

1. Understanding the Atlas Path:

The Atlas Path is a questline that players can choose to follow in No Man’s Sky. By following this path, you’ll encounter Atlas Stations where you can acquire Atlas Stones. The stones can be obtained by interacting with the interfaces inside these stations.

2. Exploring Space Anomalies:

Space Anomalies are rare occurrences in the game’s universe. By visiting these anomalies, players can interact with the Nada and Polo characters. Completing certain milestones during these interactions will reward you with an Atlas Stone.

3. Trading and Purchasing:

Atlas Stones can also be obtained through trading with NPC traders or purchasing them from Galactic Trade Terminals. Keep an eye out for these opportunities during your exploration of space stations and trading posts.

4. Crafting and Dismantling:

Sometimes, Atlas Stones can be crafted by combining certain resources. Additionally, dismantling certain items or technologies may also yield Atlas Stones. Experiment with different crafting recipes and dismantle unwanted items to potentially obtain these valuable artifacts.

5. Black Market and Pirating:

The darker side of acquiring Atlas Stones involves participating in black market activities or engaging in piracy. However, be aware that such activities may have consequences, including damage to your reputation and potential retaliation from other factions.

6. Finding Atlas Passes:

Atlas Passes are special access cards that grant you entry to locked doors and containers. These passes can sometimes be found in abandoned buildings or obtained as rewards for completing specific tasks. These locked areas may hold Atlas Stones or valuable resources.

Interesting Facts about Atlas Stones:

1. Ancient and Mysterious:

Atlas Stones are believed to be ancient artifacts left behind by an unknown civilization. Their purpose and origin remain shrouded in mystery.

2. Valuable and Rare:

Atlas Stones are highly sought after due to their rarity and immense value. They can be sold for a significant amount of in-game currency or used for progressing along the Atlas Path.

3. Weighted Decisions:

During your journey, you’ll encounter the choice to either sell or keep Atlas Stones. Selling them will provide you with substantial wealth, but keeping them may lead to greater rewards in the future.

4. Quantum Wealth:

It is said that having a sufficient number of Atlas Stones can grant players access to a celestial anomaly known as the “Atlas Interface,” where they can interact with the Atlas itself.

5. Aesthetic Appeal:

Aside from their value, Atlas Stones have unique and visually appealing designs. Collecting these artifacts not only serves a practical purpose but also adds a touch of beauty to your in-game collection.

6. A Symbol of Achievement:

Obtaining Atlas Stones is a sign of progression and dedication in No Man’s Sky. Owning them signifies that you have delved deep into the game’s universe and accomplished significant milestones.

Common Questions about Atlas Stones:

1. Are Atlas Stones required to progress in the game?

No, acquiring Atlas Stones is not mandatory to progress in No Man’s Sky. They are optional artifacts that provide unique benefits.

2. Can Atlas Stones be obtained multiple times?

Yes, players can acquire multiple Atlas Stones during their playthrough. This allows for various choices and potential rewards.

3. Can Atlas Stones be shared or traded with other players?

No, Atlas Stones cannot be shared or traded with other players. They are unique to each player’s game.

4. Do Atlas Stones have any special abilities?

Atlas Stones do not possess any special abilities themselves. However, they are essential for certain aspects of the game’s storyline.

5. Can Atlas Stones be found on any planet or system?

Atlas Stones are usually obtained through specific interactions, such as visiting Atlas Stations or Space Anomalies. They cannot be found randomly on planets or systems.

6. Can Atlas Stones be used for crafting or upgrading equipment?

No, Atlas Stones cannot be used for crafting or upgrading equipment. Their primary purpose is tied to the Atlas Path and storyline progression.

7. Are Atlas Stones necessary for reaching the center of the galaxy?

No, Atlas Stones are not required to reach the center of the galaxy. However, they provide unique benefits and are worth obtaining during your journey.

8. Can Atlas Stones be stolen or lost?

Atlas Stones cannot be stolen or lost, as they are permanently added to your inventory once acquired.

9. Can the Atlas Path be completed without Atlas Stones?

Completing the Atlas Path without Atlas Stones is possible. However, the stones enhance the experience and offer unique rewards.

10. Can Atlas Stones be sold for real money?

No, Atlas Stones cannot be sold for real money. They hold value only within the game’s economy.

11. Are Atlas Stones necessary for multiplayer interactions?

No, Atlas Stones are not necessary for multiplayer interactions. They are individual artifacts and do not affect multiplayer gameplay.

12. Can Atlas Stones be used to enhance ship or weapon capabilities?

No, Atlas Stones are not directly used to enhance ship or weapon capabilities. They primarily serve narrative purposes.

13. Are Atlas Stones required to encounter rare creatures or biomes?

No, Atlas Stones are not required to encounter rare creatures or biomes. They are separate from exploration and creature encounters.

14. Can Atlas Stones be obtained through in-game quests or missions?

While Atlas Stones are not directly rewarded through specific quests or missions, they are integral to progressing along the Atlas Path.

15. Can Atlas Stones be used for base building or customization?

No, Atlas Stones cannot be used for base building or customization purposes. They are distinct from those gameplay elements.

In conclusion, acquiring Atlas Stones in No Man’s Sky is a thrilling endeavor that adds depth to the game’s immersive universe. Whether obtained through the Atlas Path, exploration, or trade, these artifacts hold significant value and provide unique benefits. So, embark on your journey, collect these enigmatic stones, and unravel the mysteries they hold.





